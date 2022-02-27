A Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lobbed goal set the Kerry ladies on their way in Clare

A goal by Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh set Kerry on their way to victory over Clare in Doonbeg on Sunday afternoon Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 2

Kerry 1-13

Clare 0-9

Kerry successfully accounted for a spirited Clare side in the refixed National League Division 2 fixture played in blustery Doonbeg today.

The game was due to take place last Saturday, but was called off early in the morning due to the pitch being unplayable, much to the chagrin of the Kerry management at the time.

Kerry responded to that disappointment the right way on Sunday although they were made to fight to the end by a Banner side that refused to die even when Kerry had built up a sizeable 1-11 to 0-2 lead by the 40th minute.

In fact, they outscored Kerry by 0-7 to 0-2 in the last 25 minutes of the game as they took advantage of the elements, although there was never a feeling that Kerry wouldn’t hold out to win.

The controversy that followed the postponing of last week's fixture certainly added a bit of spice to the game, and the tackling was ferocious and very physical at times.

There was no doubt though that Kerry had the better footballers on the field, despite some good performances by Laurie Ryan, Aisling Reidy and Ciara McCarthy.

The ferocity of the wind in the seaside west Clare village cannot be understated and such was its strength that the banner, playing into the gale, failed to raise a white flag in the first half.

Their major problem was actually trying to get the ball into their hands as Kerry’s high press completely dismantled their kick out in the opening half.

Kerry’s full court press paid dividends as early as the second minute. Clare were punished for overcarrying, but Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s free kick sailed wide.

From the resultant kick-out Clare’s Micaela Glynn booted straight to Ní Mhuircheartaigh and she showed no mercy in lobbing the keeper and hitting the back of the net. Ní Mhuircheartaigh will never score an easier goal.

By the first half water break Kerry led by 1-1 to no score. Although the Kingdom owned the lion’s share of possession, Clare were getting bodies back in numbers and flooding the scoring zone.

The Clare tactic was to hit Kerry on the break but when they themselves got into the Kerry half of the field some brilliant defending from the likes of Emma Costello and Ciara O’Brien kept them at bay.

Kerry had half a shout for a penalty in the eighteenth minute after a poor Clare side line ball was intercepted by Ní Mhuircheartaigh, and Danielle O’Leary fed Niamh Ní Chonchúir for a one on one with Glynn.

Ní Chonchúir shot for goal and Glynn appeared to save via a foot block injuring Ní Chonchúir in the process. The verdict was a ‘45 however, and Ní Chonchúir had to go off soon afterwards with an ankle injury.

Kerry went on a bit of a mini purple patch with points from Danielle O’Leary – assist by the hard running Niamh Carmody – and centre half forward Caoimhe Evans.

Mary O’Connell and Anna Galvin were really lording midfield at this stage and with Ashling O’Connell and Costello offering excellent support off the shoulder.

Costello picked up a yellow in the 28th minute and was banished to the bin for her troubles but you’d hardly notice the numerical inferiority as Kerry continued to punish a Clare side caught in the headlights.

Carmody popped over a good score and Ní Mhuircheartaigh added from a free and play to see the Kingdom take a very healthy 1-8 to no score lead in at the half-time break.

The sides traded scores early in the second half and by the 43rd minute Kerry led 1-11 to 0-3 with Rachel Dwyer getting her name on the scoresheet, and Niamh Carmody hitting a trademark outside of the right beauty afterwards. Clare were improving though and they hit three on the bounce through two Fidelma Marrinan free kicks and Grainne Nolan from another placed ball.

Aoife Keane struck another straight after the water break, but Clare lost Emma McMahon to the sin bin, and they really needed to have their full complement on the field if they were to trouble Kerry.

Substitute Erica McGlynn, who looked lively after coming on, swapped scores with Chloe Moloney but Ní Mhuircheartaigh hit another free and Kerry led by 1-12 to 0-7 by the 60th minute.

The last few minutes of the game were a little bit messy and although Moloney hit two frees for Clare, Kerry responded with the best point of the game from Ní Mhuircheartaigh after Mary O’Connell superbly fielded a Kerry kick-out and the ball went through a number of hands before the west Kerry sharpshooter did what she does best and slotted over the black spot.

There was time for one more bit of drama and Anna Clifford saw red in the 68th minute after a coming together, and the Fossa girl will now miss Kerry’s game with Laois next weekend. Kerry are sure of a place in the semi-final, but the winner will be guaranteed top spot and will take on either Armagh or Monaghan who also meet next weekend. Laois overcame Tipperary by 2-8 to 2-6 today.

KERRY: Ciara Butler (Castlegregory);Ciara O’Brien (Laune Rangers), Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), Julie O’Sullivan (ISG); Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg Cork), Emma Costello (Firies), Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels); Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil) Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels) ; Niamh Carmody (0-2) (Finuge/St Senans), Caoimhe Evans (0-1) (MKL Gaels), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne); Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore) (0-1), Rachel Dwyer (0-1) (Southern Gaels), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-7, 0-4f) (Corca Dhuibhne) Subs: Anna Clifford (Fossa) for N Ní Chonchúir, half-time, Keri Ann Hanrahan (Legion) for D O’Leary, 45, Meadhbh Johnson (Laune Rangers) for C Evans, 55, Laoise Coughlan (Rathmore) for C O Brien, 55, Ciara McCarthy (Abbeydorney) for C Murphy, 60, Clodagh O’Connor (Éire Óg Cork) for A Galvin, 60

CLARE: Micaela Glynn: Orla Devitt, Tara Kelly, Grainne Harvey; Siofra Ní Chonaill, Laurie Ryan, Roisin Looney; Aisling Reidy, Joanna Doohan; Ciara McCarthy (0-1), Lauren Griffin, Emma Sexton, Catriona Callinan, Fidelma Marrinan (0-2f), Grainne Nolan (0-2).Subs: Chloe Moloney (0-3f) for L Griffin, Emma McMahon for Amy Sexton, Aoife Keane (0-1) for C Callinan

REFEREE: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo)