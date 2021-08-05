Around the Districts: Rathmore to Waterville

Chase for possession is on between Braín O’Shea Killarney Athletic and Ned O’Grady Killorglin in the Kerry Schoolboys Under 14 League Cup final at Celtic Park, Killarney on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Tom Costello Ballyhar in attack against Eoghan Joy Castleisland AFC in the Kerry Schoolboys Under 13 Plate final at Mastergeeha, Killarney on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

RATHMORE

ADVANCE NOTICE OF ROADWORKS

Rathmore Phase 2 Safety improvement scheme Roadstone Ltd has been employed by Kerry County Council to complete the Rathmore Phase 2 Safety improvement Scheme. The programmed started this week.

The work will commence at 8:00 a.m. and may extend to 8:00p.m.

Road parking will be prohibited in area which works are taking place. Residents will be informed prior to works commencing in these areas Drivers and Pedestrians are requested to exercise caution due to this temporary hazards of raised services, joints and ramps etc. please Remove all seating, Tables, Etc. form Roadway in areas where works are taking place.

Residents will be informed prior to works commencing in these areas please follow the directions of site personnel if you require assistance. stopGO or Traffle Light Systems will be in place during the works. We regret any inconvenience the works may cause and we assure you that we will be as speedy as possible with the work.

Wedding Bells

Congratulations to Laura O’Connor, Rathmore who married Humphrey Hallissey, Kiskeam, Co, Cork recently at the Brehon Hotel. We wish both of them long happy life together.

Engagement

Congratulations to Caitriona Hickey, Hollymount Cross, Rathmore who got engaged to Connie Keller, Banteer recently. We wish both them happy life together.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL Rathmore

WORKSHOPS

Bryan O’Leary will be carrying out a series of three Workshops on Sliabh Luachra Music over three days on July 27th, 28th and 29th as part of the annual Tureencahill Summer School.

The Workshops will run online and all instruments are welcome. You can register now for the Tureencahill Summer School by clicking on the following link: https://buytickets.at/sliabhluachramusict rail/547812

SYPATHY

Sympathy to the family of Eileen Cronin (nee Nolan) Knockduff, Cullen and late of Farrankeal, whose funeral took place in Cullen on Wednesday 13th July.

Tony Moynihan, Raheen, Rathmore, Co. Kerry, on July 25th 2021, peacefully, at his home, in the presence of his loving family. Tony, husband of the late Sheila (nee Breen) and dear father of Marie, Tadhg and Donal. Sadly missed by his loving Family, mother in law Eily, brother in law Denis, sisters in law Joan, Margaret and Mary, Marie’s partner George, relatives, neighbours, cousins and his large circle of friends.

May Tony and Eileen rest in peace.

USHERS NEEDED

The ministry of Ushers has been a wonderful support during the Covid Pandemic.

We need additional Ushers for mid-week Mass in Rathmore Church and a team of backup Ushers is also needed for all Churches.

Public Defibrillator List for Co. Kerry

The Kerry PPN are delighted with all the feedback we have received regarding the mapping of Defibrillator’s in County Kerry.

Just to outline the history and process of this innovative project for all the PPN members.

The Kerry PPN was contacted by the HSE Community Engagement Officer National Ambulance Service South with regards to undertaking this project and the PPN wholeheartedly agreed to undertake such a valuable worthwhile project. The Kerry PPN designed the AED Locator form which the HSE Community Engagement Officer National Ambulance Service South signed off on and we quickly got to work capturing the information onto google maps.

Huge thanks to the community groups who have completed the AED locator form, the mapping has well and truly started. To view the map as it stands today, please visit www.kerryppn.ie https://www.kerryppn.ie/kerry-defibrillators/

All information on the map is submitted by community groups, it is important to remember that this is a live map and details of Defibrillators in the community may change and submissions and amendments from the public are welcome.

This map will be kept live and will be available to all the community group , it will be a tremendous addition of community information along with the PPN Community map highlighting the various supports and services that were and still are available to the community and this map provided a life line for many families accessing information as to what was available in their area or in an area where a family member lived, such as HSE services, delivery services, meals on wheels, community centres, An Garda Siochana etc.

Important: This map is for information purposes only. The first point of contact in an emergency should be to call the emergency services on 999 or 112 Help us with the Map This map was created with the help of individuals and community groups providing us with the locations of defibrillators in County Kerry. We need your help to keep this map as accurate as possible.

Let us know about any defibrillators not currently on the map Let us know about the functionality of defibrillators listed on the map Help us fill in the details on each of the defibrillators -- persons responsible, last service check, access codes etc.

If you can help with any of these or have any queries please use the contact form. (Note correction here to previous email) Please ensure you have an Eircode for the building at which the AED is located. See Eircode Finder at https://finder.eircode.ie/#/

Defibrillator Checklist 1. Check the Defibrillator once per week for damage and general routine maintenance. 2. Check the dates on the AED Pads: pads that are out of date could cause the AED not to detect the rhythm from the patient’s heart and in certain situations not deliver a shock when required. 3. Check the battery on the AED, again if the battery is low or dead the AED may not deliver a shock when required. 4. Ensure all personnel trained to use the AED have their courses completed and updated. 5. If you are unaware of when your AED was last serviced, contact an Engineer/Supplier and they will organise this for you. We are initially aiming this at the First Responder groups, Community Alert groups and Cardiac Response Units , but we are also aware of the many defibrillators out in the community and would be grateful for as much support, assistance and information as possible to identify the locations of these defibrillators. The Kerry PPN hope you will agree that this initiative will be of great assistance to the general public. If you have any questions or we can be of help in any way, please don’t hesitate to contact me. 066 - 7183672 087 - 6891105 www.kerryppn.ie

If you would like to add to the notes please email Michael O’Mahony (momahony14@gmail.com) or ring or text 087--6676817. Before 6pm Thursday,

SPA

CONDOLENCES

Our sympathies to the family of John Lynch RIP, late of Upper Lissivigeen and Pinewood. May he Rest in Peace.

KERRY LADIES

The details of the next game for the Kerry Ladies have been confirmed. Kerry will play Tipperary on Saturday August 14th in the first round of the Ladies Senior Championship relegation play-off. The game is on in Mallow at 2pm and best of luck to the team and management, especially Niamh Kearney and Cassandra Buckley.

FUN FOR ALL SUMMER CAMP

This summer, the Spa Fun For All camp will offer your child a fun-filled week of fun and activities in a safe and spacious environment. The list below outlines some if the activities your child will enjoy - Gaelic Football, Soccer, Olympic Handball, Art, Volleyball, Athletics, Hockey, Rounders, Basketball, Treasure Hunt, Tag Rugby and Fun Games. Special guests will also be making an appearance! All 3 instructors are fully qualified teachers with years of experience. The camp is for children attending primary school and will take place from 9am-1pm from Monday August 9th to Friday August 13th at the Spa GAA grounds. To book your place in the camp please contact Evan Cronin on 087 1496951 or Dan O’Donoghue on 085 7386444. Limited spaces.

GOOD LUCK

Best of luck to Norrita Cronin and Philip O’Connor with their new business The Caddyshack, Killarney’s first Mini Golf with a Restaurant and Bar. It is located at 6-7 The Courtyard, Fair Hill (opposite Sean Taffe’s).

SPA LOTTO

RESULTS 26/07/21 Numbers drawn: 4, 7, 21, 23. No winner and €50 Lucky Dips go to David Doyle, Kathleen Kelliher, Brendan Cronin and Peggie O’Connor. Next week’s JACKPOT is €5,600. Tickets on sale online on spagaa.com or from Dalys Supervalu, Killarney Hardware, Centra Muckross Rd, Spa clubhouse or from usual sellers. Thank you to everyone for your continued support for our club lotto.

SPA PLAYER MAKES LIFE-SAVING RESCUE

Well done to one of our Spa senior players who made a life-saving rescue recently after coming to the aid of a man in difficulty in the water. Well done!!

ITEMS FOR NOTES

Any items for the club notes please contact pro.spa.kerry@gaa.ie or 0851216359 before 8pm on Sundays.

STAR OF THE LAUNE AC

KILGOBNET 4 MILER

Our annual 4 mile road race for the Fr Michael Kelliher Memorial Cup is on Sunday August 15th at 11am. Start line is at Kilgobnet school. Registration is €12 online at myrunresults.com. Medals for everyone. Prizes for first 3 male and female plus category prizes. This year all profits are being split evenly between Tir na nOg orphanage Tanzania, and Alannah and Polly’s Fight for Sight.

COUNTY JUVENILE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Well done to all of our athletes that took part in the county juvenile championships in Castleisland over the bank holiday weekend. Below is a rundown of our medalists from day 1, while day 2 will be covered in next weeks post. Congratulations to Marina Eager who took gold in both 800m and 1500m U16. Keeva Riordan won gold in the 800m U14 while her sister Lily took silver in the 800m U13. Lara O’ Brien Leahy did very well and finished 3rd in the 600m U12 and Ava Diggin was 3rd in the shot U14. There was also some great results by the boys with Daragh Clifford winning gold in both the shot and javelin U16, Finnan Quigg won bronze in both shot and javelin U13 and Oisin Murphy picked up bronze in the U14 javelin. Very well done to all of our athletes who participated in the championships.

WATERVILLE

BIRTHDAY GREETINGS

Best wish to Mary Horgan, Spunkane who celebrated her 80th Birthday with family recently. Go sroisir céad Mary

DEATH

The death has taken place of Mary Sullivan (née Dennehy), late of Granafulla, Waterville, Indianapolis, U.S.A., and St., Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of St., Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen on 31 July 2021. Her Funeral Mass took place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2nd, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Predeceased by her husband Dan and her sister Breda, Mary is survived by by her brother Tim, her sister-in-law Mary, her brother-in-law Con, her niece Noeleen, her nephews John, Timmy and Stephen, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends to whom we offer our sincere sympathy. Suaimhneas siorai da hanam dilis.

FREE PRE-SCHOOL ECCE SCHEME

IRD Waterville Early Years Centre is now accepting registrations for September 2021. If your child was born between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2018 they are eligible for 5 three hour preschool sessions. Full time and Part time Day Care also available with NCS offered. Contact 0669474859 or irdwatervilleclg@gmail.com if interested in enrolling a child for September.

PART TIME COOK MEALS ON WHEELS

A vacancy is arising for the position of a cook for the Meals on Wheels Service in Waterville (2-4 mornings per week). Interested parties should contact Tony 0872280478 or Tara 0879552750COVID 19- Please support all local businesses and observe public health guidelines while dining out.

All members of the public are still encouraged to continue to adhere closely to the guidelines and continue to maintain social distance, wear a face covering and wash hands. Kerry County Council continues to provide advice and assistance to businesses through a Business Support Helpline on 1800 807 102.