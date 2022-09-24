AFL Grand Final glory for Kerry’s Mark O’Connor with Geelong

Dingle's Mark O'Connor played for the victorious Geelong side in Saturday morning's Grand Final against the Sydney wans Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Dingle’s Mark O’Connor has become the second ever Kerry player to taste ultimate glory in the Australian Football League, following in the footsteps of Listowel man Tadhg Kennelly.

O’Connor was a late call up for Geelong in Saturday morning’s Grand Final, having originally been listed as an emergency player, getting the nod to replace Max Holmes on Australian sport’s showpiece event.

Lining out alongside fellow Irish man Zach Tuohy (of Laois), the former All Ireland winning minor captain was part of a landslide success for the Melbourne club over Kennelly’s former club, the Sydney Swans.

Geelong’s victory, which was described in some Australian media as a “bloodbath”, saw them run out a whopping 81-point victors, 133 to 52. One of the biggest margins of victory ever in a Grand Final.

Indeed, the Cats put in the most comprehensive first quarter performance in twenty five years according to Australian sports website The Roar – 41 to 6 at that juncture.

From there the game was all but run with O’Connor’s Geelong always destined for victory in front of the 100,024 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.