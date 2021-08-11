Around the Districts: Callinafercy to Keel

CALLINAFERCY

Calinafercy Rowing club

All roads lead to Caherciveen for our first regatta of the season, the weather was in our favour. Our senior men Zach Buckley, Padraic O’Sullivan, Cian O’Sullivan, Nathan Houlihan came 1st and u16 boys Pat Murphy, Alex Scannell, Ross Boswell, John O’Connor came first.

Our u18 girls came second. Senior ladies and second. Senior men crew came third. Our second senior ladies crew, U18 boys, second. U18 girls, U16 girls and U14 girls all had great races.

A big thank you to Siobhan Woods from local business who very generously donated PPE to our club, we appreciate your donation to keep our members safe. Best of luck to all our teams competing in the All Ireland’s in Cork next weekend.

CROMANE

CROMANE GAA LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Community Centre on 4th August 21 in the weekly Cromane Gaa Lotto Draw were 6. 31. 15. 12. There was no winner of the €6,300 Jackpot. The following are the €40 winners: The Carr Family, Cromane. Ticket sold by Eamon Carr. The Carey Family, Lonart. Ticket sold by Kathleen Sullivan. Ken Teahan, Galway. On Line Ticket. Christine Casey, Cromane Cross. Ticket sold by Sharon Casey.

Next weeks Jackpot is €6,400.

You can purchase your lotto tickets from Hannah Mary’s shop; Mad Mix, Killorglin Credit Union, The Red Fox, Jacks You can also purchase tickets online - just search for ‘Cromane GAA lotto’. Many thanks to all of our lotto supporters and sellers.

DEATH

Sincere Sympathy to Patie Healy and all of the Healy family, Lios Na Gaoithe on the death of his sister Sheila Frances Dunne in London and to the Griffen family,originally from Cromane Lower on the death of their brother Johnny Griffen in Tralee. May they rest in peace.

RESTORATION OF KILCOLMAN RECTORY

Restoration of Kilcolman Rectory in Milltown has commenced with lots of volunteers. A Go Fund me Page has been set up to help with the cost of restoration. All support would be appreciated to bring it back to its once former glory in the midst of Mid Kerry. There has been a Church of Ireland Rectory and Church in Milltown, Co Kerry, since 1820. The residing Rector would have served in a number of small parishes between Castlemaine and Beaufort. The last Rector who lived in the rectory retired twenty years ago. It was then noted that major work needed to be done. However, it has remained vacant since and the following Rectors have had to live in rented accommodation around the area.

The following is the link to which people can donate. The Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/restoration-of-kilcolman-rectory-milltown-kerry

COUNTRY MARKET

Country market has resumed again in the cyms Killorglin every Fri 10 to 1pm.

MENS SHED

Killorglin Mens shed has opened again in The Fair Field Killorglin after Covid. 10am to 1pm. All men welcome.

CLOTHES BANK

If you are doing a spring clean and wish to dispose of clean linen, clothes, they can go in the Clothes Bank located at Cromane Gaa Pitch. It is another way to support the club.No duvets, pillows or dirty or wet items.

LOCAL LINK

A bus travels to Killorglin from Cromane every Friday morning departing at 10am.

QUOTE

“What consumes your mind, controls your life.”

FARRANFORE FIRIES

GAA LOTTO

Monday 2nd August 5 12 17 25. The jackpot was not won. €30 each Mike Daly, 1 Ashton Meadows. Evan Cosgrave, Firies. Jerry Steve O’Sullivan, Farranfore. Paddy Browne, c/o Bridie. Claire Galvin, Swinemount.

Thanks to all who help and support the Lotto each week.

WELL DONE

Well done to David Kenny, Rusheen who finished 29th in the 20k walk at the Tokyo Olympics in a time of 1hr 26mins. This was a very good performance by David as the temperature was 32 degrees and 85% humidity. Many athletes in the walks and marathon found the conditions very challenging.

GERAH

Like many of our placenames, there are a number of different spellings e.g. Gearha, Geragh. The Irish version is An Gaorthadh or An Gaortha.

This is the Irish for a wooded river valley which would have been a good description of the townland in times past. According to Kenmare Estate records, it was spelled Gearagh and Gearigh in 1767. In 1826 we get Gearha and Gaertha and Geragh in 1841. The name is found all over Ireland e.g. an area along the River Lee outside Macroom in Co Cork. Gerah was part of the old parish of Molahiffe. It has the River Flesk and the townlands of Ardcrone and Meanus (Killeentierna/Currans parish) to the East; Inchinvima to the North; with Bushmount and Dromore to the West; Farranfore and Killeagh are on the Southern side. It consists of 457 acres and is between 70 and 80 feet above sea-level. Gerah must be unique as it has two busy roads the N22 and N23; a mainline railway from Tralee to Dublin; Kerry Airport and the Brown Flesk river road, rail, air and water.

The Brown Flesk is usually referred to as An Fhleisc Rua in Irish. Fleisc, Fleasc or flosc is the Irish for torrent or outpouring. The river drains the hills of East Kerry and flooding was often a problem with flood water entering some houses along the bank.

The course of the river was altered slightly to facilitate the extension of the Airport runaway; and a second overflow channel along with a new bridge before it joins the River Maine at Inchinvima near Marshall’s Bridge, also helped prevent flooding in recent times.

There is a beautiful bridge built with cut and dressed limestone over the River Flesk on the Castleisland Road. It is known locally as Gerah Bridge but is officially O’Connell Bridge. It was built by Robert Bourns in 1831 when Daniel O’Connell was at the height of his popularity, 190 years ago. It has three arches, each with a span of 9 metres. On the Western side of the townland is an area known as Moanmoor (An Mhóin Mhór) where turf was cut until recently.

FOSSA

FOSSA U14 COMMUNITY GAMES

Well done to our young Fossa U14 Ladies team who played their Community Games County final against a well grown Abbeydorney / Kilflynn team Against the hill and the wind in the 1st half the Fossa girls worked hard to keep the score manageable and there was only a few scores in it at 1/2 time.

Fossa found it hard to make the second half advantage count and while they battled to the end and had some chances against their stronger rivals it was just a little too much to ask on this day,the girl’s can be very proud of their Silver medals playing four tough games in four weeks.

KERRY Ladies

Best of luck to the Kerry ladies and men in their championship matches this weekend especially Fossa’s Anna, Paudie and David Clifford.

LOTTO

Numbers drawn were 15,19,22,23. €40 Winners Mike Sheehan, Ards Fossa; Norma Naughton, Barleymount; Margaret Moriarty, Fossa Cross; Ian O’Connell, Whitebridge; John Kelliher,C/O Kaynes Bar.

Next weeks Lotto is €4,350.00. Tickets on sale from Foleys Spar Fossa, the Golden Nugget and usual sellers thanks for your support.

CONDOLENCES

The club would like to extend our sympathy to Helen Moriarty and family Lackabane on the death of her mother Eileen Morris of Holy Cross Firies. May she rest in peace.

GNEEVEGUILLA

GAA Lotto

There was no winner of last week’s lotto numbers drawn 2,20,28,30. Lucky dip winners were €40 Nicky Linehan c/o Petros, €40 Sean O Sullivan. Annual ticket €30 Ann O Leary Online, €30 John O Keeffe c/o T Cronin, €20 Han Donnelly Coom. Next week’s jackpot €10,700 thanks for your continued support.

Athletic Club Lotto

There was no winner of our draw on 30th July, numbers drawn were 2, 10 , 11 & 19. Sellers prize winner Dillane’s Garage. €50 Y/t prize to Mark Healy Kilcorney Millstreet, €50 to Catherine Dillane Mausrour, €40 each to Nellie Collins Banard, Padraig O’ Keeffe Cahirbarnagh & Michael O’ Donoghue Knocknageeha. Bonus no won, numbers drawn were 5, 10, 25 & 28. . Winner of our Surplus prize of €200 Michael O’ Connell Scartaglen

No winner of our lotto draw on 6th August, numbers drawn were 6, 10, 18 & 20. Sellers prize winner Dillane’s Garage, €50 Y/T prize winner Maurice Hourigan Newmarket. €50 to Maura & Dara c/o Dillanes, €40 each to Danny Dillane Quarry Cross, Rob Tate c/o Reen’s Garage, Chyrl Carmody Knocknagree. Bonus not won , numbers drawn were 5, 6, 12 & 29. Next week’s jackpot €20,000 plus €1,000 bonus. €200 Surplus prize winner Michael O’ Sullivan Bounard.

KEEL

GAA Bingo

We are delighted to announce that we will be hosting Keel GAA Zoom Bingo this Friday the 13th of August, unlucky for some but not for everyone! Bingo will begin at 8pm. We hope that those of you who have joined us for our previous nights, will join us again and we would be delighted to see some new faces too. Don’t let the technology put you off, it is very easy to follow and will be explained by the host.

All you must do is purchase your book in one of the local shops and register for Zoom. You can find the registration link on our social media or email pro.keel.kerry@gaa.ie Bingo books are on sale on in Benson’s Quikpick, Helena’s XL and Cronins in Castlemaine as well as Kelly’s Londis Milltown. If any business would like to sponsor prize money or raffle prizes, please contact pro.keel.kerry@gaa.ie or any of our club officers.

GAA camp

Our underage camp will take place from Wednesday to Friday in Keel GAA Grounds from 10am to 2pm. Parents must have registered and paid for their child/children on foireann.ie. The camp is open to children who have completed Junior Infants up to U13 (born 2008).

Attendance is limited to paid up members of the club due to Covid-19 regulations and guidelines. Additional information will be provided through the coaches WhatsApp groups.

Kerry Ladies

Best of luck to Ciara Murphy, Caoimhe Evans and the Kerry Ladies team against Tipperary this Saturday in the All-Ireland Senior Football Relegation playoff in Mallow at 2pm.