‘A different animal completely’ – how Jason Foley has come of age

It was one of those teams that gets spoken about in despatches, even before they break cover, and not just within the club itself.

Outside it too there was chatter, spoken in hushed, almost reverential tones amongst the North Kerry football cognoscenti.

It was spoken half in fear for what these guys could do once they got going at senior level. More of it, though, was simple pride or, at the very least, respect for what they were doing.

It had been a barren enough decade or so for North Kerry football since the glory days of 2007 when Feale Rangers claimed the county title for the first time in over thirty years. Here, though, were Ballydonogue punching above their weight, going toe-to-toe with the very best.

Along the way to the 2015 County Minor League title, Ballydonoghue faced down the blue bloods of Austin Stacks and Dr Crokes, before seeing off Dingle in the final.

For the little parish and club clustered around Coolard and Lisselton it was heady, special stuff and this was, clearly, a generational team. They were, quite simply, the future for the club of Liam Flaherty and Eddie Dowling.

Certainly that’s how Paul Kennelly remembers it. An accomplished footballer in his own right, a classy forward who represented his county at junior level, he was with the club as they struggled towards the lower reaches of the county leagues.

“We were always watching this team come up and I was always hoping that this team could take us up the divisions or we could win a county junior or something,” he recalls.

"I was just waiting for them then to come into senior and when they did, you know, they’re the backbone of our team now.

"We went straight up to Division 4 and on to Division 3 as soon as they started playing senior. We obviously went to Division 2 last year and won the County Junior.”

There were a few special players on that team. Guys like Mitch Foley and Brian Ó Seacacháin, who went on to represent the Kingdom at various grades, and others like Jack Foley and Darragh Sheehy, who would be absolutely central to everything the club did in the decade since.

One player, though, seemed to shine that little bit more brightly: Jason Foley. He became a beacon almost for that generation of Ballydonoghue players, even from those early days and certainly since.

“You’d easily have picked Jason out,” Kennelly recounts.

“He was a phenomenal athlete. He was a fantastic hurdler. People probably don't realise this much outside of Kerry. When I say it to people it kind of shocks them, but his pace is kind of frightening.

“He's not one of these players who takes off up the pitch much, but I’m delighted to see he has started doing that now in the league.

"People can see, ‘Jesus when this fella stretches his legs he can actually move’. I probably would have picked him out Under 14 first – we knew we had a serious prospect on our hands at that stage.

“That’s my first memory of him anyway.”

It was in the athletics sphere that Éamon Whelan – a former Kerry selector at minor and Under 21 level under Jack O’Connor – probably first became aware of the young Foley.

Then a coach with Lios Tuathail AC in Listowel, he remembers an athlete with genuine potential and natural talent.

“100 metres and the hurdles, the sprint hurdles would have been his main events,” says Whelan, who was also a one-time chair of Kerry Community Games.

"He was very agile, real good balance with a fine stride obviously. He was quick and he was national standard really in athletics. He probably could have forged a career or a path in athletics if he had gone down that path, but thankfully he went the Kerry GAA route.”

A St Senans club man in the heart of North Kerry, Whelan was plenty aware too of Foley’s football pedigree. He came to know him even more through his work with the county’s development squads, long before working with him at minor level.

Indeed, Whelan – who most recently served as vice-chair of the County Board – managed Foley at Under 16 and 17.

“We would have known from a young age that he was going to be a prospect,” he recounts.

"Obviously you can have a huge amount of prospects, but to go from being from a prospect to fruition is really an inspiration.”

Certain games stick out in the memory for Whelan as demonstrative of the Ballydonohgue man's potential. An Under 16 game in Rathkeale, for instance, where he held the line at full-back.

After that it was practically a given that Foley was near the top of the list when Whelan – along with O’Connor – was putting a panel together for the 2014 Kerry minors. The current Kerry number three made the first tranche of players brought in, and he’s not been off a county panel of some description since then.

Foley was always shaping up to have his main year at minor level in 2015, but he still contributed in 2014. He started at wing-back in Cusack Park in Ennis, for example, when he marked future Clare senior Kealon Sexton in a Munster championship clash.

The All Ireland semi-final the year later, though, was the defining moment of Foley’s young career. Sent out to man-mark the highly regarded Shane McGuigan – full-forward for Derry in last weekend’s impressive win over Tyrone – the Ballydonoghue man didn’t put a foot wrong.

“Jason really gave him a torrid time that day and McGuigan had no answer for it,” Whelan recalls.

"McGuigan is obviously now playing full-forward for the Derry seniors and is highly-rated and regarded. I remember on that particular day we – the management team – spoke to each other afterwards and we felt that ‘there’s a real future for Jason here once he strengthens up a bit more.’”

Full-back was always the 6 ‘1 defender’s natural berth and he had pretty much everything you'd want from a defender at that stage of his career.

“Jason’s real attribute was that he was really pacy,” Whelan explains.

“He always liked to attack the ball. Some defenders have the habit of allowing the forward to win possession and try and defend it, whereas Jason always liked to deny the forward possession and just slow down play enough to allow help to come back in.

"He was obviously very athletic. At that particular stage he was a bit light and needed to strengthen up quite a bit. We knew that once he got to that level and strengthened up that he would probably improve quite a bit more.

"The stakes are so physical now that to get to that level was always going to take him a bit longer. He was very tall and light-boned, but it was his pace and his willingness to compete against the forward really [that stood out], to deny the forward possession early."

It was always Kennelly’s sense too that Foley needed to add some muscle mass to really fulfil his potential.

“He just needed time to fill out,” he says.

"He’s like a greyhound really. He’s a tall man. It just took him a while to fill out. He’s got big, broad shoulders. I knew once that happened, he was going to be unstoppable, able for anybody, but it just took a bit longer than what people hoped for it to happen.

"He’s there now and he’s still only 25.”

Kennelly has witnessed that evolution first-hand. As the club’s top forward when Foley was available, matching them together in training was and is a regular occurrence.

“At the start when he was in with Kerry, when he was 20/21, I was five or six years older than him and you’d do okay because you’d be stronger than him and stuff. At the moment – in the last two years – he’s just a different animal completely,” Kennelly says.

"The pace from him is just phenomenal and he’s just got the longest hands in Ireland as well as the longest legs! You might get out in front of him if you're lucky.

"I might not anymore, but I might have a few years ago. You might get around him slightly, but he’d get back around you and rob you with the hand. He has unbelievable hands.

"That’s probably something that’s not said a lot, but I always just thought his hands were phenomenal. You’d be away from him and then you’d be robbed and you’d be thinking ‘where did that hand come out of?’ I’ve never seen somebody with hands so good.

"Kerry are seeing that now as well in the last couple of weeks.”

North Kerry – and indeed Ballydonoghue with Liam Flaherty – has a tradition of producing top-quality defenders. Traditionally they’ve been of a certain type. Uncompromising, teak-tough, with a certain edge to their play.

“The stereotype old-school North Kerry type defenders… I don't actually think Jason would fall into that exactly, because a lot of North Kerry defenders previously would have been considered big, strong, robust players who loved to get physical,” Whelan says.

"Jason's actually quite a clean defender, but he loves defending. He just seems to get satisfaction and oxygen out of denying the forward possession and actually getting on ball and laying it out to the half-back line and defenders.”

Whatever precise category of defender he falls into, what cannot be questioned is that Foley has properly come of age this year. As Kennelly says, if you were selecting an All Star 15 in the morning then the Kerry full-back would be on it.

Some of the reason for Foley’s increased prominence is obviously just his natural rate of development. The change in management structure with the Kingdom has played a part too, no doubt.

“Whether people like it or otherwise, I’m sure that the effect that Paddy Tally has on the defenders this year, you can see it, most of the defenders are defending better this year,” Whelan suggests.

"The team as a whole are defending better and they’re probably getting confidence from that as well. Say if you're playing even in goals or on the full-back line and you’ve been exposed it can be a very difficult place to be.

"But if you have the confidence that there are people around you who are going to protect you and have your back a little bit more, that allows a full-back line to play better.”

One gets the impression too that the last couple of years at club level in the teeth of the pandemic have seen the special needs assistant come of age as a leader of men. He captained his side to a County Premier Junior title in 2020 – albeit that the final was played last year.

“We only really got the best out of Jason two years ago, around Covid," Kennelly says.

"When Covid hit it was then that we really saw Jason a lot, because they were let back with their club. So he’d a good stint with us and he was really able to put his mark on the team. He became a real leader, I suppose, and he actually became our captain.

"That was big for us because up to then we’d only seen him sporadically throughout the year. It’s hard to come in then and leave your mark as a back especially. As a forward you can come in and shoot the lights out, coming back from county, but as a back coming in it’s hard to come in and leave your mark there.

"He really drove it on for us and everyone else rode in behind him and that's why we had so much success there that time.”

That capacity for leadership wasn’t necessarily always evident in his earlier days. A slightly reserved character in that regard, Foley’s approach is that more subtle.

“Every club has plenty of fellas who do roaring and shouting, but Jason was never one of those,” Kennelly continues.

"He’d butt in if somebody was speaking. He’d always have something to add to give encouragement that way. Any time he spoke you’d sit up and listen. It wouldn’t have happened too much over the years, but when he became our captain he was really a great voice to have in the dressing room.

"Everything he said made sense. He’d be giving you little nuggets of information. Even as a forward he’d still give me little nuggets there of things he’d spot inter-county players doing. He was an excellent captain.

"Somebody like yourself looking in might be thinking ‘would he be a captain?’ He’s very quiet… now he wouldn't be a shouter or anything like that, but when he spoke everyone listened to him. Everyone’s eyes would be glued to him. He was an outstanding captain really.”

As a character everyone speaks about Foley in the most glowing terms. A “fabulous young fella” and “mild mannered” is how Whelan puts it. Kennelly, meanwhile, sums him up quite simply as “a gent”.

“He’s a very social guy,” he continues.

"He keeps himself to himself a lot. You have to nowadays. The game is gone so serious and so professional, but he’s always there on the side line with us. He’s a very, very encouraging and positive guy. He’s brilliant with kids also.

"He’s there with Ballylongford school now at the moment. I’m a teacher myself as well and just from speaking to a few people about him, they’re mad about him. He’s just a real gentlemen.

"He loves it – loves the football – and I just hope he gets his due rewards this year and gets a Celtic cross. Obviously he has a minor one, but I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets his hands on the big one hopefully.”

Out Lisselton way the pride in their man’s achievements to date – let alone the potential of what could come this summer – is palpable.

“Massive, absolutely massive pride," is how Kennelly describes it.

"I think it’ll be even bigger and better going forward, because he’s really found his feet now. The last few years he’d have a really good game and then he’d have an average game, but now he’s just been phenomenal and I don't think there’s a forward in the country that will want to be marking Jason Foley in the middle of the summer.

“He’s going to get stronger the longer the year goes on. He’s going to get better… I think he’s got six or seven serious years ahead of him here. With lads like Clifford in there, there should be a few All Irelands in them."

Time will tell on that score. Foley, though, has been doing all the right things to make the dream a reality. Sometimes nice guys really do finish first, and if anyone deserves that moment in the sun, it's the pride of North Kerry and Ballydonoghue.