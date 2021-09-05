Castleisland’s Shanahan makes Georgia Tech debut

David Shanahan made his American college football debut for Georgia Tech on Sunday, taking three punts in his team’s 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois, with the visitors scoring a late touchdown and two-point conversion to take a surprise win.

The Castleisland man – who played for the Kerry minor footballers – kicked for 158 yards from his three efforts, his longest being 63 yards, and his debut was enough to warrant special mention from head coach Geoff Collins.

"I thought Gavin Stewart did a great job kicking off for us in this game. Even David Shanahan, for the first time punting in a college football game, I think he averaged 52 or 53 yards per punt in his first action.”

Shanahan, who won an All-Ireland minor medal in 2017, travelled to Australia in 2019 to train as an American football kicker with the ProKick Academy in Melbourne.

He subsequently won himself a scholarship to Georgia Tech University and despite the Covid-19 pandemic delaying his travel to the United States, the Kerry man has now taken his first step into what will hopefully be a successful career in American football.