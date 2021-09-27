Aidan O’Mahony to manage Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry football team

Former Kerry football Aidan O'Mahony will manage the Munster Technological University (MTU) Kerry senior football team, having been announced as successor to out-going joint-managers Liam Brosnan and Kieran Donaghy.

O’Mahony – a five-time All-Ireland senior medal winner – had served as a selector under Brosnan and Donaghy for the 2019-20 season when the now MTU played as IT Tralee.

Brosnan stepped down from the position of joint-manager in January 2020 after IT Tralee had beaten Athlone Institute of Technology in a Sigerson Cup relegation play-off, and last year the Third-Level College football season was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no Sigerson Cup taking place.

With Donaghy having taken up a coaching role with the Armagh senior football panel, O’Mahony will have sole responsibility for the MTU Kerry team for the season ahead.

It remains to be seen if O’Mahony retains any of the previous management team of Clive O’Callaghan (John Mitchels), Eoin O’Shea (Castlegregory) and Joby Costello (goalkeeping coach) that he worked with before the pandemic.

Announcing the appointment the MTU Kerry Campus GAA Club tweeted: “Aidan will draw on the experience gained from his time as a selector in 2019/2020 with the University, being a previous club manager for 2 years, East Kerry U21 selector, working with Kerry development squads and most recently from his involvement with the Kerry minor footballers. Aidan can also call on the experience he picked up during an inter-county career that spanned 13 years. During this time Aidan won 5 All-Ireland medals and three All Star awards.”

Of his appointment O'Mahony said: "I am very excited to be involved with the MTU Kerry Campus senior football team and I look forward to the challenge ahead. I look forward to getting to work with the talented group of players based at the University and hopefully we will do the MTU proud when we take the field."