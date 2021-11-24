Kerry

Solicitor’s warning over consequences of failing to pay Covid fines

Pádraig O’Connell warns that people are not fully aware of consequences of failing to pay Covid fines amid a number of criminal convictions at District Court for breach of health regulations 

Donal Nolan

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell has warned that people are getting criminal convictions for breaching Covid rules as they don’t fully understand the consequences of failing to pay on-the-spot fines issued by gardaí.

He was speaking following a sitting of Listowel District Court on Thursday where at least nine people were convicted on pleading guilty to breaching Covid regulations during level five lockdowns earlier in the year. In each case, they would have escaped conviction had they initially paid the fines.

