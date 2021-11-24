Solicitor’s warning over consequences of failing to pay Covid fines

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell has warned that people are getting criminal convictions for breaching Covid rules as they don’t fully understand the consequences of failing to pay on-the-spot fines issued by gardaí.

He was speaking following a sitting of Listowel District Court on Thursday where at least nine people were convicted on pleading guilty to breaching Covid regulations during level five lockdowns earlier in the year. In each case, they would have escaped conviction had they initially paid the fines.

The leading criminal lawyer's comments come as the nation braces for ramped-up Covid restrictions once more amid the acute pressure on hospitals over spiralling infection rates.

He said that in most instances people coming before the Courts for Covid breaches have unblemished history before the law, but find themselves with convictions permanently on their record showing they put others’ health at risk.

"People don't seem to realise if that if they get a fixed charge notice they should read it carefully and pay it. Payment means that they won’t get a criminal conviction. If they don’t pay it and didn’t have a great defence it will there forever...it has a huge stigma attached that you were a person during a pandemic that put other people's health and welfare at risk,” Mr O’Connell warned.

He said that under the law governing the Covid regulations there is no ‘certain defence in saying you did not receive the notice’.

Two defendants before the Listowel Court on Thursday had been among a group of partygoers at a private house at The Forge, Listowel, on St Patrick’s Day last. Gardaí had attended the scene on the night to hear a party going on inside the house, but could not access the premises as their knocks went unanswered.

Instead, gardaí waited outside and issued fixed charge penalties to the partygoers as they emerged half an hour later. Ryan Allman, Greenville, Listowel, and Killian O’Gorman, 59 Feale Drive, Listowel, both pleaded guilty to breach of Covid regulations before Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court on Thursday.

Each pleaded guilty to a charge of attending an event being held for social or recreational reasons at a time when it was in contravention of Regulation 7 of the Health Act 1947 as substituted by section 3 of the Health (Amendment) Act 2020.

Mr O’Connell asked Judge Waters to take into account his client’s plea saying: “He fully accepts he was in the house...If he was to have paid the fixed charge notice he wouldn’t be here at all...he apologises for that.” Mr Allman, who had previous convictions, was convicted and fined for the offence.

Mr O’Gorman had also been at the party when gardaí failed to gain access by knocking. His solicitor Pat Mann said he was actually leaving the premises when gardaí arrived.

Mr Mann said his client is now facing difficulty as a result of facing conviction as he is hoping to gain security work. “Why didn’t he pay?” Judge Waters asked Mr Mann. "We ask ourselves that everyday in relation to notices,” Mr Mann replied.

Mr Mann said his 21-year-old client had never been in trouble prior to the night of the party and that any conviction might impact him when having to disclose it on applications for security licenses. Judge Waters adjourned Mr O’Gorman’s case until December 16 indicated he might take a certain course should the young man contribute €250 to the charity Little Blue Heroes in the interim.

Nathan McCarthy of 6 Slí na Spéire, Clieveragh, Listowel, pleaded guilty to breaching Covid reguiations when he was stopped at a Covid checkpoint in Clieveragh on March 26. Gardaí informed the court that he told the officers he was returning from his brothers’ home nearby where he had travelled to get medication.

But another garda car had been parked in the neighbourhood in which his brother lives on the night and had not see Mr McCarthy there at any point. Mr O’Connell told the Court that his client had gone to his brothers’ house ‘but the gardaí didn't see him...he apologises.”

Stephanie Dillon, 2A Ballygologue Road, Listowel, was fined after she pleaded guilty to breaching Covid regulations arising from a checkpoint in Listowel at 1.20am on March 27 last. ‘Gardaí were told he was coming from a relative’s house [in Tralee] who had recently passed away. Gardaí felt it wasn’t a reasonable excuse,” Sergeant Kieran O’Connell said.

Mr O’Connell informed the Court that there seemed to be a ‘lack of awareness’ among the public on the gravity if misplacing fixed charge penalty notices. “And now it’s a case of a criminal conviction,” showing, he said, her behaviour during the pandemic for posterity.

Ms Dillon was fined €100 for the offence, as was one of her passengers, Mary Ellen Evans Bieszczanin. Mr O’Connell, also representing said Ms Evans Bieszczanin fully accepted the facts and that she too had misplaced the fixed charge notice. “The fact that if you pay it you will not face criminal conviction seems to be lost on people,” he reiterated.