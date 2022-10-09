‘A great shot in the arm for North Kerry football’ says Feale Rangers boss John James Buckley

Whatever else happens from here on out, Feale Rangers have made their point.

They’ve stood up, stood tall, shown what they're all about. Proven that they belong at the top table of Kerry football.

After the bones of half a decade when they’ve failed to fire, failed to shine, their form in this year’s Garvey's County Senior Football Championship has been both a revelation and a relief.

Not just for football folk in and around the banks of the Feale, but for pretty much everyone with a vested interest in Kerry football (although maybe not for Austin Stacks folks!).

The area is too big, its history too storied, for it not to punch its weight at this level and after victory over the reigning county champions in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening they did just that.

“It’s a great shot in the arm for North Kerry football,” Feale Rangers boss John James Buckley told The Kerryman.

"We’ve been the easy target for everyone with the last few years because we weren’t performing, but look, a great boost this year, the minors winning a county championship.

"The Under 21s put in a great display and were only barely beaten by East Kerry after extra-time, so it just shows that there is talent there and that there is a conveyor belt of talent coming through. The future is positive.”

The win itself was one that will go down in the annals. Epic in scale with some serious feats of heroism by the underdogs.

“It’s a fantastic win,” Buckley continued.

"We came in here as underdogs and we knew we were going to be in a battle against Austin Stacks. They were worthy champions.

"There was nothing going to be easy here today, but our fellas dug in deep and they stuck to the team ethos of working for each other and battling on and, look, we were lucky enough to come out on the right side there in the end.”

One worry for the Rangers folk in the stand and on the terraces on the John Joe Sheehy Road was that the north Kerry men might be kicking their chance away, especially in the first half when they kicked a whole host of wides.

Surely that concern was shared on the Feale Rangers bench?

“Not really,” Buckley stressed.

"It was early in the game and the game isn’t won or lost in the first half. We were always within touching distance.

"We were creating the chances, which was the most important thing, we obviously failed to convert, but we were creating the chances, so we weren’t too worried about that.”

A lot of this Feale Rangers victory was based on hard work, on graft, on organisation, but it's important to stress too that there was a lot of class to it too.

From the mercurial Aaron O’Connor at corner-back, through to man-of-the-match Barry Mahony and on to the goal-scorer Darragh Lynch, the Rangers have more than their fair share of quality.

“There is [a touch of class there too],” Buckley noted.

"Like we’ve said a lot of these guys have played Kerry minor football. They might not have stepped up [to senior], but they stepped up tonight.

"They showed what they had in the locker. It was a well-worked move and we had legs at the back post to get it home.”

The Rangers had 1-3 off the bench, so there’s a depth to the side too.

“Any lad that came in there they did the job,” Buckley said with pride.

"There were even a few guys who made their championship debut there today. They all stood up. They did the simple things and just worked for the team.

"It was a collective really. We got a good impact from the bench, but they’re all good young footballers. They just needed the chance and they delivered.”

Of course, they're not yet done. There’s the small matter of a County Championship semi-final next weekend and the draw for it this Sunday evening.

“We’re in the pot so we’re delighted,” Buckley concluded.