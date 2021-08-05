Around the Districts: Kilgarvan to Renard

Denis O' Sullivan making a presentation to Fr. George Hayes on behalf of Glenflesk Parish Council on his departure from the Parish. Left to right, Jerry Mullane, Ann Lynch, Ann Culloty, Mary McCarrick, Noreen Kennedy, Helena Murphy, Shane O Riordan, Eugene Bowler, Jimmy Healy. Missing from photo Padraig Cronin and Padraig Dineen.

KILGARVAN

Church

Mass, with congregation, on Sunday at 10.30am. Live Streamed via Facebook. In keeping with HSE guidelines, only 48 people can attend at any one time (50 including priest and sacristan).

Please call Tricia on 087 436 4140 to register if you wish to attend. Face coverings are required.

Offertory Collection: Baskets will not be passed around. There will be collection boxes at the doors for your contributions and support of the parish.

Funerals/ Weddings: 50 people permitted at service.

Baptisms: waiting for clarification from the Diocese/Moderator regarding commencement date of Baptisms. As we do not have a resident priest, we must work with the Moderator of the Kenmare Pastoral Area to agree a date/time. We hope to be able to resume towards the end of August.

Visiting Priests

On Sunday 8th August Mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Joseph Healey and Fr. Leo Shea who are visiting from the USA. They would be delighted to meet any Healy’s or Shea’s from the parish. We welcome them and hope they have an enjoyable holiday in Ireland.

Digital COVID Certificate

Certificates based on vaccination are now being issued. If you have not received your Digital COVID Certificate based on vaccination in the coming weeks, or have any questions about your certificate, you can call the helpline on 1800 807 008. You can request the certificate based on recovery using an online form. www.gov.ie

Indoor Dining

From July 26th the restriction against indoor dining was lifted for people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 6 months, as well as children under 18 in their care. Here are the new guidelines.

Proof of Immunity: EU Digital COVID Certificate, HSE COVID-19 vaccination record can also be used. Photo ID: You may also be asked for photo ID to prove that the EU Digital COVID Certificate, HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity is yours. Contact Tracing: Contact name & telephone number of leading person. Table Service Only, no bar service permitted. Safety Precautions: To protect ourselves and others, please adhere to all of the public health guidelines. These include hand hygiene, physical distancing, face coverings when moving through indoor spaces.

Vaccine Roll Out

From Tuesday 27th July those aged 16-17 can now also register for their Covid 19 vaccination. If you are older, you can still register if you have not done so already. 16- and 17-year-olds will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Those registering for their vaccine on the HSE website, vaccine.hse.will need. Their PPS number: Their Eircode: A mobile phone number: An email address. People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

KILLORGLIN

Tokyo Games Congratulations!

Congratulations to Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley on their fantastic achievements in the Olympic Games. You have given us all, locally and nationally, a marvellous lift after such difficult times. Many thanks from all in the community.

We wish David Kenny the very best of luck in the 20km race-walk on Thursday 5th August.

Killorglin Planning

The granting of Planning Permission to build 80 houses at Banshagh, Killorglin by Kerry County Council has been welcomed as very positive news on the Housing front for Killorglin and the Mid-Kerry region by local Fianna Fáil Councillor and Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District, Michael Cahill.

This is a small but positive move forward In the provision of housing in the Killorglin catchment area and a sign that we will win the battle against the housing crisis with a little initiative and ingenuity,’ stated Councillor Cahill.

Included in the proposal are 4 x 4 bed roomed two storey semi-d houses, 60 x 3 bed roomed two storey semi-d houses, 10 x 2 bed roomed, two storey terraced houses in two blocks of five and 6 x 2 bed roomed single storey bungalows and all associated works’ said the Rossbeigh based Councillor.

This is welcome news for those trying to get on the property ladder, who can now see positive progress towards getting a home. It is the first significant Housing Development to be applied for and granted planning permission in the Killorglin/Mid Kerry region in many years. I wish the Developers OHR Developments Limited and Cherryhill Developments the very best with this project and in the meantime, I will continue to make representations on behalf of Qualified Housing applicants, to ensure that Kerry County Council apply for similar type developments and get the go ahead to reduce waiting times for all’ added Councillor Cahill.

KILGOBNET 4 MILER

The Star of the Laune AC annual 4 mile road race for the Fr Michael Kelliher Memorial Cup is on Sunday August 15th at 11am. Start line is at Kilgobnet school. Registration is €12 online at myrunresults.com. Medals for everyone. Prizes for first 3 male and female plus category prizes. This year all profits are being split evenly between Tir na nOg orphanage Tanzania, and Alannah and Polly’s Fight for Sight.

Contributions Welcome

If you have any notice for the Community that you would like to be included in the Killorglin section of the Kerryman, I would be delighted to receive your contributions. Just to confirm my e mail is jenny59carter@gmail.com (all lower case and no hyphen) and mobile number: 087 3304846)

LISTRY

LOTTO RESULTS

Numbers Drawn 7,8,15, 20.€100: Seamus O Mahony c/o K. Hobbins €50 x 2: Paddy J O’Sullivan Dromid. Shari Murphy Ballymalis €25 x 2: Tadgh Ahern c/o Ted Ahern. Hilda Neville, Faha. Next Sunday Jackpot €6,050.

U17 EAST KERRY DIVISION 2 FINAL

Well done to our U17 Keel /Listry team and management who got to the final in East Kerry League on Monday evening. Under extreme wet conditions for both teams, Kenmare Shamrocks proven to be a stronger team on the evening. Kenmare Shamrocks 3.12 Keel/Listry 0.09.

SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Congratulations to our Listry Senior team and management who played Dromid Pearse last Saturday 31st in Allman Park. Final Score Listry 3.11 Dromid Pearse 0.07FIXTURE :Listry V Ballydonoghue on Saturday August 7th at 7pm in Strand Road Pitch, Tralee. Please come and support our team.

JUVENILE RESULTS

Week ending Sunday August 1st.East Kerry U15 LeagueDiv 4Keel Listry B 4.12 Fossa 3.10Lee Strand U11 County LeagueListry fielded 2 teams V Dr Crokes on Thursday. Both teams acquitted themselves very well.

Fixtures for week commencing Monday August 2nd.Wednesday East Kerry U15 League Div 1Keel/Listry V Spa in Spa at 7.30pm.ThursdayU11 home V Legion.Note: this may be an away game if pitch maintenance commmences this week.Sunday Lee Strand U 13 County LeagueDiv 1Keel Listry away to Rathmore at 7pm. Div 9 bye.

GOLF CLASSIC IN MEMORY OF SHANE COURTNEY

This year golf classic will be held on Saturday 4th September in Maine Valley Golf Club. Team of 4 €120. To book a Tee-time contact John Wrenn 087 1273702 Anthony Clifford 087 2215059 Noel O Sullivan 085 1743351Thanks to our main sponsors Sean O Mahony and family, Faha Court and Restaurant.

MILLTOWN

Milltown/Castlemaine GAA

LOTTO: Sponsored by Almas Takeaway, Milltown

Milltown-Castlemaine GAA Club Lotto Draw: On Monday, July 26th, 2021. Jackpot €12,600

Lucky Numbers: 09 12 14 Bonus Ball: 16

Results: Unfortunately, there were no winners of the jackpot or match 3 prizes below are our

Consolation Prize Winners: €50: Martin O’Connor €50: Catherine Dennehy €25: Alex O’Connor €25: Pat O’Sullivan €25: Mary Bevan €25: Joan Spillane

Well done to the prize winners and best to luck to everyone in our next draw in two weeks’ time (Monday, August 9th , 2021) where the jackpot will be €12,600.

Get you tickets for this draw or renew your yearly tickets right here.

Mile búiochas do gach duine for playing Milltown/Castlemaine Clubs Fortnightly Fundraiser, the money raised is vital to the day to day running of our club and your support is sincerely appreciated.

RENARD

RENARD GAA LOTTO

There was no winner of this week’s jackpot of €3,400. The numbers drawn were: 10, 18, 19 and 21. The lucky dip winners were: €50 Eoghan McCrohan Renard, €30 Niall and Eileen Lyons Killore, €20 Niamh Casey Toor Ballinskelligs. Next week’s jackpot will be €3,450. Thanks to everyone for supporting our club Lotto.

Reenard Weekly Lotto draws will continue during this lockdown and the draws will be conducted via Zoom. Weekly tickets can still be purchased at a price of €2 each or 3 for €5 from: Quinlans Fish Shop, McCarthy Insurance, Mayers Hair Salon, Kerry Agri, Creamery Shop, Usual sellers and Online with the link available on our Club Facebook Page. You can also purchase weekly, monthly, 6 monthly and yearly tickets online through this link.

Weekly tickets will be collected on Wednesdays at 5pm. Any tickets bought after this time will be included in the draw for the following week. We are determined to go ahead with our only club fundraiser and many thanks to our hardworking Lotto Committee and to our weekly Lotto Teams as well as to everyone who continues to support our Club Lotto.

Club Fundraiser

A great weekend of selling took place in Cahersiveen and Waterville last weekend. A huge thanks to all the volunteers that sold the tickets throughout the weekend and also a big thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and supported the club. Tickets will be on sale throughout South Kerry again this weekend and they are also available online at www.reenardgaa.ie.