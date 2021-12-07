Smiles all round as Balloonagh Church proves to be great concert venue

Vocal quartet Landless, who are made up of Sinéad Lynch, Ruth Clinton, Consuelo Bieschi and Meabh Meir pictured in Balloonagh Church on Saturday night where the band played as part of the first concert in the newly deconsecrated building. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Paudie Murphy, Elizabeth Emery with Nicole and Stephen Murphy enjoying themselves at the Balloonagh Church concert in Tralee on Saturday evening. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Ailbhe Keogan, Ciara Finnerty, Mary Daly and Niamh Kelly pictured before the start of the history-making Balloonagh Church concert in Tralee on Saturday evening. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Saturday night marked the beginning of a new era for Balloonagh Church in Tralee as the building welcomed in musical acts Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Myles O'Reilly and vocal quartet Landless for what was the first gig to be held in the now deconsecrated church.

The church of the former Convent at Balloonagh was operated by the Sisters of Mercy from 1858 until 2015 and was recently purchased by Baile Mhuire Day Care Centre who have opened it up to events such as these.

The night was organised by Keith Phelan and his team at ‘nonfaction’ and speaking to The Kerryman after the show, he said that the whole night was a great success.

“The space was stunning and the acoustics and everything on the night was just brilliant and it just looked amazing. Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves and very happy out with how the night went,” he said.

With a number of COVID restrictions on live entertainment having been announced as coming back in last Friday evening, the night before the gig, Keith said that their show in the church could well have been the last show that anyone gets to go to for the new few months.

”It was almost a full crowd but I suppose we had to be mindful as well of COVID so we had kept the numbers down too. It was actually noted on the night that due to that restrictions that came in the night before on Friday, that it could be the last live event people get to go to for the foreseeable future,” he continued.