All-club clash between Dr Crokes and Dingle the stand-out tie in Kerry SFC quarter-final draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship has been made and thrown up some really interesting ties.

The first pairing made is arguably the pick of the round with Dr Crokes being drawn against fellow club side Dingle.

The clash of an in-form Feale Rangers and reigning county champions Austin Stacks is another mouth-watering contest, while the remaining games, ties between Mid Kerry and Templenoe, and championship-favourites East Kerry and Kenmare Shamrocks, also catch the eye.

A showdown between David Clifford and Kerry colleague Seánie O’Shea certainly whets the appetite.

The draw was made on Monday evening on Terrace Talk on Radio Kerry by County Board Chairperson, Patrick O’Sullivan and County Board Secretary, Peter Twiss.

The group winners were seeded (Dr Crokes, East Kerry, Feale Rangers, and Mid Kerry) and drawn against the group runners up. The only proviso being that no repeat ties could take place.

Mr Twiss also confirmed that the games, which are to be played at neutral venues, will likely take place in Austin Stack Park and Fitzgerald Stadium.

Informed speculation has suggested that Austin Stack Park would host an evening time double-header under lights on Saturday, October 8 with an afternoon double header in Killarney going ahead the following day, Sunday, October 9.

The times, dates and venues for the ties are expected to be confirmed later this evening (Monday).