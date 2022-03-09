Around the Districts: Kilcummin to Milltown

Michael Doody Captain and Nuala Ward Lady Captain at their Captain's Drive In with fellow members at the Castlerosse Golf Club Drive In on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

KILCUMMIN

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family of Kitty Healy, Knockancore who died recently. May she rest in peace.

Fundraiser for Ukraine

The Moriarty School of Music and Dance Kilcummin are holding a fundraising concert in aid of the people of Ukraine on Saturday 2nd April in the Killarney Avenue Hotel commencing at 8pm. Fear an Tí for the night will be no other than the legendary Seán Ó Sé. Performers on the night include Patrick O’Sullivan along with his son Conor, Elle Marie O’Dwyer, Conor Moriarty and the Kilcummin Set Dancers. Tickets which will be limited are €20 per head and will be on sale at the East Avenue Hotel and from John at Kilcummin Rural Development Office. Raffle on the night. All proceeds will go to Trócaire for the Ukrainian fund. Further information contact Mary on 087 9620135. Ní neart go cur le chéile.

Kilcummin Comhaltas

Kilcummin CCÉ are hoping to resume traditional music and singing classes for all age groups. We are inviting all musicians and singers including beginner, intermediate and advanced levels to join us. Please contact 087 1191353.

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí

Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí will take place this June 11th & 12th (Dancing) and 18th & 19th (Music & Singing) in Tralee. Entries for music, singing and dancing are now available in the Rural Development Office. Please note competitors must be a current member of Kilcummin Comhaltas. Membership forms are also available at the RD Office.

Kilcummin Community Care

After a break of two years due to Covid 19, Community Care resumed on Tuesday 1st March 2022 from 10.45 to 1.00pm at the GAA Club house. We are looking forward to welcoming you all back and new members are always welcome. For more information please contact the Rural Development Office 064 6643357.

Census 2022

Census 2022 is taking place on Sunday 3rd April. Census enumerators are calling to every home in your area to deliver census forms from now up to census date. Enumerators can help with any queries that you may have. Please ask to see their ID badge when they call. Census enumerators will not enter your home.

KILGARVAN

Deaths

Catherine Sheehan, nee Hourihan, Canfie, Tuosist, Killarney, and formerly of Gortlehard, Bonane, Kenmare, passed away on Friday 25th February 2022. Catherine is the sister of Eileen Healy Rae, The Village, Kilgarvan. Catherine’s Requiem Mass was held on Monday February the 28th at 11:00am in St. Killian’s Church, Lauragh, with burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery. To her husband John Joe, children Margaret, Kathleen and J.P, sisters Eileen, Peggy and Hannah we express our deepest sympathy.

Reverend Fr. John Lawlor of Ballydonoghue and formerly Ardfert, Co. Kerry, passed away on the Tuesday 1st March 2022. Father John Lawlor served as parish priest in Kilgarvan from 1996 to 1999. Fr. John Lawlor’s Requiem Mass was held at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, Lisselton on Saturday the 5th of March, Interment afterwards in St. Teresa’s Churchyard. To his brother Denis, sisters Doreen, Rosemary and extended family we express our deepest sympathy. Church: Stations of the Cross for Lent on Monday nights at 7:30pm in Kilgarvan Church. Everyone welcome.

Trócaire 2022

Boxes are available in both porches. Please take one and support the great work Trocaire are doing throughout the world.

Wedding

Congratulations to Mary Ellen Creedon, daughter of the late Tadgh and Eileen Creedon, Top of Coom, Kilgarvan, and Noel Moynihan son of Michael and Margaret Moynihan, Rockfield, Kilcummin who were married on Friday 19th February 2022 in Coolea Church. Fr John McCarthy officiated. Maid of honour was Julie Creedon sister of the bride. Best man was Chris Egan. Bridesmaids were Eileen Healy, Siobhan Carolan and Caitriona Murphy all sisters of the bride. Groomsmen were Gerard Moynihan, Paul Moynihan and Eoin Horan. Page boy was Rory Moynihan and flower girl was Grace O’Sullivan. The reception was held at the Killarney Oaks Hotel. The couple will reside in Rockfield, Kilcummin.

Kilgarvan Tidy Towns

The Annual General Meeting of Kilgarvan Tidy Towns Association will take place in Kilgarvan Community Centre on Monday the 14th March at 7:00pm. All are welcome to attend.

NHFA meeting

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) are holding an important public meeting on the New Cap Plan on March the 15th at 8:00pm at Top of Coom, Kilgarvan. The meeting will update farmers on, New entitlements, Eco Scheme, Front loading of payments, New Agri Environments Scheme, Suckler and Sheep supports. The meeting will also discuss, New Designations, Rewetting of Farmed Peatlands, Climate Change, Land use Policy and Forestry, Public Access. For further information phone 071 930 2715 or E-Mail office@inhfa.ie.

Fundraising for Ukraine

SuperValu and Centra have launched a major fundraising campaign to support people impacted by the crisis in the Ukraine. Shoppers in SuperValu and Centra will be able to donate €2 in-store nationwide via a simple ‘Tap to Donate’ mechanism at the till. All of the funds donated from SuperValu and Centra will go directly to help fund the immediate humanitarian response through the Irish Red Cross. In addition to the fundraising campaign, Musgrave will donate an additional €250,000 to the Irish Red Cross and Unicef.

Kilgarvan School

Kilgarvan School is holding a fundraiser for the Amber Flag Programme which promotes positive mental health and well-being. The proceeds will go towards Pieta House and the Kilgarvan PlayGround.

Fresh Shamrock Gold Lapels have been organized by the 6th class pupils as their Amber Flag fundraiser. The cost is €4 each with the school retaining €2 which will be split evenly between Pieta and the Kilgarvan Playground. Orders for lapels are being taken in local businesses. For further information email: kilgarvanschool@gmail.com or telephone 086 231 3246.

Irish Dancing Club

The Irish Dancing Club will hold a St Patrick’s Day Concert on Wednesday the 16th March, in the Michael J Quill Centre, Kilgarvan, starting at 7:30pm. There will be Singers/Music, Irish Dancing, Special Guest, Local Talent and surprises. There will also be a play by the Kenmare Macra and the launching of Saoirse Fennessy’s charity single Midnight Train. Proceeds to go towards the Kilgarvan Community Centre and the Michael J Quill Centre. Free Refreshments on The Night. Cost is Adults €10, Family €15. Come along and have a great night.

Athletics

The Munster Cross Country Championships were held at Cork AAI grounds Slieveroe, Riverstick, Co Cork, on Thursday, March the 3rd 2022. Seamus O’Donoghue, Knockeens, Ards and representing Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine Kenmare was one of the meets standout athletes on winning the junior 3500 meter race from Finn Duignan, St Flannans, Co Clare. There was one other notable performance by the Kilgarvan athletes at these championships, Seamus’s brother Kieran O’Donoghue placed eleventh in the intermediate 5000 meters and qualifies for the All Ireland Championships, which will be held in Belfast on Saturday the 12th of March 2022. Kayla Dineen was a member of her school’s team that placed second, and will go forward to the All Ireland Championships in Belfast. Thomas O’Reilly was on the Inbhear Scéine boys intermediate team that placed 6th. Sean Foley Slaughts also took part in the championships.

KILLORGLIN

Friday Market

K.C.Y.M.S. Killorglin 10am - 1pm - Local crafts, bric-a-brac, clothes, books, knitting and crochet

Irish Chat and Stories

Irish chat and stories beginning Friday February 18th12 noon to 1pm O’Grady’s Killorglin.

Sport agus craic. Basic Irish only needed to improve and enjoy our Ciorcal comhra.

Tidy Towns EGM

Killorglin Tidy Towns will hold an EGM on March 10th, 2022, at 7pm in the mini theatre in the CYMS hall.

At the last AGM in October 2021 most of the committee members indicated that they would not be putting themselves forward for re-election, as they had given many years of service and believe it is time for new younger enthusiastic people to continue and invigorate the tidy towns work plans for Killorglin.

As nominations for Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer were not forthcoming at the AGM, it was agreed by all attendees to hold an EGM in the spring of 2022 with the purpose of electing a new committee.

With recent announcements regarding the rejuvenation of town centres it is especially important to have strong representatives from businesses and the community.

Will you go forward? Your town needs you.

Contributions welcome

If you have any notice for the Community that you would like to be included in the Killorglin section of the Kerryman, I would be delighted to receive your contributions. Just to confirm my e mail is jenny59carter@gmail.com (all lower case and no hyphen) and mobile number: 087 3304846)

LISTRY

Win a house with Kerry GAA

Win A House With Kerry GAA has another cash prize to give away to one lucky winner and you could still win a house!Purchase your ticket before midnight on Sunday 20th of March to be in with a chance! Head over to your nearest ticket seller - Jerome Kennedy, County Board Office or GAA store Killarney and online.

Deepest sympathy

Listry GAA would like to send Deepest Sympathy to The O’Connor/Tangney family, friends and neighbours on the recent death of Donie O’Connor RIP, Coolroe Killorglin

Listry Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn 1, 2, 18, 27. €100 - Tony and Kay Darmody, Faha. €50 x 2 - Mary Maloney, Lahard. Louise and Pat Quirke. €25 x 2 - Mgt O’Donoghue c/o Maura. Tom Gleeson c/o Tim McCarthy. Next Sunday Jackpot €5,100

Scor officer

Our club is delighted to announce that Aoife O’Mahony has taken up the position of Scor Officer in the club. Contact Aoife 085 1214569 or Anthony if anybody is interested in competing or helping out in the competitions.

MILLTOWN

GAA Lotto

Our next club lotto draw will take place tonight, Monday March 7th at The Paddy Burke Memorial Park where the jackpot will be €12,600. Get your draw tickets or renew your yearly tickets online on Clubforce or get your tickets for the next draw from all the usual local outlets. Mile búiochas do gach duine for playing Milltown/Castlemaine Clubs Fortnightly Fundraiser, the money raised is vital to the day to day running of our club and your support is sincerely appreciated.

Visit from Minister

Milltown/Castlemaine GAA were delighted to welcome Government Chief Whip and Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport, The Gaeltacht and Defence Jack Chambers T.D and Minister for Education Norma Foley T.D to our club grounds on Sunday, March 6th following on from the recent €150,000 announcement under the Sports Capital Programme. Our club committee and representatives of GAA4All met both Ministers and were happy to show them of the improvements made to the facility in recent years whilst also discussing future plans to cater for our growing community. It was also an opportunity to express our gratitude for the recent Government grant award which will enable us to carry out further works in the time ahead.