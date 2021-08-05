Around the Districts: Fossa to Kerry Hospice

Tadhg Brosnan Kerry Schoolboys presenting the Kerry Schoolboys U13 P{late to winning Captains Darragh Cahill and Ben Brosnan Castleisland AFC after their side defeated Ballyhar in ther final at Mastergeeha Killarney on Sunday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Presenting a cheque for €11,446.89 to the Kerry Hospice Foundation were members of the Killarney Young Farmers Group who held a socially distance fundraiser last December at the Riocht track, Castleisland, from money raised by pushing a Milk Trolely in relay around the track for 24 hours, front from left Niamh McCarthy, Kerry Hospice chairman Jack Shanahan, Secretary Kerry Hospice Foundation Mary Shanahan, Evelyn Doody KHF, James Mangan, John McCarthy and Tracey Foley. Back from left Sean Joy, Seamus Foley, Eoin McCarthy, Paudie O'Brien, Colm Counihan, Dan Daly, Shane Carroll, and Paddy Sheehy. Missing from photo John Fleming and Niall Browne. Photo; John Cleary.

FOSSA

SENIOR MEN

Division 4 County League: Skellig 0-10 Fossa 0-5. Hard luck to our A team who put up a great fight in tough conditions. Division 6 county league: Spa B 0-5 Fossa B 1-09 Congratulations to our senior B team who qualified for the final of Division 6c in the county league, well done to both players and management. Fossa play Dingle B this Sunday at 7pm in John Mitchell’s Tralee, best of luck to both players and management.

KERRY

Another proud day for our club last week as Rian Colleran was selected for the Kerry minors who faced cork in the Munster championship, losing out by just a point. Hard luck to all the players and management. Congratulations to Paudie Clifford who was named footballer of the week for his performance against cork in the Munster final.

LOTTO

Numbers drawn were 8,13,18,28 €40 winners Peter Kelliher, Ard Na Be Coolgarriv; Liz Coffey, Crohane Fossa; Michael O’Sullivan Kilbrean; Kathleen Hobbins Group, Stcolumbanus; Peter O’Shaughnessy, Bellview Woods. Next weeks jackpot €4,200. Tickets on sale from Foleys Spar Fossa, the Golden Nugget and usual sellers thanks for the support.

CONDOLENCES

The club would like to pass on our condolences to the Stack and Clifford families on the recent loss of Cathriona’s mother Lil. Also to Pat, Mick, Ellen, Anna and Jack may she rest in peace.

GLENBEIGH GLENCAR

FAMILY CARERS IRELAND

A new pilot project is being run by Family Carers Ireland in Cork and Kerry. The project is in partnership with the H.S.E. and with funding from ReThink Ireland is running from January to December 2021.

The Family Carers Support Projects aim is to enhance the wellbeing of family carers of older people in Cork and Kerry, by offering the opportunity to work with the Carers Wellbeing Manager, Lynne Dennehy. Lynne will work with the Family Carer to find out what their needs are, and to develop an action plan to support the Family Carer to meet them. No question or problem is too big or too small.

For more information on how the project works visit the website on https://www.familycarers.ie/fcsp

DEATHS

Sympathy is extended to the relatives of the following who died recently. Kathleen Harris (nee Moroney) Reen, Killorglin Eugene O’ Connor, Tulligbeg, Dooks Strand, and London.

May Kathleen and Eugene rest in peace.

GLENFLESK

Fr. George Hayes

It was with surprise and sadness that the parishioners of Glenflesk learned that Fr. George Hayes was to move to Kenmare.

Fr. George came to us in 2016 and quickly endeared himself to all in the community, both young and old. He ministered in the three churches, Clonkeen, Glenflesk and Barraduff, and was very involved in the management of the four schools in the parish, Raheen, Glenflesk, Barraduff and Knockanes.

He devoted a great deal of time to the Parish Council and Liturgy Group. In addition, there was the considerable administrative work involved in the day to day running of the parish.

Life was busy for Fr. George but he put great effort into ceremonies, especially with children, and we greatly appreciated his weekly ‘Pastor’s Ponderings’, which always gave us something to think about for the week.

We thank Fr. George for the time and energy he put into his work here and for the kindness and consideration he showed to all in the last five years. We wish him every health and happiness in his new parish in Kenmare. We welcome Fr. Kevin Mc Namara and hope he will have many happy years with us.

Denis o Sullivan making a presentation to Fr. George Hayes on behalf of Glenflesk Parish Council on his departure from the Parish.

Rowing

Congratulations to local girl Caoimhe O’Sullivan who was chosen to compete in the Coupe de la Jeunesse Regatta taking place in Linz, Austria from 6-8 August. Best wishes to Caoimhe and her team.

Lotto Results

No winner of Glenflesk Lotto which took place 26/7/2021 in Glenflesk Hall. Jackpot €4,800 The numbers drawn were 5 , 14, 18 and 28. There was no winner. Consolation prizes 1. Niamh Brosnan, Knockanimirish. 2. Brendan Brosnan Sellers’ prize. 3. Denis Reen, Iron Mills ( yearly ticket) 4. Joanne Spillane, Rossalia ( yearly ticket).

Next draw will take place in Glenflesk Hall on 9/8/2021. Jackpot will be €5,000

Thank you to all who support our Lotto and to our sellers.

GNEEVEGUILLA

Athletic Club news

Lotto: No winner of our lotto draw 23/07/2021, numbers drawn were 17, 21, 22 & 24. Sellers prize winner Cormac Collins, €50 Y/T prize winner Cynthia Daly Tureencahill, €50 to Roisin Collins Banard, €40 each to David cronin Tureenamult, Michelle & Mairead Breen Coom & Frak Brosnan Tureenamult. Bonus not won, numbers drawn were 9, 12, 19 &20.

Next week’s jackpot €20,000 plus €1,000 bonus. Winner of our €200 surplus prize Tom Punch c/o Dollingers

Mile Series: We have run 3 of our 4 mile series, final event is Gneeveguilla Wednesday 28th @ 8.00 pm followed by prize giving. All events so far have been very enjoyable and well supported. Perhaps later in the year we will another event.

KERRY BEAGLES ASSOCIATION

Intercounty Drag Hunt at Kenmare

Results of the Intercounty Drag Hunt at Kenmare on Sunday 1st August 2021

Puppy Results: 1st Patsy, Joseph Driscoll, Portmagee Club; 2nd The Meg, Pa Murray, Shanakiel Cork; 3rd Kane, Ciaran Smith, Glen Club; 4th Not Now Jake, Ciaran Smith, Glen Club; 5th Tiger Roll, Peter Murphy, Ballinskelligs Club; 6th Stringer, Christy Keating, Kerry Pike Cork; Timed at 26 Mins, 26 Pups Ran;

Senior Results: 1st Jake, Patrick Dillon, Ballinskelligs Club; 2nd Rock Star, Jerry Driscoll, Portmagee Club; 3rd Samanthas Sam, Patrick Dillon, Ballinskelligs Club;

4th Ferry Kerry, Vincent Murphy, Ferry Club; 5th Miss Kelly, Luke Harty, Glen Club; 6th Chloe, Joseph Harty, Glen Club; Timed at 51 Mins, 30 Hounds Ran;

Maiden Results: 1st Donaghy, Patrick Dillon, Ballinskelligs Club; 2nd Ballard Dell, Dan McCarthy, Ballinskelligs Club; 3rd Ballard Ralf, Dan McCarthy, Ballinskelligs Club; 4th Ranger, Michael John Cronin, Ballinskelligs Club; 5th Indy, Johnie Cronin, Ballinskelligs Club; 6th Wiper Whizz, Lorraine Freyne, Clogheen Club Cork; Timed at 52 mins, 28 Hounds ran.

A special thanks to the great Kenmare Club for organising three fine Drag Hunts.

To Jackie Horgan, Mark Horgan, Councillor Dan McCarthy, Paudie Randells, Niall Lynch, Pat Fitzerald, Niall McCarthy and all the wonderful people involved in this great Club.

Also to the farmers for their great co-operation.

A wonderful day of sport for all. Long may it continue.

KERRY HOSPICE FOUNDATION

MIKE SUTTON PRESENTATION

The wonderful public generosity continues this week with Mike Sutton presenting a cheque to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Mike walked 10k for a hundred days. He started in January and walked every day in all kinds of weather. He raised close to €9000 and we cannot thank him enough for this wonderful presentation.

A huge thank you to Mike and all who donated to this event.

YOUNG FARMERS GROUP

A huge huge thank you to the young Farmers who raised €11446 after doing an event in an Riocht where they pushed a milk tank over the course of 24 hours in a reley style event .Well done and thank you to all who took part and of course we thank all that donated or supported on any way.

LAVENDER BAGS

We are simply blown away by the wonderful support the Kerry Hospice Foundation continue to receive. How fantastic are these young ladies who decided to make lavender bags and sell them on Banna beach lately and donated €670 to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. This was all done in memory of of their Grandmother Rose Jameson.

A huge thank you for this wonderful gesture.

EVENT COMING UP

Event coming up and what a challenge to set yourself. A group from Kerry are going cycling from Castlebar in Co. Mayo to the Castle Bar, Tralee in aid of Kerry Palliative Care. Three day cycle over 350kms along Irelands West Coast. Take a look at the Castle Bar social media pages for more information.

Follow the link if you would like to support. Castlebar 2 Castle Bar in Aid of Palliative Care, organized by Michael Ferriter.

THANK YOU

A huge thank again to all of you who continue to support the Kerry Hospice Foundation. We are so grateful for the support.