All-Ireland Final day is never the end of the road for well travelled Kerry GAA Supporters Club

Sunday will see Kerry supporters converge on the capital from all kinds of routes and by any means of transport. This is a well-known path for one group in particular – the Kerry GAA Supporters Club have been travelling by bus to all of Kerry’s games for 32 years. And there is no group, anywhere, with a better collective knowledge of Kerry football.

Most of the faces are familiar to each other – Donie O’Leary, Martin Leane, John King... I couldn’t be naming them all or we would be here all day. Some faces, sadly, will of course be absent – the likes of Jerry Savage, Jerome McEllistrim, the great Jerry Brosnan.

Jerry Brosnan was football royalty from old Kingdom stock, of course, being a Brosnan of Moyvane. His father was one of the greatest midfielders of all time and his brothers, Jim and Mick, also picked up Celtic crosses. Jerry had none of the aloofness of aristocracy, though. He was the life and soul of every party, and his rendition of ‘The Boro and the Gleann’ at the annual Club Social in Ballygarry House Hotel always peppered with some of Kerry GAA greats or the great away nights up North.

Eileen Cronin would take a bit of persuading, as fine a singer as you have ever heard. The craic was, and still is, always mighty – there were a few nights I’d be combining breakfast and a late supper! To me, it’s as much a part of Kerry GAA, and speaks as much to who we are as a people, as the games themselves.

The idea of a Kerry Supporters Club was first mooted by Kerry GAA chairman Sean Kelly back in 1987 at a Golden Years Banquet – Seán wanted to invest in the future while celebrating the past. There were six people at the first meeting of the Supporters Club in the Earl of Desmond: Jerry O’Leary (chairman), Margaret Lawlor Slattery (secretary and a great Kerry footballer herself), Donie O’Leary (the current chairman), Denis Reen, and Cormac O’Leary (president) along with Sean Kelly.

Pat King of Fenit and Vincent Counihan of Killarney were heavily involved in the early days. Archbishop Dermot Clifford gave his support as well. Cormac O’Leary organised greyhound nights to raise funds. Jerry Savage took over from Jerry O’Leary as chairman and Donie O’Leary of Rathmore has now held the role for many years, with great support from the likes of John and Geraldine King and Martin and Mary Leane.

After three years of meetings and building support, history was made when the Kerry Supporters Club made their first bus trip, away to Donegal. They stayed in Bundoran in Donegal manager Brian McEniff’s Hotel. They have been travelling to Kerry games ever since.

Martin Leane has been making those journeys year after year, and can reel off the route and the stops by memory. “7am is the first pick-up in Farranfore. No delays – by 7.30am we pick up the Tralee contingent, and on to Listowel by 8am. Then it’s the road to Dublin and the chat, maybe a song or two depending on the mood. We stop in the Poitín Still in Dublin for a pre-arranged breakfast before heading in for Croker. We’re usually lucky enough to get parking in Parnell Square within easy walking distance of the Stadium.”

Martin knows Kerry football right from the grassroots, having served as chairman of his beloved St. Senans, and is as good a judge of football as you will meet.

“I think we are in with a great chance on Sunday, having been knocking on the door so long. You have to respect Galway, though,” he cautions, “they have ticked every box that they have come across along the way, but hopefully we’ll be celebrating on the road home.”

I am not certain of my first journey with them – ‘96 I think. I know we weren’t the power we had been and would again become, but that was never the point. The Kerry Supporters Club back the Kerry team on the hard days as well as the celebratory ones. Not only will you not meet more knowledgeable company, you won’t find a better welcome.

I was a raw and nervous garsoon on that first journey, but sure once the talk started about the great games of the past, you’d be very quickly drawn in. The discussion about the game ahead would always see a few salvoes shot across just to test a few mettles, but it was always friendly fire. The Kerry Supporters Club are partisan in their devotion, but welcoming to everyone. I remember a Cork woman being nervous on the bus....until the entire group sang ‘The Banks’ to welcome her.

It’s the kind of thing the Kerry Supporters will do.