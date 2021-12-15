Second year CBS students complete a 30 Day ‘Earth Month’ challenge

Second-year geography students from CBS The Green pictured after taking part in a tree planting exercise in partnership with Tralee Bay Wetlands as part of their 30 Day Earth Month challenge.

November was a busy month for second-year geography students in CBS The Green in Tralee as they took part in something called the ‘30 Day Earth Month Challenge’.

The month-long challenge saw the boys – under the guidance of teachers Rebecca Tobin and Karen Tobin – commit to doing something small every single day that would have a positive impact in the area of climate change. The project was all part of the school’s ongoing commitment to being leaders in climate change.

Influenced by the COP26 climate change conference that took place in Glasgow last month, each student received a 30-day card which they used to chart their progress.

On the final day of the challenge, the staff and students teamed up with Tralee Bay Wetlands for a tree-planting exercise which saw them plant over 100 trees.

Teacher Karen Tobin said that the exercise was a great “hands on” activity for the boys to do to help then be more aware of the natural world around them.

“This was a unique collaboration with our neighbours over in the wetlands, the students planted over 100 native tree species both in the wetlands and the school grounds. It is hoped that this active hands-on engagement will encourage the boys to become more environmentally aware,” she said.

Finally, Karen said that the students know that awareness and knowledge along with action is key to moving towards protecting our environment. With that in mind, she said that they are also creating a visual display to kick-start the conversation of change among the school community.

“They believe that by showing example through their challenge initiative that it may influence the attitudes and behaviours of our school community,” she finished.