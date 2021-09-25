A win for the Coopers at Listowel

The father and son team of Tom and Bryan Cooper combined to win The Kathleen Walsh Memorial Handicap Hurdle with Definiteadare (8/1) for owner Frank Reynolds on the final day of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

The 2m 4f. contest on slow ground was never an issue for the Court Cave gelding who kept in touch with the leaders throughout the race. Three hurdles from home, Bryan’s mount made serious headway and pulled well clear after the last from Wrong Way Harry for trainer Mick Winters.

The win brings up Bryan’s second of the festival. Speaking to TG4 after the race, Bryan said:

“Dad works very hard and he’s put a lot of graft in, he deserves to get the results. Having it here in Listowel is a bit special. It’s great seeing a crowd here again, it’s not Cheltenham but it’s giving you that bit of a buzz again, we’re getting back to normal again and it’s great to see,” he said.

Tralee trainer Tom explained after the race that he was confident of a bold show from Definiteadare.

“I fancied him no end today, he was in great from at home and he’s been very consistent all year. He got a nice bit of juice in the ground today which helped as well,” Tom said.

“I’m delighted for the owner, Frank Reynolds, [he’s] a good supporter of mine…I always poke out a winner here [Listowel]. He [Definiteadare] is going to make a lovely chaser, he’ll jump a fence in time but there could be another hurdle race in him yet,” Tom added.