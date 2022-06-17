A welcome return for Dylan Crowley Memorial Tournament in Gneeveguilla GAA Club

At the launch of the Dylan Crowley Memorial Tournament in Gneeveguilla GAA Club Bar were, front row: Sean O'Keeffe, Emma Kelliher, Sean O'Sullivan, Eileen Crowley, Christy Crowley, Lorca Keane. Second row: Don Casey, Mike ‘ Ritchie’ O' Connor, Kathleen O'Sullivan, Stephen Crowley, Back row: Jer Sheehan, Seamus Cronin, Martin Crowley, Paddy Crowley.

The popular Dylan Crowley Memorial Football Tournament, hosted by Gneeveguilla GAA club, makes a welcome return this Saturday after a two-year absence.

The football tournament for the under-11 age group honours the memory of the late Dylan, who passed away at a young age.

A big crowd came out for the tournament launch in the clubhouse with family, friends and members from the competing teams in attendance.

Tournament organiser Sean O’Sullivan said it was great to be back for Dylan’s Tournament this summer after an absence of two years. He promised the tournament would as big and as good as ever, and that a great day would be in store for everyone on Saturday June 18 at Paddy O’Leary Memorial Park, Gneeveguilla.

Twelve under-11 teams will compete in the always popular tournament. Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, Glenflesk, Kilgarvan, Killarney Legion, Spa, Currow, Firies, Listry, Scartaglen, Cordal, Kilcummin (all teams that Dylan would have played against in his short career) will complete on Saturday, from early morning right up to the finals at 3pm.

Join all in Gneeveguilla GAA Club on the day for a bit of fun, a feast of football and maybe even a cup of tea and a bun as they remember a remarkable young man, Dylan Crowley, RIP.