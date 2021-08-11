Around the Districts: An Dromod to Cahirsiveen

One Man and his Dog...Dean McAuley and his dog 'Jan', with the dramatic MacGillycuddy's Reeks as the back drop, competing in the 2021 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, at Killalee, Fossa, Killarney Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

AN DROMOD

Ionad na Dromoda

Ní mór dúinn inár bpobal treoirlínte HSE maidir le Covid 19 a leanúint níos mó ná ag céim ar bith ó cuireadh tús leis an bpaindéim seo chun ár saoránaigh scothaosta agus leochaileacha a chosaint. Soláthraímid béilí ar rothaí a chlúdaíonn ceithre lá sa tseachtain. Tá ár seirbhís níocháin oscailte Dé Máirt agus Déardaoin faoi láthair.

In our community we need to follow HSE guidelines regarding Covid 19 now more than at any stage since the start of this pandemic to protect everyone and especially our elderly and vulnerable citizens due to the recent significant outbreak of the virus locally. We will resume our services gradually when it is safe to do so. We provide Meals on Wheels to cover four days per week. Our laundry service is open Tuesdays and Thursdays at present.

Forbairt na Dromoda Teo

Tá Ionadaíocht Pobail á lorg ag Forbairt na Dromoda ar a mbord stiúrthóirí. Forbairt na Dromoda are seeking to increase Community Representation on its Board of Directors. If you would like to volunteer please contact Cathy Uí Chonaill by Email: maistirgaoithe@eircom.net Mobile: 087 6852570 or Office: 066 9474782”

Mol Pobail na Dromoda/ Dromid Community Hub

Tá an Mol Pobail in Ionad na Dromoda á úsáid ag cuairteoirí agus cliaint atá ag obair go cianda i rith an tsamhraidh agus tá sé saor in aisce don tréimhse Lúnasa agus Meán Fómhair chun deis a thabhairt d’aon bhall den phobal taithí a fháil air. Más mian leat féin nó le ball den teaghlach leas a bhaint as an áis seo le haghaidh cianobair, déan teagmháil le Cathy ar 0876852570 The Community Hub in Ionad na Dromoda is being used by visitors and clients working remotely throughout the summer and it is also free of charge for the period August and September to allow any community members to experience it for themselves. If you or a family member wish to avail of this facility for remote working please contact Cathy on 0876852570

Folúntasar Scéim Fostaíocht Pobail

Tá folúntas tagtha chun cinn le haghaidh airíoch / Riarthóir ar an Scéim Fostaíocht Pobail in Ionad na Dromoda. A vacancy has arisen for a Caretaker/ Administrator on the Community Employment Scheme in the Dromid Centre. For further information contact Michael Morris 087 9673323 or Cathy Uí Chonaill 0876852570.

Scéim Scoláireachtaí Printíseachta

Tá an Scéim Scoláireachtaí Printíseachta atá á rith ag Údarás na Gaeltachta le hos cionn dhá scór bliain anuas fós ag cur deiseanna ar fáil do phobal na Gaeltachta agus an scéim oscailte arís do ghlaoch an tsamhraidh. Tá 50 scoláireacht printíseachta, a bhfuil luach níos mó ná €2,000 an ceann ag baint leo, ar fáil in 2021 chun tacú le daoine gur mian leo ceird nua a fhoghlaim nó tabhairt faoi shlí bheatha nua. Bhí méadú suntasach ar líon na n-iarratas a fuair an tÚdarás ar an scéim printíseachta do ghlaoch an earraigh níos túisce i mbliana ach tá deis fós ag daoine tacaíocht a fháil chun athrú saoil a chur i bhfeidhm agus os cionn scór scoláireacht fós le tabhairt amach d’iarratasóirí incháilithe.

Beidh glaoch reatha an tsamhraidh ar iarratais do Scéim Scoláireachtaí Printíseachta Údarás na Gaeltachta 2021 oscailte go dtí an 04/06/2021. Tá an scéim scoláireachta oscailte do réimse leathan de phobal na Gaeltachta agus caithfidh iarrthóirí a bheith os cionn 16 bliain d’aois ar a laghad agus an scoil a bheith fágtha acu. Is féidir le lucht spéise tuilleadh eolais maidir le critéir cáilithe na Scéime Scoláireachta seo agus foirm iarratais a líonadh ar líne ag www.udaras.ie

Crannchur/Lottery Piarsaigh na Dromoda

Emma Moynihan of Spa is this week’s winner of €525. Congrats Emma. Ticket was drawn by Joan Moriarty. Eileen Michael O Sullivan is this weeks recipient of the sellers prize. Thank you all for your continued support.

BAILE N SCEILG

50/50 CLUB DRAW

Result from Monday 26th July in Ballinskelligs Community Centre, winner: Ita O Sullivan €560, next week’s draw Monday 2nd August in The Glen Centre. Thanks to all who support our draw. Tickets available from all club officers, Ballinskelligs Post Office and Browne’s Shop, Kevy’s, O Sheas Deelis and Kells Post Office, Cable O Leary’s, Shebeen and Mike Murts.

Result from Monday 2nd August in The Glen Centre, winner: Danny O Sullivan €653, yearly ticket winners for August: Dan Dennehy €50, John O Connor €50. Thanks to all who support our draw, next week’s draw Monday 9th August in Foilmore centre. Tickets available from all club officers, Ballinskelligs Post Office and Browne’s Shop, Kevy’s, O Shea’s Deelis and Kells Post Office, Mike Murts, Shebeen and Cables O Leary’s.

NEW PLAYGROUND

Sunday, August 1st was not just part of the Bank Holiday weekend it was also the official opening of the new playground in Ballinskelligs. The official opening was performed by Councillor Norma Moriarty after a blessing by Father Patsy Lynch. The playground is a huge asset to the area and it is great to see so many children enjoying spending time there having fun. Many thanks firstly to all involved in local fundraising and a big “Thank You” goes to the SKDP for allocating Leader Funding, also thanks to Roinn Na Gaeltachta and Kerry County Council. It was great to see such a huge turnout of people for the opening of the new playground in Ballinskelligs.

COUNTRY MARKET

The Ballinskelligs Country Market located close to the Beach at Ballinskelligs is open from 11.00am to 4.00pm on Sunday. Please note that it will be necessary to adhere to all Social Distancing and other current Covid19 advice. Artisan foods, Crafts, Gifts and more. A fun day out for all the family, Snacks and refreshments available from Café Cois Tra. View the extensive selection of Historical Black and White photographs from the Kerry images Collection. Please note this may change according to any changes in Government advice.

BORD NA nÓg LOTTO RESULTS

The results of St Michael’s Bord na n’Og GAA Lotto. 30.07.2021 €40 Claire O Dwyer Cronin, Kenneigh. €20 Elizabeth Scanlon, Cloghananoe, Ballinskelligs.

Results of 06.08.2021 €40 Donna Murphy, Aghort, the Glen, Ballinskelligs €20 Evelyn and John Goggin, Canuig, Ballinskelligs Thank you all for your support and if you are interested in joining, please contact Dessy on 087 6792636.

HAIRDRESSER

The Hairdresser is in the Ballinskelligs Community Centre on Thursday mornings, please note that it is still necessary to wear a face covering, to sanitise hands and to enter your time of arrival and departure.

COMMUNITY CARE

Here at Ballinskelligs Community care we are playing our part by doing all we can to assist our local community. Dinners are available from the Community Hall Mondays and Thursdays. If you or you know of anyone who would appreciate a dinner or needs help getting messages, getting meals, shopping etc please contact 087 6792636 and we will be willing to assist in any way we can. Stay Safe.

Táimíd anseo, ag Cúram Pobail Bhaile an Sceilg, ag déanamh ár ndícheall ag cabhrú lenár bpobal féin. Tá dinnéir ar fáil ón Halla Pobail gach Luan agus Déardaoin. Más maith leatsa nó le duine éigin eile a bhfuil aithne agat air dinnéar nó má tá cabhair ag teastáil chun teachtaireachtaí nó béilí a fháil, nó siopadóireacht a dhéanamh nó rudaí eile, glaoigh ar 087 6792636.

COMMUNITY NOTES

If you have any information to be included in the Ballinskelligs notes, email to coistebks@eircom.net or phone An Halla Pobail 066-9479111 no later than 10 am on Friday for insertion in the following week’s paper. Please be aware that owing to pressure on space we may have to edit notes.

Más tá aon eolas agat le cur isteach i nótaí Bhaile an Sceilg, seol ríomhphost chuig coistebks@eircom.net nó glaoigh ar an Halla Pobail ag 066-9479111 faoi 10 am Dé hAoine más maith leat an t-eolas a bheith i bpáipéar na seachtaine dár gcionn. Tabhair faoi deara le do thoil go mb’fhéidir go mbeadh orainn eagarthóireacht a dhéanamh ar na nótaí mar gheall ar easpa spáis.

CAHERSIVEEN

CONGRATS

Congratulations to Bryan and Ita Sheehan, Caherciveen on the birth of their little boy Dylan, a brother for Donncha.

ST MARYS

Congratulations to St. Marys Senior Football team and management on being promoted to Division 1 after their victory over Glenbeigh/Glencar last week in the County League. This is a fantastic achievement. Well done one and all.

SOUTH KERRY FINAL

The long awaited South Kerry Championship Final of 2020 will be played on Sunday September 5th in Waterville. WOMEN’S SHED:

College Arms, Caherciveen Thursday 12th August 2021 from 2-4pm. Contact 085 7713843 or 087 6033681 for more information. Want to provide a safe, welcoming, non-judgemental space for women to come together.

THE OLD BARRACKS

Saturday 14th August at 12 noon. Paint and Sip - Fanta The Cat.

NOVEL PUBLICATION:

Michael Bowler, Carhan Road, Cahersiveen has just had his third book published.

Following on from his first novel ‘Destiny of Dreams’ and a short story collection ‘The Last Season’, his second novel is a 235 page paperback and is also in ebook format.

Both currently available on Amazon, retailing at 10.99 dollars for the paperback and just over 6 dollars for the ebook. To order its : ‘Two Worlds’ by Michael Bowler and takes 7 to 10 days for delivery. Alternatively, Coleman Quirke should have some copies for sale at Quirkes Newsagents, Cahersiveen in a week or so.

CNOC NA dTOBAR PILGRIM PATH

Guided Walk on August 23rd, 2021. Meeting point: Cahersiveen Heritage Centre (The Old Barracks) V23 VR62. Time: 10:30. Compulsory safety briefing and registration. Walking stick, sturdy walking boots, 1 litre of water, rain gear, a packed lunch and a change of clothes required. Light Refreshments served after the climb. For more information please contact: skelligkerry@gmail.com Tel: 087 794 2134 Duration: 5.5 hrs (moderate) Length: 9km. Contribution: €10.00. The climb will finish at approx 14:30h.

TIDY TOWNS

Cahersiveen Tidy Towns is continuing to support flower and shrub planting around the town and investing in art and biodiversity projects with volunteers and local artists. Due to COVID_19 restrictions we cannot run fundraising events, so are asking individuals and businesses to consider donating to our GoFundMe page at: https://gofund.me/950ca3ca so we can carry on brightening up the town. We would like to thank all who have donated so generously already.

ST MARYS LOTTO

Numbers Drawn on 26/07/2021 5-20-22-23. €50 Anthony Riordan, Fertha Drive. €50 Denis English, Dublin. €50 Ruth Beirone, Dublin €10 Devlins Centra Voucher - Michael Brennan, Valentia Island, (yearly). Next Jackpot €5,500.