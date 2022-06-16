Solemn Novena makes welcome return to Killarney after two long years

Eileen Ann Nagle from Gneeveguilla pictured enjoying the annual Solemn Novena in honour of Saint Anthony in Killarney this past week.

The annual Solemn Novena in honour of Saint Anthony made a very welcome return this week back after two years away because of pandemic restrictions.

Eileen O Connor pictured with her beautiful grandchildren Eoin, Ella and Anna Murphy alongside Rosha and Rian Conveney and Aaron O Connor and Rea O Connor from Kilcummin.

The annual Solemn Novena in honour of Saint Anthony made a very welcome return this week back after two years away because of pandemic restrictions.

For the last two years services had to be streamed online but the people of Killarney more than made up for it this year, with the nine-day service attracting large capacity crowds.

Brother Pat Lynch said that he was over the moon with this year’s turnout.

“It’s wonderful to see such a huge congregation after these two years, I’m delighted to see such a great attendance at all the masses Father David Collins OFM provided, they were very popular, and we were honoured to have him give us nine days of his time as he’s a busy man being guardian in our Galway Friary. He is a Cork man but we welcomed him with open arms!” he said.

Father David Collins OFM was also very happy to be back in Kerry.

“I was delighted to be back in Killarney and to see such wonderful crowds at the nine daily Novena of Saint Anthony, I was particularly taken back with the 4pm blessing of the children and families on Monday. It was nice to be back as Killarney holds a special place in all our hearts,” he said.

The nine-day novena music and singing was enhanced by Brother Aldi, who is from the Canadian Province, the wonderful Friary Folk Group, Sheila Quill and the organist Angel Climent.

There was also a special Mass for students which was very popular amongst those who were preparing for their leaving and junior cert exams.