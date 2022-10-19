Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A tale of two Pauls: Geaney and Murphy epitomise the agony and ecstasy of Dingle and East Kerry

John O'Dowd

Two contrasting Kerry SFC semi-finals saw East Kerry beat Dingle in the most dramatic of finishes, while Mid Kerry had it so much easier against a Feale Rangers side that simply failed to fire on a wet night in Tralee

Kerry team mates Paul Murphy, left, and Paul Geaney were on opposing sides in last Sunday's County SFC semi-final, with Murphy experiencing the joy of winning, while Geaney was on the losing side with Dingle, beaten by a 65th minute winning point kicked by Murphy Expand

Close

Kerry team mates Paul Murphy, left, and Paul Geaney were on opposing sides in last Sunday's County SFC semi-final, with Murphy experiencing the joy of winning, while Geaney was on the losing side with Dingle, beaten by a 65th minute winning point kicked by Murphy

Kerry team mates Paul Murphy, left, and Paul Geaney were on opposing sides in last Sunday's County SFC semi-final, with Murphy experiencing the joy of winning, while Geaney was on the losing side with Dingle, beaten by a 65th minute winning point kicked by Murphy

Kerry team mates Paul Murphy, left, and Paul Geaney were on opposing sides in last Sunday's County SFC semi-final, with Murphy experiencing the joy of winning, while Geaney was on the losing side with Dingle, beaten by a 65th minute winning point kicked by Murphy

kerryman

THE vastly different emotions at the end of Sunday’s second county senior football semi-final certainly told the tale. On the one hand, the relief and the sense of getting-out-of-jail that was enveloping East Kerry at the final whistle, compared to the complete heart-breaking realisation for Dingle that a place in the decider had been snatched from their grasp at the death.

Nowhere was the contrast so marked than in the respective ways the afternoon panned out for Kerry team mates, Paul Murphy and Paul Geaney. Leading from the front from opening minute to last, both men did their absolute best to try and influence the destination of the contest in their side’s favour. Either could have been the eventual hero, but top-level sport isn’t as simple as that.

Privacy