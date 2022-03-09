Around the Districts: Farranfore-Firies to Kells

On Thursday evening, Killarney Swimming Club was delighted to present a cheque for €1,456.00 to Kevin Griffin, on behalf of Down Syndrome Kerry. Pictured back row:- John Edwards (Club Head Coach) Samantha O'Connor (Club Secretary), Kevin Griffin (Down Syndrome Kerry), Paul Cremin, Geraldine Mackey (Club Treasurer), Denise Casey (Club Chairperson), Brendan McCarthy, Lynne O Neill. Front row:- Conor Griffin, Cathal Griffin, Orlaith Mackey and Mary Clare McCarthy. Photo courtesy of Sara O’Connor

On Thursday evening, Killarney Swimming Club was delighted to present a cheque for €1,456.00 to Kevin Griffin, on behalf of Down Syndrome Kerry. Pictured back row:- John Edwards (Club Head Coach) Samantha O'Connor (Club Secretary), Kevin Griffin (Down Syndrome Kerry), Paul Cremin, Geraldine Mackey (Club Treasurer), Denise Casey (Club Chairperson), Brendan McCarthy, Lynne O Neill. Front row:- Conor Griffin, Cathal Griffin, Orlaith Mackey and Mary Clare McCarthy. Photo courtesy of Sara O’Connor

FARRANFORE-FIRIES

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Danny O’Sullivan and family, Inchinvima on the death of his uncle Rev John O’Connell, Bray and formerly Counguilla, Scartaglen.

Requiem Mass took place on Friday in Scartaglen Church followed by burial in Scartaglen cemetery. May Fr John rest in peace. The death has taken place of Eamon D O’Connor, Dromulton. Requiem Mass took place on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow with burial afterwards in St Michael’s cemetery, Killeentierna. Sympathy is extended to his relatives, neighbours and friends. May Eamon rest in peace.

Crosses

Crosses have been placed on the Molahiffe walk route for Lent. You are invited to pause and remember the Cross of Christ who brought forgiveness and joy to the world.

Recovery Haven Kerry

Recovery Haven Kerry announces the return of Killorglin Community Outreach Service which will reopen on Thursday March 10th with an information coffee morning at the Community Care Centre on Market Street from 10.30am to 1pm.

Support services will resume twice a month beginning on March 24th. If you want to find out more, call in on Thursday.

31 Card Drives

The 31 card drives commenced on Friday night in the GAA Hall, Farranfore.

Results: 1st J O’Sé and J Moore; P Looney and P Foley; 2nd J Breen and D Ruane; M Breen and M Doyle. Raffle P Foley, M West, D Carroll, J O’Hara, N Reidy.

Rusheen

There are two townlands with the name Rusheen (An Roisín) in the Parish. Rusheen East was in the old Parish of Molahiffe and Rusheen West which borders the present Milltown Parish was in Kilnanare. This placename is found in many parts of Ireland. It comes from “Ros” which forms part of many names e.g.

Rossmore, Rossanean and Fiodh Ros. Ros means wood or shrubbery and Roisín (Rusheen) is the diminutive form meaning little woodland/shrubbery. We have many examples of this in Irish e,g. bohereen (bothairín little road) and, even, Seainín (little Seán).

The English spelling of the name didn’t vary that much Russine (1613), Russhine (1620) and Rusheen (1721) from the Kenmare Records. Fr Ferris, Curate in Firies Parish from 1916 to 1918, collected the field names (mostly Irish) from the Parishioners as he visited the townlands for the “Station” Masses. These field names tell us a lot about a townland. For example, in Rusheen East there was the “Brick Field” near the present roadway and close to where the townlands of Rusheen, Lisheenacannina and Ballybrack meet.

There was a Kiln up until the late 1800’s which was used to heat the bricks. The owner was Callaghan McCarthy who made bricks in Dromore, near Farranfore also. Another field was known as the “Quarry Field” but this was no ordinary quarry Rock Salt was got here. Salt was very important in olden times for preserving food as there were no refrigerators. There was a salt processing industry in Castleisland. There was a fort in Páirc an Leasa, close to the Rossmore boundary and another one further North. The old maps indicate two Mounds which were, very often, burial sites. (to be continued).

Ballyhar Dynamos FC

Lotto - Results from Monday 21st february . No.s 1 ,2 ,6,13. No winner of Jackpot . 5 x €25 Mai Mckenna, Firies. Jessica Sherwood, Farranfore. Eugene Dullaghan, Killorglin. Joan Teahan, Ballyhar and Donal Groves, Ballyhar. Jackpot of €9100- on Monday 7th March at the clubhouse. Thanks to all who support and help out with our club lotto.

Teams - Our U11s were in game mode on Sunday last in summer-like conditions as part of their four team group.

Our U14s had a useful friendly v Mastergeeha at Murt Scott Park on Saturday. Head coaches Alan from Ballyhar Dynamos and Jason from the visitors put their respective charges through changes in formations in preparation for upcoming league challenges.

Our U11 girls were part of a mini tournament on Sunday last at Faha astro. well done to all teams, parents and coaches.

On Saturday night in Tralee our Seniors were defeated 1-3 by MEK Galaxy. The game was tied at 1-1 at the break, thanks to a Ger Fitzgerald equaliser nearing half time, MEK hit the front on 70 minutes and sealed the game with a 90 minute deflected effort. Squad T O’Shea, A Moriarty, K O’Sullivan, J Daly, G Fitzgerald, P O’Connor, M O’Donoghue, M Daly, M Brosnan, S O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, P O’Connor, J Duggan, C B O’Sullivan and D O’Connor.

FOSSA

GAA Lotto

Numbers drawn were 3,18,23,28. €40 Winners Patrick Foley, Tullig Beaufort; Debbie Doolan, Kayne’s Bar; Claudia & Sophie Buckley, Barleymount; Orla & Cliona Kelly, Coolick Kilcummin; Margaret Cronin, 35 Ardshanavooley.

Next weeks lotto jackpot is €4,500. Tickets on sale from Foleys Spar Fossa, the Golden Nugget and usual sellers thanks for playing.

Condolences

Fossa GAA would like to extend sympathy to John O’Leary and family of Cahir Aghadoe on the death of his brother Charlie in Brisbane Australia. May Charlie Rest In Peace.

Senior Men GAA

East Kerry Super League Fossa: 0-9 Currow: 0-7. The club wish a Speedy recovery to our senior player Brian Myers who recently suffered an unfortunate injury.

Fixture: Fossa V Firies Sunday at 12 In Fossa.

GAA academy

Fossa Underage Academy returns next Sunday 13th Match at 11.

Ladies GAA

Many thanks to everyone supporting Fossa ladies with our lidl stamp collections. We have until March 27th to collect stamps.

Kerry Ladies

Congratulations to the Kerry ladies on a great win over Laois ladies especially Erica Mcglynn and Anna Clifford. SEM: From all in Fossa GAA we would like to wish the best of luck to St. Brendans college on St. Patrick’s Day in The hogan cup final especially the Fossa players Rian Colleran, Cian Doyle and Darren Cronin.

Membership update

Most of our playing members should have now registered and a big thank you to all for doing so. General membership for non players should be paid by March 31st. Gene Moriarty Registrar.

GLENBEIGH GLENCAR

St Patrick’s Day

The Glenbeigh Glencar Cromane Communities St Patrciks Day parade 2022 is back this year and we would like to see all the different groups and associations taking part in the parade this year so start preparing and lets celebrate our National Day lets make it a Day to celebrate especailly having not had it with the last two years.

Handball Club

Glenbeigh players Jack O’Shea and Dominick Lynch played Wexford and Offaly players in their respective All Ireland singles semi finals games at Glenbeigh last week and had mixed results. Jack O’Shea lost to Gavin Buggy, Wexford 13-21, 15-21 in the All Ireland O-35 A singles semi final. Dominick Lynch defeated David Hope Offaly 21-9 21-11 in the All Ireland Master A singles semi final and advance to another All Ireland final.

Senior singles: Dominick Lynch travelled to Kingscourt. Co Cavan on Sunday to play Sean Kerr. Tyrone in the All Ireland senior singles qualfier and had a good victory winning 11-21, 21-14, 11-0. He will travel to same venu this weekend to play in the quarter final.

Under-21: Tommy and Sean Quirke travel to Cappagh, Co Limerick this Wednesday, 9th March to play Rory Grace and Eoin Healy, Tipperary in the Munster U21 doubles semi final. Best of luck to all players.

GLENFLESK

Community Games

Glenflesk Community Games Committee needs your help in order for events to go ahead this year. Activities and events will be returning very shortly and we need volunteers to help out in order for these to run smoothly. If you are interested in lending a hand we would greatly appreciate it, as would the children of the parish. Please contact Noreen Herlihy Moynihan, Gemma Kelly or Neeve Cronin.

Lotto Membership

The new Lotto year (2022/23) will commence Mon 4th April. All annual tickets renewed will be entitled to 26 draws (including 1 free draw) up to 20th March 2023. Choose 4 numbers between 1 and 30 and forward to Denis O’Donoghue, St Kieran’s, Knockanes, Headford, Killarney, Co. Kerry with the fee of €50.00 before 21st March 2022. Tickets can also be bought online. https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=2534andintMF_ID=9479#Anchor All support for this key fundraiser is much appreciated.

Raheen NS Used Clothes Collection

We will be collecting unwanted clothes on Saturday 12th of March at Glenflesk GAA Pitch from 11am -12 and at Barraduff Community Field from 12 - 1pm. Bags can also be dropped to Raheen school any morning from 9am - 11am until Wednesday the 16th of March. If anyone wants bags collected contact Eugene Bowler on 087 2339725. We can only accept clean dry clothes, paired shoes, handbags/Belts, curtains and bed linen.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Muireann Mullally who had the winning bonus number in the lotto.

Lotto results

No winner of Glenflesk Lotto which took place tonight 21/02/2022 in Glenflesk Hall. Jackpot was €6,200. The numbers drawn were 15, 19, 23, 28. Consolation prizes of €50 each to: 1. Peter Phelan, Brewsterfield, Yearly Ticket. 2. Larry Donovan, Shronedraugh. 3. Harry Donovan (Sellers’ Prize). 4. Aeneas Seán O’ Leary, Gneeveguilla. Next draw will take place in Glenflesk Hall on 07/03/2022. Jackpot will be €6,400. Tickets can be bought online: https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2534#Anchor

Thank you to all who support our Lotto and our sellers.

KEEL

Keel Club Lotto

Keel GAA Lotto Draw Tuesday 28th of February. Numbers drawn: 1, 9, 14, 17. No winner of the jackpot of €5,000. Lucky dip: €50 Noreen C Ashe Aughills and €50 Francis Ahern, Farnes. The jackpot will be €5,050 for the draw on Monday the 7th of March. Many thanks for all your support this week and thank you to this week’s lotto team for facilitating the draw. You can purchase your tickets online now by logging onto the Clubforce app or via the following link on our social media. Hard copy tickets are available in usual outlets. All hard copy lotto tickets must be returned to Bensons by Sunday night. All online tickets must be purchased by 6pm every Monday.

Scór na nÓg

Well done to our Instrumental Group of Roisin Evans, Daire McCarthy, Roisin McCarthy and Abbey Hilliard who competed in Scór na nÓg in Killorglin on Friday evening. Thank you for representing Keel GAA so well in the competition. A big thank you to Heather Grey for giving her time and expertise to mentor the group.

Volunteers

Happy International Women’s Day (Tuesday 8th) to all our female volunteers. So many women and girls give their time to Keel GAA each week. We would love for more female volunteers to come on board and help with various activities and events. Could you give 1 hour to Keel GAA a month? If so, please contact Ian Foley, Mary T Murphy or you can send a message to our Facebook/Instagram pages.

KELLS

Foilmore Community Climb

On Sunday April 3rd in support of the ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser, we will be organising a walk to raise funds fo Charlie Bird’s chosen charitable organisations, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta. The walk will take place on Cnoc an dTobar. There will be a €10.00 participation fee with 100% of funds raised going directly to the two charities above.

Please make all donations on our iDonate page the link https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11425908_climb-with-charlie-foilmore-community-climb.html

If you are unable to make the walk, but wish to donate, but wish to donate, we would be very grateful of your support, through our iDonate page. For any further information please contact Catherine Clifford on 087 6871259 or Andrew Wynton on 087 7504026. Thanks for your support. Please spread the word.