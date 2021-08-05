Around the Districts: Beaufort to Farranfore

Placed pups taking part in the Intercounty Drag Hunt at Kenmare.

Six Senior placed hounds and their trainers taking part in the Intercounty Drag Hunt at Kenmare

BEAUFORT

KILGOBNET 4 MILER

The Star of the Laune AC annual 4 mile road race for the Fr Michael Kelliher Memorial Cup is on Sunday August 15th at 11am. Start line is at Kilgobnet school.

Registration is €12 online at myrunresults.com. Medals for everyone. Prizes for first 3 male and female plus category prizes.

This year all profits are being split evenly between Tir na nOg orphanage Tanzania, and Alannah and Polly’s Fight for Sight.

CAHERDANIEL

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the O’Sullivan and extended families on the recent death of Maurice O’Sullivan, Coomnahorna, Caherdaniel.

Sympathy is also extended to the Donnelly and extended families on the recent death of Kevin Donnelly, Caherdaniel Village.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílis.

CAHERSIVEEN

DONIE

A huge congratulations to Donie O’Sullivan, CNN reporter on being nominated for an Emmy Award for his story from April 2020 about a conspiracy theory blaming an American woman for starting Covid 19.

KERRY GAA

Congratulations to Peter, Maurice and all the Kerry team on emphatically winning the Munster Final against Cork last week. They will face the winners of Ulster (Tyrone or Monaghan) in the All Ireland Semi Final on August 14th/15th.

THE OLD BARRACKS

Saturday 14th August at 12 noon. Paint and Sip - Fanta The Cat.

SKELLIG SIX18:

Now open daily. Tours of the Skellig Six18 distillery and our gift shop here on Valentia Rd. Cahersiveen are now open 7 days a week, 10am - 5pm. Book your tour in advance at www.skelligsix18distillery.ie/shop/visitor-experience-2021/

CNOC NA dTOBAR PILGRIM PATH

Guided Walk on August 23rd, 2021. Meeting point: Cahersiveen Heritage Centre (The Old Barracks) V23 VR62. Time: 10:30. Compulsory safety briefing and registration. Walking stick, sturdy walking boots, 1 litre of water, rain gear, a packed lunch and a change of clothes required. Light Refreshments served after the climb. For more information please contact: skelligkerry@gmail.com Tel: 087 794 2134 Duration: 5.5 hrs (moderate) Length: 9km. Contribution: €10.00. The climb will finish at approx 14:30h.

TIDY TOWNS

Cahersiveen Tidy Towns is continuing to support flower and shrub planting around the town and investing in art and biodiversity projects with volunteers and local artists.

Due to COVID_19 restrictions we cannot run fundraising events, so are asking individuals and businesses to consider donating to our GoFundMe page at: https://gofund.me/950ca3ca so we can carry on brightening up the town. We would like to thank all who have donated so generously already.

ST MARYS LOTTO

Numbers Drawn on 26/07/2021 5-20-22-23. €50 Anthony Riordan, Fertha Drive. €50 Denis English, Dublin. €50 Ruth Beirone, Dublin Vouch. €10 Devlins Centra Voucher - Michael Brennan, Valentia Island, (yearly). Next Jackpot €5,500.

Next draw 09/08/2021 in The Clubhouse.

CROMANE

CROMANE GAA LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Community Centre on 28th July 21 in the weekly Cromane Gaa Lotto Draw were 24. 7. 6. 30. There was no winner of the €6,200 Jackpot. The following are the €40 winners:

Jack and Ellie Reilly, Cromane Lr. Ticket sold by Patie Joy. Francis Griffin, Cooleanig. Ticket sold by Mad Mix. Kathleen Shea, Cromane Cross. Ticket sold by Johnny Connor. Karen Griffen Sweeney, Droum. On Line Ticket.

Monthly Annual Ticket Winner: John O.Sullivan. Cromane and Auz. On Line Ticket.

Next weeks Jackpot is €6,300.

You can purchase your lotto tickets from Hannah Mary’s shop; Mad Mix, Killorglin, and in Killorglin Credit Union. You can also purchase tickets online - just search for =91Cromane GAA lotto’. Many thanks to all of our lotto supporters and sellers.

CUL CAMPS

We hosted the ever-popular GAA Cúl Camps in Cromane last week. Once again a packed camp of 100 children between the ages of 6 and 13 enjoyed their week.

The weather was up and down, but the spirits were high throughout the week as the camp co-ordinator and the coaches passed on their expertise.

Many thanks to club volunteers Patrick Casey and Wille Galvin for helping with traffic management and drop-off and collection times during the Cúl Camp.

SUMMER CAMP

Fame have a Summer Camp in Cromane Community Centre from 9th to 13th August 10am to 1pm daily covering drama, modern dance,and music. Bookings to 087 6425122.

ENGAGEMENT

Heartiest Congratulations to Erin Carr, Cromane Lower and Ronan Foster who announced their Engagement last week. Every good wish to them both for the future.

BIRTH

Congratulations and Best Wishes to Evelyn and Rossa O’Donovan on the safe arrival of baby Brehon O’Donovan, Good luck and success for the future.

RESTORATION OF Kilcolman Rectory

This has commenced with lots of volunteers. A Go Fund me Page has been set up to help with the cost of restoration.

All support would be appreciated to bring it back to its once former glory in the midst of Mid Kerry. There has been a Church of Ireland Rectory and Church in Milltown, Co Kerry, since 1820. The residing Rector would have served in a number of small parishes between Castlemaine and Beaufort.

The last Rector who lived in the rectory retired twenty years ago. It was then noted that major work needed to be done. However, it has remained vacant since and the following Rectors have had to live in rented accommodation around the area.

The following is the link to which people can donate. The Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/restoration-of-kilcolman-rectory-milltown-kerry

COUNTRY MARKET

Market has resumed again in the cyms Killorglin every Fri 10 to 1pm.

MENS SHED

Killorglin Mens shed has opened again in The Fair Field Killorglin after Covid. 10am to 1pm. All men welcome.

CLOTHES BANK

If you are doing a spring clean and wish to dispose of clean linen, clothes, they can go in the Clothes Bank located at Cromane Gaa Pitch. It is another way to support the club.No duvets, pillows or dirty or wet items.

LOCAL LINK

A bus travels to Killorglin from Cromane every Friday morning departing at 10am.

QUOTE:

“Aspire to inspire before we expire.”

FARRANFORE FIRIES

SYMPATHY

The death has taken place of Eileen Morris (nee O’Donoghue) Holy Cross, Firies and formerly of Rockfield, Faha. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place with requiem Mass in St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on this Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Kilnanare Cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to Eileen’s family, her relatives, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

GAA Lotto

Numbers drawn were 7, 10, 11, 27. The jackpot was not won. €30 each: Thady O’Donoghue, Leixlip, Co. Kildare; Ger Fitzgerald, Goulane; Niall O Donoghue, Dromore; Richard Sherwood, Farranfore; Firies Ladies, c/o Bridie.

Olympics

Local athlete, David Kenny will be taking part in the 20K walk in Toyko on Thursday 5th of August at 8.30 am (Irish Time). Best of Luck to David!

FLINTFIELD

Flintfield was in the old Parish of Aglish. The townland is surrounded by Doonkinnane to the South; Coolroe to the East; Laharn and Faha East lie to the North with Kilclogherane to the West. The road from Rockfield (Forge) Cross to the Glen Cross runs through the townland which has 147 acres and the highest point is 238 feet above sea-level.

The streams- Glasheenanacree and Dobharach- help form the boundaries. Glaise is the Irish for stream or rivulet; while Dobhar means flood, torrent and also dark or obscure. The name of the townland is very interesting as it reflects our history. The original Irish name appears to have been Ceapaigh Uí Fhloinn. Ceapaigh or Ceapach is a plot of land (tillage plot). So the old Irish name meant- O’ Flynn’s plot (field).

In the early 1600’s, the townland was referred to as Kippagh (Ceapaigh). By the mid 1600’s we get Kippa (land) and even Kippagh (island). In 1841, we’re told ‘The true name is Cappyline’ (Ceappaigh Uí Fhloinn). In the early 1800’s the name was Anglicised to Flinfield and Flintfield. After 1841, Flintfield seems to have won out.

BALLYHAR DYNAMOS FC

LOTTO - No.s 16,25,27,30. No winner of Jackpot. 5 x €25 - Kenneth o Sullivan, Ballyhar. Noreen Buckley, Killarney. Miriam O’Donoghue, Ballyhar, Micheal O’Sullivan, Farranfore and Majella Fleming, Killarney.

Next draw for Jackpot of €8300- will take place on Monday next 9th August at the clubhouse. Thanks to all who Supported and help out with the club lotto.

OLYMPICS - The club sends best wishes to David Kenny who partakes in the 20km walk on Thursday 5th August at 8.30 am. It’s wonderful to see all the flags and Colours out in the area in support of David.