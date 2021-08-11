Around the Districts: Kilgarvan to Rathmore

KILGARVAN

Deaths

Kitty Murphy (née Riordan), Ardeen, Clondrohid, Cork passed away on Monday 2nd August 2021. Kitty is the mother of Sheila Lynch, Barnastooka, Kilgarvan. Kitty’s Requiem Mass took place on Wednesday 4th August 2021 at 2:00pm in St Abina’s Church, Clondrohid, followed by burial in Clondrohid local cemetery. To her children Sheila, Sylvie, Eileen, Margaret, Derry, Dan, Connie, Peter, Victor and Mary, sister Liz, brother Johnny and extended family we express our deepest sympathy.

Fr Con Cronin, St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow/Bantry, Cork passed away on Tuesday 3rd August 2021, due to a tragic road accident. Fr. Con participated in several special occasions in Kilgarvan. To his relatives and friends in Kilgarvan we express our deepest sympathy.

Church news

Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. This may vary depending on Priests Rota. Live Streamed via Facebook. In keeping with HSE guidelines, only 48 people can attend at any one time (50 including priest and sacristan). Please call Tricia on 087 436 4140 to register if you wish to attend. Face coverings are required. Offertory Collection: Baskets will not be passed around. There will be collection boxes at the doors for your contributions and support of the parish.

Funerals / Weddings: 50 people permitted at service. Baptisms: please contact the Parish Office to arrange. Sunday Mass: Mass on Sunday the 15th August 2021 will be at 11:15am. Please note change of mass time. Times may vary depending on Priest’s Rota. We will advise each week. Alone: Alone is a national organisation that seeks to enable older people to stay at home, safely and securely for as long as they wish. Their telephone support line is open seven days a week, 8:00am - 8:00pm on 0818 222 024. Professional staff are available to answer queries and give advice and reassurance where necessary. They are currently recruiting visitation support and befriending volunteers. To volunteer see www.alone.ie

Vaccine rollout

The Covid Vaccine will be available to any patient registered at the Kenmare Medical Centre for any one aged 16 and upwards form the 9th August 2021. To book an appointment please phone 064 6641333 between 2:00pm and 4:00pm. You will need your PPS number and telephone number.

KILLORGLIN

Sports Capital Grants

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District and Deputy Mayor of Kerry, Councillor Michael Cahill has welcomed funding for Sports Clubs in Kerry. The Fianna Fail Councillor said this funding is critical to the survival of many Clubs throughout the county. "I am delighted with this announcement as during the Covid pandemic most Clubs had lost all funding avenues, including the sales of Lotto Tickets, Sponsorship, etc, and this announcement is very timely" stated the Rossbeigh based Councillor.

“I am particularly pleased that the following Clubs have been Grant aided” said Councillor Cahill.

Killorglin Rowing Club €51,360; Cromane Rowing Club €15,409; Star of the Laune Athletics Club, Killorglin €18,656; Glenbeigh Falcons Basketball Club €5,455; Callinafercy Rowing Club €25,799; Kerry Canoe Club, Killorglin €41,295

Planning

Kerry Fianna Fáil Councillor is calling on the County Council to ensure people can get planning in their native parishes. He made the call at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting of which he is Cathaoirleach.

Councillor Cahill proposed that the council ensures local people who are born, reared, living and working in an area can obtain permission for a family home in that same area.

‘It is currently a huge issue for local people who seek to obtain planning, so that they can live and work, where they were reared’ stated Councillor Cahill.’ These people went to school and currently work in an area, and have bought a site in that area, and they should be able to get planning permission for a family home in that area.’

‘Forcing people to live in our large towns and cities is denying them the human right to live and rear a family where they choose. And I am hearing that large numbers wish to remain in the areas they were reared, live and work there with their own people’ said Councillor Cahill."Another issue is the fact that many of our villages do not have a Public Sewerage System while some of our towns and villages are at capacity and this needs to be addressed as a matter of priority’ added Councillor Cahill.

LATE Kathleen Mangan

Sincere condolences to the family of Kathleen Mangan who has sadly passed away. Will be much remembered by all in the community.

Contributions Welcome

RATHMORE

ADVANCE NOTICE OF ROADWORKS

Rathmore Phase 2 Safety improvement scheme Road stone Ltd has been employed by Kerry County Council to complete the Rathmore Phase 2 Safety improvement Scheme. The programmed started this week of road works. The work will commence at 8:00 a.m. and may extend to 8:00p.m.

Road parking will be prohibited in area which works are taking place. Residents will be informed prior to works commencing in these areas. Drivers and Pedestrians are requested to exercise caution due to this temporary hazards of raised services, joints and ramps etc.

Stop-go or Traffle Light Systems will be in place during the works. We regret any inconvenience the works may cause and we assure you that we will be as speedy as possible with the work.

Congratulations to our neighours

Knocknagree have been crowned Cork Premier IFC champions for 2020 after an all-Duhallow final The prize is promotion to Senior A football for the Knocknagree men. It comes three years after they were crowned All-Ireland junior champions, and a season after winning the county intermediate title. Knocknagree 0-12 Kanturk 0-9

COMMUNITY GAMES

Anyone who has a child interested in representing Rathmore Gneeveguilla area in Community Games Athletics please contact one of our committee via our facebook message page by no later than July 30th. Competitors have to be aged 6 or above before the 1st August 2021 to compete in the U8 events and other events are U10, U12, U14 and U16 Click on link for more details and rules (scroll down) https://www.communitygames.ie/athletics.html Age Category/Panel Details: Boys and Girls U/8 years O/6 60M, Boys and Girls U/10 years O/8 100M and 200M Boys and Girls U/10 years O/8 60m Hurdles - height of Hurdles to be 45cm. Boys and Girls U/12 years O/10 100M and 600M Boys and Girls U/14 years O/12 100M and 800M Boys and Girls U/14 years O/12 80m Hurdles - height of Hurdles to be 68.6cm Boys and Girls U/16 years O/14 100M, 200M and 1500M

Area to County: One participant per Area goes through to county in each event. County to Regional: 2 participants per County goes through in each event. Regional to National: 2 participants per Regional goes through in each event.

Please note dates - County Athletics Track and Field Finals 2021. Castleisland August 21st and 22nd All areas should now prepare to hold local event. Closing date for entries on line is August 6th Only one competitor to qualifyin from area to county in each event. A competitor may not compete in both a track and a field event. Events from U8 to U16 No relays this year.

NEW PRESCHOOL OPENING

Located in Tureencahill Community Centre, Gneeveguilla. Enquiries and bookings welcome for the ECCE academic years 2021, 2022, 2023. Limited places available. Call or Text Sheilann Moynihan on 087 1307591 to secure your child’s FREE place. Additional hours are also available until 2pm.

RATHMORE GAA CLUB

Congratulations to Kerry senior Captain, Paul Murphy, on leading Kerry to a wonderful victory over Cork on Rennily Congratulations also to Shane Ryan. Rathmore GAA club are proud of you both. Ach mar a deireann an seanfhocal ‘Is ait an mac an saol’ and so it was for our club on Sunday July 25th. In the midst of celebrating Kerry’s victory and Paul and Shane’s achievements.

LATE TONY MOYNIHAN

The news of the untimely death of Tony Moynihan filtered through. Tony our vice chairman was a wonderful club member, player, quiz maestro, officer, groundsman supreme and strictly dancer. Ar dheis Lámh Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

GAA NEWS

Congratulations to our U15 boys on winning the Lee Strand Co. Div 2 Shield defeating Milltown/Castlemaine 4-16 to 3-15 July 19th U 17 East region league Keel/Listry 4-11 Rathmore 1-13 July 24th U 20 Rathmore/Kilcummin 3-13 V Dr. Crokes 0-10 Aug.1st Sen Co. League Div. 1B Rathmore 0-14 to Kenmare 2-08 draw

RESULT:SFC Div 6A Rathmore 6.09 (27) Gneeveguilla 3.09 (18)

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL

Rathmore local confidential contact 087 3462332

WEDDING BELLS

Congratulations to Tara reen Rathmore marraried Anthony Coyne We wish both of them long happy life together.

COVID-19 SUPPORT LINE

ALONE manage a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to COVID19. Professional staff are available to answer queries and give advice and reassurance where necessary. The support line is open seven days a week, 8am - 8pm, by calling 0818 222 024.

SUICIDE AWARENESS

A Clothes Bank in Aid of Suiclde Awareness in Aid of Sulcide Awareness in now lnstalled in the Creamery yard Rathmore All Clothes accepted No soild Rags Duvers or Rugs Anyone in need of support call Mary on 087-3162257 For Suicide Awareness

NOTES

KERRY BEAGLE ASSOCIATION

Shebeen Drag Hunt

Results of the Shebeen Drag Hunt on Sunday 8th August

Puppy Results: 1st Patsy, Joseph Driscoll, Portmagee Club; 2nd Not Now Jake, Ciaran Smith, Glen Club; 3rd Puffin Girl, Tony Harty, Glen Club; 4th Tiger Roll, Peter Murphy, Ballinskelligs Club; 5th Millie, Ciaran Smith, Glen Club; 6th Kane, Ciaran, Smith, Glen Club; Timed at 29 Mins, 17 pups ran;

Senior Results: 1st Bobby, Mossie Brennan, Killoe Club; 2nd Chloe, Joseph Harty, Glen Club; 3rd Rock Star, Jerry Driscoll, Portmagee Club; 4th Bonny Kate, Patrick Dillon, Ballinskelligs Club; 5th Robbie, Muiris Brennan, Killoe Club; 6th Long Stride, Ava Brennan, Killoe Club; Timed at 30 Mins, 25 hounds ran;

Maiden Results: 1st Ballard Dell, Dan McCarthy, Ballinskelligs Club; 2nd Indy, Michael John Cronin, Ballinskelligs Club; 3rd Ballard Ralf, Dan McCarthy, Ballinskelligs Club; 4th Rocket, Niall Lyons, Killoe Club 5th Jill Rose, Patrick Dillon, Ballinskelligs Club; 6th Chase, Mossie Brennan, Killoe Club; Timed at 31 Mins, 16 hounds ran.