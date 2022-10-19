A tale of two Pauls: Geaney and Murphy epitomise the agony and ecstasy of Dingle and East Kerry

THE vastly different emotions at the end of Sunday’s second county senior football semi-final certainly told the tale. On the one hand, the relief and the sense of getting-out-of-jail that was enveloping East Kerry at the final whistle, compared to the complete heart-breaking realisation for Dingle that a place in the decider had been snatched from their grasp at the death.

Nowhere was the contrast so marked than in the respective ways the afternoon panned out for Kerry team mates, Paul Murphy and Paul Geaney. Leading from the front from opening minute to last, both men did their absolute best to try and influence the destination of the contest in their side’s favour. Either could have been the eventual hero, but top-level sport isn’t as simple as that.

Skipper of Jerry O’Sullivan’s charges this season, Murphy notched the first point of the game for the former two-in-a-row champions, with a lovely left-footed effort in the fifth minute, cancelling out an earlier pointed mark from Geaney. In and around each other’s orbit throughout the hour (accompanied by Jack Sherwood), the inter-county duo were always in the thick of the action.

In treacherous weather conditions that made it terribly difficult for every single player, with erratic handling and costly turnovers pretty much impossible to avoid, it wasn’t all plain sailing for Murphy and Geaney either. Undoubtedly, they had more than their fair share of inspirational moments, but there was also the odd little error that had unintended consequences.

Even though the wind-assisted delivery into him in the first half was over-hit on too many occasions, the Dingle full-forward was a constant thorn in the East Kerry defence. After the early mark, there were two outstanding points from play, and a tap down for Dylan Geaney to blaze over for another. A two-point interval cushion wasn’t the best for the westerners, but the number 14 was doing his bit.

Murphy had been hugely to the fore in marshalling the East Kerry rearguard during the opening half, but when he was unexpectedly robbed of possession by George Durrant in the 39th minute, and Paul Geaney assisted Dylan Geaney to rattle the ball to the back of the net, things had taken a turn for the worse for the Rathmore man.

Strangely, just about a minute later, Geaney was left rueful. His fisted pass was intercepted by Ronan Buckley, setting off a train of events that eventually culminated in Paudie Clifford beating the irrepressible Gavin Curran with a punched effort after the goalkeeper had already blocked two shots, and seen another effort cleared off the line by a defender.

It is the sign of great players when a mistake can be put to the back of the mind, and they simply dust themselves down, and get on with things. That’s exactly what Geaney and Murphy did, the former slotting over an immense left-footed point against the elements, and by creating another goal chance for his namesake Dylan, who was thwarted this time by Shane Ryan.

Finally, however, after substitute Paul O’Shea had kicked a sublime long-range point to level the scores in injury-time and take us to the brink of 20 added minutes, there was a devastating sting in the tail for Dingle and, lo and behold, it was Paul Murphy who provided it. At least 50 metres out, his nothing-to-lose, outside-of-the-boot howitzer, sailed between the posts for a sensational winner.

That was that. No time for Dingle to recover. Murphy left ecstatic after his epic score. Geaney left crestfallen with his dreams shattered. Two warriors who had given it their all. Both in contention for man-of-the-match, but only one with a county final to look forward to at the end of the month. Such are the vagaries of life and sport.

Dingle will be gutted this week. Tactically impressive, they had their homework done. Whoever would have felt, even in dreadful weather, that David Clifford, Darragh Roche and James O’Donoghue would be held to a single point from a free? Still leading into injury-time, and with a numerical advantage, Padraig Corcoran’s side were so close to the ultimate championship scalp.

Credit to East Kerry too though. On a day where some of their big guns just couldn’t get going, the depth of their panel means that there is always somebody else to step up to the plate when the need is greatest. Losing the bustling Ronan Buckley to a second yellow card in the 45th minute could have seen the 2019 and 2020 champions buckle, but that didn’t happen. Not invincible right now, but still standing.

SATURDAY night’s opening semi-final was a much more mundane affair. Mid Kerry’s clever use of the wind in the first half, copper-fastened by a lively forward unit showcasing their potential before the break, was simply too much for Feale Rangers to handle. With the scoreboard reading 0-11 to 0-2 at the half-time whistle, there was essentially no way back for the North Kerry men.

In truth, progression to the last four was probably somewhat ahead-of-schedule for Feale Rangers. They have already come so far this season, especially from where they were. A strong management, with complete buy-in from the players, has transformed their whole outlook. But last Saturday, they just weren’t ready to take the next step. And that is very understandable.

Mid Kerry were beaten finalists two years ago, they are much farther along in their trajectory than their opponents last weekend, and after struggling to get over the line against Templenoe, they were determined to hit the ground running. Peter O’Sullivan’s charges also had the attacking fire-power to cause damage when they were dominant. That was crucial.

With Mike Breen, Nathan Breen and Pa Kilkenny putting the shackles on Feale Rangers danger men Barry Mahony, Martin Stack and Rory Mahony, Mid Kerry negated the main scoring threats of their opponents, and with Liam Carey leading the line expertly, and the other forwards buzzing around to great effect, the job was done and dusted by the interval.

Credit to Feale Rangers for notching the game’s last six points, which put a bit more respectability on the final result, as Mid Kerry left the hand-brake down in the fourth quarter. Management won’t be happy that they didn’t register a single score after the 41st minute, but that’s a topic for another day. Getting their business done early allowed them to trot over the finishing line.

So, we’re back to 2020 again, a repeat county final pairing from that Covid-ravaged campaign. After a Tralee club derby last season, it’s back to two divisional outfits ruling the roost this year. The same managers at the helm, little changes in personnel here and there, and the Bishop Moynihan Cup hovering into view. Let the countdown begin.