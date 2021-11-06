Second IDA facility could create hundreds of new jobs in Tralee says Varadkar

IT is hoped that a new IDA facility planned for Tralee could attract hundreds of new jobs to the town.

That’s according to Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar who has provided the Dáil with an update on the IDA’s plans for a second Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Tralee.

The issue had been raised by Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin who recently brought Junior Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English to visit Kerry Technology Park to view potential sites for the new facility.

“This is an issue on which I am working hard with Councillor Jim Finucane in Tralee. He, too, is passionate about it. He raised it at a meeting of Kerry County Council and pointed out there are many suitable vacant sites in the technology park,” said Deputy Griffin.

“It is very important the Tánaiste pushes to make this happen as soon as possible”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government and IDA are firmly committed to the project which it is hoped to complete within the next three years.

“The site selection process is under way. Securing planning permission and the construction of the building will be the next step after that,” said Mr Varadkar.

“It is intended the facility will be built during the lifetime of the current IDA Ireland strategy, that is, not later than 2024. The advance technology building might be used either as a new office development or an industrial investment, given the flexible nature of the kind of building solutions IDA Ireland does”.

“The intention is to use this building solution to secure a foreign direct investment for Tralee that will create hundreds of new jobs for the town and the region,” said the Tánaiste.

The IDA’s first Advance Manufacturing Facility at Kerry Technology Park is currently awaiting the arrival of its tenant, UK based pharmaceutical packaging firm Central Pharma, who are due to begin operations in Tralee in early 2022.

The development of the packaging plant in the IDA built, turnkey facility, was first announced in 2018, it was originally due to open in mid 2019.

Central Pharma, who will employ over 100 people in Tralee, have agreed a 20 year lease on the €5 million plant.