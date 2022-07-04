School’s out but the fun continues!

Mayor of Kerry John Francis Flynn with some of the Ukrainian children who are currently living in the Earl of Desmond Hotel, Tralee, getting ready for National Play Day. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Summer sunshine means the beginning of fun and games for children across the county with three days of National Play Day events coming to the Kingdom this week.

School might be out but that doesn’t mean having fun with one’s friends has to stop – far from it!

A series of free fun events for children aged between 5 and 17 years of age have been organised for National Play Day which takes place at a number of locations in Kerry this week.

The National Play Day grant scheme is one part of the wider Summer of Play campaign, a government-led initiative designed to remind everyone, young and old, of fundamental importance of play. The events, which are due to take place on the 7,8 and 9 of July, are being organised by the Kerry Community Response Forum which is coordinating the supports for Ukrainian refugees in the county, but events are open to all children between 5 and 17 years.

Play sessions for those aged 5-12 will be a time for children to play nature-based games, create some nature crafts and explore at their own pace in a supportive, natural pace. The play sessions for those aged 12-17 will be a time for participants to learn some basic bushcraft skills, connect through nature-based activities, and have time to explore the outdoors at their own pace.

On Thursday July 7, from 10-11:30am, the 5-12yrs event will take place in Rí na gCros in Kenmare. On Friday July 8, the Earl of Desmond will host the 5-12yrs event from 10-11:30am and the 12-17yrs event from 12:30-14:00pm. On the same day, July 8, The Town Park in Listowel will host the 5-12yrs event from 10-11:30am and An Díseart in Dingle will host the 12-17yrs event, also from 10-11:30am.

The final day, July 9, will see The Gap of Dunloe host a 5-12yrs event from 10-11:30am and a 12-17yrs event from 13:00-14:30pm. Also on July 9, the Observatory in Kenmare will host a 5-12yrs event from 10-11:30am.