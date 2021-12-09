‘Sounds of Cinema’ concert to be held in Balloonagh Church this coming Sunday

Killarney-born but Tralee-raised singer/songwriter Caitriona O'Sullivan will be teaming up with the Scotia Ensemble for a 'Sounds of Cinema' concert this Sunday, December 12.

We’re all partial to a good movie score from time to time, whether it’s Danny Elfman’s Spiderman 2 score or the brilliant ‘Time’ from Hans Zimmer which featured in the mind-bending ‘Inception’.

Whatever your taste is, there’s a little something for everyone in movie soundtracks which is why an upcoming ‘Sounds of Cinema’ concert in Balloonagh Church – which is fast turning into Tralee’s go to music venue - this weekend might prove very popular indeed.

Taking place on Sunday, December 12 at both 3pm and 7pm in the now deconsecrated church in Tralee, the evening will see The Scotia Ensemble orchestra and Kerry singer Caitriona O’Sullivan teaming up to bring some of the best soundtracks from some of the many, many hit movies over the years.

The ‘Sounds of Cinema’ event will be taking place over two shows at 3pm and 7pm, where the orchestra and Caitriona will be performing music from Goldeneye, Skyfall, Batman, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Frozen, Moana and many more at Tralee’s newest music venue.

The Scotia Ensemble orchestra – set up in 2016 – is Kerry's only professional orchestra and its members are professional musicians and teachers around around the county.

Caitríona O’Sullivan is 16 years a judge on TG4's hit country music show 'Glór Tíre'. Also a singer-songwriter, she is currently working on her second album of original material in a pop country style.

She has performed many times with the orchestra since its foundation. In May 2021, she scored a no. 1 hit on the Irish country music charts with a pop-country original duet co-written and performed with amazing singer songwriter Johnny Brady called 'This Country Girl'.

The concerts are for people to attend in person or they can stream the event live. The tickets to attend can be bought HERE while tickets for the Online Web Broadcast can be purchased HERE.