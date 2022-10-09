Kerry

‘A great shot in the arm for North Kerry football’ says Feale Rangers boss John James Buckley

Victory over Austin Stacks in the County Championship semi-final is a huge boost to football in the north of the county

Feale Rangers' Conor O'Keeffe in action against Austin Stacks Armin Heinrich during the Garvey's County SFC Quarter-final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

Whatever else happens from here on out, Feale Rangers have made their point.

They’ve stood up, stood tall, shown what they're all about. Proven that they belong at the top table of Kerry football.

