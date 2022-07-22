Kerry

A real family affair for Galway’s Seán Kelly and his band of brothers

Galway full-back is joined on the panel by his brothers Paul and Eoghan

Galway captain Seán Kelly is from a family steeped in Galway football history and has two of his brothers on the Galway panel with him. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

David Connors

As Galway captain Seán Kelly jokes ahead of the final, Sunday’s All-Ireland final will be a real ‘family affair’ for his crew.

Kelly has two brothers on the panel in Paul, an attack-minded substitute with enormous underage pedigree.

