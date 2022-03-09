Around the Districts: Renard to Waterville

Spa members who received their 2020 Co Championship medals at the East Kerry presentation night last weekend. L-R: Evan Cronin, Dan O'Donoghue, Shane Cronin, Dara Moynihan, Michael McCarthy and Sean Cronin (selector). Pic: Anne Holland

RENARD

Club Lotto Draw

There was no winner of the jackpot in the club lotto draw on Thursday 3rd March. Lucky dip winners were: €50 Laoise Egan Reenard; €50 Susan Keane Reenard; €30 Anne and Mike Riordan Reenard/London €30 Ann O’Sullivan Ohermong. Congrats to all the winners. Next weeks jackpot €5000.

Cunamh Iveragh

Cunamh Iveragh are delighted to be selected as one of the main beneficiaries of this years Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. This event will take place on Saturday July 2nd 2022. By registering and cycling for Cunamh Iveragh you can help raise crucial funds for our Respite project in Cahirciveen which will cater for young adults with intellectual disabilities. Regiser online at www.njuko.net

Every bit of help you can give us will be greatly appreciated. Work on the renovation and extension is already underway. Thanking you always for your continued support.

Aghatubrid National School

Aghatubrid National School are now enrolling for Summer 2022. Erolment forms are availablw by post or email. Please phone 066 9472736/087775548 or email aghatubridnationalschool@gmail.com. Thank you.

Membership

Club Membership is now due with the rates remaining the same as last year. Couples €60; Adults €40; Senior Player €70; Student Player €45; Minor €40; Juvenile €30.

Sympathy

Sincere Sympathy to the following family who suffered a bereavement recently. Family, relatives, neighbours and friends of Dan Sean O’Sullivan who passed away during the past week. May he rest in peace.

SPA

Scór na nÓg

Here are the upcoming Scór na nÓg dates: Kerry Co Final of Tráth na gCéist is on this Friday 11th March in Currans at 7.30pm and the East Kerry Finals for the other Scór na nÓg disciplines is this Saturday 12th March in Fossa at 6pm. The Kerry Co Finals will take place on Sunday 20th March in Glenbeigh at 4.30pm. Scór na bPáistí Kerry Co Final takes place on 2nd July.

If any club member who is still in Primary school wishes to participate in any of the disciplines, please contact Eileen Aherne on 087 9940594. Disciplines are set and figure dancing, instrumental music, solo singing, ballad group, Recitation, Léiriú and Tráth na gCéist. If any parents would like to get involved in coaching any of the above, please also contact Eileen.

Killarney Club 7s meeting

There will be a meeting about the Killarney Club 7s Fundraiser next Monday night, 7th March at 8.30pm in the Spa GAA clubhouse. We encourage as many people as possible to attend.

Details on the event on www.killarneyclub7s.ie - Spa GAA in association with Rockshore are delighted to launch the inaugural Killarney Club 7s - a 7-A-Side Gaelic Football Tournament where men and women from the four corners of the country will compete against each other on Sat 4th and Sun 5th June at the Spa GAA Club grounds in Tullig, Killarney.

Spa Killarney Handball

Spa Killarney handball club are hosting a national handball tournament in the Spa sports hall on Saturday March 26th - this is the first time this event is being held in Munster. They are inviting all handball players interested in taking part need to register with them before March 16th and all spectators and supporters are welcome to come along on the day.

Spa awards night

Tickets for our Spa Awards Night on March 26th will be on sale at the clubhouse again this Wednesday March 9th from 7pm - 8pm. The event takes place on Saturday March 26th at the Killarney Heights Hotel with music from Super Céilí. Well done to all nominees and award recipients - Lifetime Achievement Award: Paddy O’Keeffe; Social / Cultural Person of the Year: Catherine Carroll; Young Player of the Year: Rian O’Neill; Junior Player of the Year: Brendan Lynch; Nominees for Senior Ladies Player of the Year: Aisling Mahony, Saoirse Kelly and Niamh Clifford; Nominees for Senior Mens Player of the Year: Dan O’Donoghue, Ciaran Spillane and Eoin Fitzgerald; Guests of Honour: 2020 Spa Senior Team Intermediate Champions

GAA walking track

A reminder that the Spa GAA walking path remains open to members of the community to come together to walk and talk in a safe environment **NO DOGS ALLOWED**

Spa Lotto

Spa lotto results 28/02/2022: Numbers drawn 1, 3, 9, 14. No winner and €50 Lucky Dips to Darby Healy, Tadhg Howard, Mary O’Leary, P and J Mangan. This Monday’s jackpot is €3,600 and tickets on sale online on spagaa.com or from Dalys Supervalu, Killarney Hardware, Centra Muckross Rd, Spa clubhouse or from usual sellers. Thank you to everyone for your continued support for our club lotto.

Condolences

Our condolences to the O’Keeffe and Shannon families on the passing of Eugene O’Keeffe RIP, Lissivigeen. May he Rest in Peace.

Supporting Ukraine

A big thank you to everyone who has responded to the call to help those in Ukraine, with an overwhelming response last week for donations and volunteers needed. Thank you to all in Spa who came to Paul Fitzgerald’s in Coolcaslagh on short notice to help with the packing. There will be a number of artic lorries leaving Ireland shortly and travelling to Poland and Romania with supplies. If anyone would like to donate towards the cost of transporting these items, here is the bank details for O’Neills Transport in Tralee who will be driving the goods overseas.

Items for notes

Any items for the club notes please contact pro.spa.kerry@gaa.ie or 085 1216359 before 8pm on Sundays

TEMPLENOE

GAA Lotto

The numbers drawn on Monday, 28th February were 15, 16, 24 and Bonus No. 1. --No winner. Congratulations to our two €50 spot prize winners 1.Killian Spillane, 2.Patricia Breen.

The Jackpot for our Lotto draw on Monday, 7th March was €10,450. Match 3 main numbers for €400 or share of €400. Two €50 consolation prizes (lucky-dip) to be drawn, if Jackpot not won. The Lotto results will be in next week’s Kerryman.

The Weekly Club lotto can be played online by visiting www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Templenoe/lotto . Alternatively tickets can also be purchased locally from the Blackwater Tavern, SuperValu, Centra or Maureens.

Huge thanks to all who play our Lotto.

GAA Membership 2022

Reminder that Membership is now due for renewal. Payment can be made to Kieran O’Neill or any club officer.

2022 prices are Senior €50, Juvenile €20 or Three Juveniles €50. Thank you for your ongoing support.

South KerrySFL Rd 3

Templenoe 5-11, Dromid Pearses 1-10.

Our senior footballers had their first win of the year last Sunday at home to Dromid Pearses. Four first half goals from Sean Sheehan, Brian Crowley (2) and the impressive Aidan Crowley paved the way for a comprehensive victory. By half time Templenoe were 4-8 to 0-6 ahead.

The second half was a more cagey affair. A goal for Dromid Pearses early on give them little bit of hope. However, Templenoe despite not firing on all cylinders in this half, made absolute sure of their win with Brian Crowley completing his hat trick from the penalty spot in the final quarter. This result will come as welcome morale boost ahead of the commencement of the County League in a fortnight’s time.

The Templenoe team and scorers: Colm Breen, Michael Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill, John Moriarty, Hugh Granville, Martin Reilly (0-2), Michael F O’Connor, Sean Sheehan (1-0), Kieran McCarthy (0-1), Daniel Crowley, Brian Crowley(3-1, 2pen), Josh Crowley Holland, Aidan Crowley (1-5) Stephen O’Sullivan (0-2), Colin Crowley. Subs used John Morley, Michael O’Sullivan, Dan O’Connor and Conor Murphy.

County MFL Div 6B Rd 2 Fixture

Gneeveguilla V Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane/Tuosist at 4pm on Saturday, 12th March in Gneeveguilla.

Templenoe GAA 31 Card Drive

Congratulations to Harold O’Sullivan and Nealie O’Sullivan on winning the Club 31 Card drive. Thanks to everyone for playing.

Training in CPR+

Learn how to use a Defibrillator at the Blackwater Tavern, Saturday, 26th March, from 9am -- 1pm or from 2pm -- 6pm. Tel 064-6682003 to book your place.

31 Card Game & Raffle

Taking place in the Blackwater Tavern on Thursday, 24th March at 9pm. This fundraiser is in aid of CPR training and the up keep of Defibrillators in Blackwater/Templenoe Area. Tel 064-6682003 to book tables of 8 at €10 each.

WATERVILLE

Deaths

We offer our sincere sympathy to the family of Michael Joe Foley, of Manchester England and formerly of Beenbane, Waterville, who passed away on February 19th 2022. Predeceased by his parents Bridie and Michael, sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers Jeremiah and John, Michael Joe is survived by his children Colette, Kieran, Joseph and Shannon; grandchildren, brother Patrick, sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Having been waked in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home on Thursday (March 3rd), his remains arrived at St. Finian’s Church, Waterville, on Friday morning (March 4th) for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Noreen Murphy (née Fitzgerald), Cashlagh, Mastergeehy on March 1st 2022 in Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin. Noreen was waked in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Wednesday, (2 March) and her Requiem Mass took place in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath, on Thursday, (3 March), at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in St., Finian’s Cemetery, Waterville. Noreen is survived by her husband Patsy; daughters Eileen and Maura; sons-in-law Joe and John; grandchildren Sarah and Seán; sister Mary; brothers Gerald and Michael; nieces and nephews; neighbours and friends to whom we offer our sincere sympathy.Suaimhneas da nanamnacha dilse.

Éigse na Brideoige

Éigse na Brideoige will be happening this weekend 11th 13th March. The Éigse will be officially opened on Friday night in Ionad na Dromoda by popular TG4 journalist Seán Mac a’tSíthigh. On of the highlights of this year’s programme will be the Éigse concert in The Sea Lodge Hotel with the great musicians Steve Cooney and Iarla Ó Lionáird who will be joined by Aisling Wharton from Ballinskelligs. There will be talks in Caherdaniel and in Ballinskelligs about the literary heritage of the O’Connels in Iveragh Daniel O’Connell himself, his daughter, his aunt, as well as two other Iveragh O’Connell’s who were influential in the worlds of folklore and history Seán Ó Conaill (from Caherbarna) who wrote a very influential history of Ireland in the 17th century and the famous seanchaí from Cill Rialaig also called Seán Ó Conaill. There will be simultaneous headphone translation available at the Éigse events. Furter information: www.eigsenabrideoige.com. Booking: 0872931463. Fáilte roimh chách

Parade-It’s Back!!

Waterville’s St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at 4pm on Thursday 17th March. To participate email irdwatervilleclg@gmail.com or phone 0879552750

An Caife Litríochta

Togra nua de chuid na nOifigeach Pleanála Teanga. Gach Máirt ag 7 i.n. buail le duine Gaeltachta atá bainte leis an saol liteartha. Cláraigh ag tinyurl.com/CaifeLitriochta. Tuilleadh eolais: pleanteangaur@gmail.com nó 0872153671.

Ceardlanna Amhrán

Táimid ag lorg daoine óga a bhfuil suim acu in amhráin Ghaeilge dhúchasacha Uíbh Ráthaigh. Beidh ceardlanna againn i mí Feabhra-Márta le Rosaleen Mullarkey agus beidh tú ábalta amhráin ó bhailiúchán amhráin Uíbh Ráthaigh ‘Binneas’ a fhoghlaim. Eolas agus clárú - seol teachtaireacht chuig Victor ag 0872153671 nó ríomhphost chuig pleanteangaur@gmail.com

Cúrsa ceannaireachta

Cúrsa ceannaireachta do dhaoine 15-17 bliain d’aois! Leadership Course for 15-17 year olds! Coláiste UISCE in Maigh Eo www.uisce.ie 9 15/4/2022 Praghas - €550 ach €175 le cód lascaine atá ar fáil ó Bhrí Uíbh Ráthaigh. Price - €550 but €175 with a discount code available from Brí Uíbh Ráthaigh. Tuilleadh eolais agus cód lascaine/More information and discount code: pleanteangaur@gmail.com 0872153671.

Cyclists wanted

Cunamh Iveragh are delighted to be selected as one of the main beneficiaries of this years Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. This event will take place on Saturday July 2nd 2022 By registering and cycling for Cúnamh Iveragh you can help raise crucial funds for our Respite project in Cahirciveen which will cater for young adults with intellectual disabilities . Register online at https://www.njuko.net/cl/select_competitionEvery bit of help you can give us will be greatly appreciated . Work on the renovation and extension is already underway! Thanking you always for your continued support.

GAA Lotto

RESULTS from 03/03/22 in the Lobster with jackpot of €2,300 .Numbers drawn 03-19-28-31. No winner. €50 each to: Ger Curran, The Villa; Adrian Moriarty; John B. O’Shea. Next Draw 17/03/22 in the Sea Lodge with jackpot of €2,400

Quiz

Nascadh Uíbh Ráthaigh and Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh are holding a Seachtain na Gaeilge Table Quiz on Monday, 14 March at 8.30pm in the Waterville Inn. The proceeds will go to UNICEF to assist children in Ukraine. Fee: €20 / table.Cuireann Nascadh Uíbh Ráthaigh agus Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh fáilte roimh chách chuig Tráth na gCeist do Sheachtain na Gaeilge, a bheidh ar siúl sa Waterville Inn, Dé Luain an 14ú Márta ag a 8.30i.n. Táille: €20/ bord, Beidh an t-airgead ar fad ag dul chuig UNICEF, chun tacú le páistí san Úcráin. Beidh crannchur ar an oíche le duaiseanna álainne.