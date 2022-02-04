Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A fairy tale journey deserves a fairy tale ending, Kilmoyley might just get one on Saturday night in Croker

Kildare champions look more than formidable opponents for Kerry and Munster Champions this Saturday evening

Kimoyley star forward Daniel Collins in action against Banagher in the All Ireland semi-final in Bekan last month Photo by Ciara Buckley Expand

Close

Kimoyley star forward Daniel Collins in action against Banagher in the All Ireland semi-final in Bekan last month Photo by Ciara Buckley

Kimoyley star forward Daniel Collins in action against Banagher in the All Ireland semi-final in Bekan last month Photo by Ciara Buckley

Kimoyley star forward Daniel Collins in action against Banagher in the All Ireland semi-final in Bekan last month Photo by Ciara Buckley

kerryman

Damian Stack

ALL IRELAND CLUB IHC FINAL

 

Privacy