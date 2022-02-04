A fairy tale journey deserves a fairy tale ending, Kilmoyley might just get one on Saturday night in Croker

ALL IRELAND CLUB IHC FINAL

Kilmoyley v Naas

Saturday, February 5

Croke Park, 5pm

(live TG4 YouTube)

At around half four next Saturday evening the word will be given and out they’ll go.

Haring out the dressing room, round the corner, up the tunnel of the Hogan Stand and out on to the pitch, the vastness of Croke Park opening out in front of them.

For those who haven’t been there before it might take a bit of getting used to. The scale of the place so different to anywhere else they’ve ever played.

No doubt that can be daunting in its own way, no matter how much players will tell themselves it’s something to be embraced and it is, of course it is, but you wouldn’t be human if nerves didn’t creep in.

Sitting in the press box five floors up we’ll probably be feeling a few butterflies ourselves on their behalf. It’s that big a deal, that big an occasion.

It’s probably as big a day as Kerry hurling has known in the over one hundred years since the county claimed its sole All Ireland title in 1891.

At the very least it’s as big as a Christy Ring Cup final or a Joe McDonagh decider. This is a Kerry team competing at All Ireland level, against blue bloods and coming out on top. It’s intermediate, but it’s not Tier 2, if you get our meaning.

Kimoyley’s journey has given hurling in the county parity of esteem with the more traditional counties. Tipperary, Waterford and Cork champions all bested along the way.

Of course, it’s about the Kimoyley club, parish and players before anything else, but we can’t ignore how significant this is for Kerry hurling more generally.

As Joe Biden once famously said to Barack Obama… this is a big effing deal.

We just hope that the wider significance of it doesn’t impinge upon the game itself, that the occasion doesn’t overwhelm the players under the lights (in more ways than one) at Headquarters.

It helps that so many of the Kilmoyley players have Croke Park experience and recent Croke Park experience at that too.

Those two Joe McDonagh Cup finals might have ended in disappointment for the Kingdom, but they may have girded Kilmoyley for what’s about to face them this weekend.

Until Dublin referee Chris Mooney throws the ball in, though, we just won’t know how Kilmoyley will respond.

Having seen them all year in game after game, high pressure moment after high pressure moment, we think they’ll probably be okay, but those three little words, All Ireland Final, bring their own pressures.

It’s the sort of pressure a club wants, the sort of pressure a player wants to be under, it’s the ultimate chance to show what you’re made of and Kilmoyley, as we’ve suggested, are made of sterner stuff than most.

Kilmoyley have been under the gun in nearly every match they’ve played this year and each and every time have responded magnificently well.

No doubt, there will come a time on Saturday evening when they’re under pressure, needing to dig deep to push clear or haul back Naas. Hopefully they’ll be able to respond when they must this time.

Probably it helps Kilmoyley that they’re underdogs for this game. It seems to suit them that little bit more than the favourites’ tag truth be told.

In the semi-final against Banagher they were quite flat for the opening forty minutes, it wasn’t until they were in danger of going out of the competition that they showed just what they can do.

Against Naas there will be no room for that sort of a stasis for any period of time and, for that reason, we wouldn’t expect to see anything like it again.

Kilmoyley will, of course, find Naas a really tough opposition. Everything we know about the Kildare and Leinster champions tells us as much.

They’ve got a serious level of representation on the Kildare senior hurling panel – a most upwardly mobile county under David Herity don’t forget – with fine hurlers all over the pitch.

They’re particularly strong right down the spine of their defence with Richie Hogan at full-back and Ross Kelly at centre-back.

Kelly is joined on the half-back line by his inter-county colleague Kevin Whelan. Up front Kildare star Brian Byrne leads the line with other Kildare senior panellists such as Jack Sheridan and James Burke contributing handsomely.

It’s hard not to look at what Naas have done, who they have beaten along the way, and not conclude that they’re favourites for this game.

After all the Leinster champions have claimed this title nine times over the years, with Kilkenny winning the title on seven occasions.

Not alone are Naas the Leinster champions, Naas beat the Kilkenny champions along the way too.

They bookies have Naas installed as the warmest of favourites – 4/9 with Kilmoyley at 2/1 – and it’s hard to argue too much with that.

At the same time anybody who writes off this Kilmoyley team really don’t know what they’re talking about.

They’re got an unquenchable belief in themselves and each other. They just won’t go away, no matter what Naas throw at them.

Most all of Kilmoyley will work like absolute dogs out there on the Croke Park turf. Particularly in that middle third of the pitch with Paudie O’Connor and Matthew Flaherty getting stuck in absolutely everything.

All over the pitch Kilmoyley have warriors, guys who are getting more out of themselves on this run that maybe even they realised they had inside.

They’re an inspirational team, on an inspirational journey lead by an inspirational bunch of men on their management team.

Do you honestly think John Meyler won’t have every angle on this one covered? Won’t have dug deep into their semi-final performance and pointed out plenty that could be improved?

Do you honestly think these Kilmoyley players wouldn’t go through a brick wall for him, for Maurice Murnane? For Shane Brick?

Sometimes there’s more to sport than simple match ups and tactical considerations. It’s about heart and belief and courage and Kilmoyley have all that good stuff in spades.

Even then it might not be enough. This is a fairy tale journey deserving of a fairy tale conclusion. It doesn’t always work out that way, however, no matter how much we might like it to.

Something tells us, though, that this could well be another day of days.

Verdict: Kilmoyley