Runners to put their best foot forward at upcoming Banna 5k and 10k outings

At the launch of the Energywise Ireland Banna Run 2022 at Banna Strand on Friday were members of St Brendan's AC and Run sponsors. From left to right: Alan Dunlea (Daikin), Aaron Horgan (St Brendan's AC Juvenile ambassador), Marie Louise Sheehy, David Butler (St Brendan's AC chair), Irene Butler (treasurer), Moira Horgan (Run Director), Rosemarie Sheehy, Berth Sheehy (Energywise Ireland) and Linda O'Sullivan. The event will be held on Sunday, July 31.

All systems are a go for everyone involved in the popular Banna 5km and 10km runs which, when it takes place next month on Sunday July 31, will be the twelfth year that the event has been run – pun intended.

The event – now sponsored by Energywise Ireland – is organised by St Brendan’s A.C in Ardfert and the althletics club are hopeful that over the next few weeks, they will successfully sell out the 500 spaces on offer.

The annual Banna Run has grown in numbers over the years since it was first launched back in 2010 and it reached its lofty peak back in 2019 wihen the tenth staging of it attracted 500 participants.

After COVID stopped the event in its tracks in 2020, the run made a very welcome return in 2021 albeit with severely reduced numbers of just 200, but now in 2022, with COVID restrictions a thing of the past, it’s full-steam ahead for what has become known locally as ‘The People’s Run’ which is looking to attract both local and national interest.

There are two Banna runs that people can choose from on the day, the 5K and the 10K.

The shorter distance attracts the local fitness groups, the visiting holiday-makers and the regular parkrunners and is often the fun event of the day with a bank holiday atmosphere while the 10K brings the serious challengers from clubs from all over the country as well as those runners who wish to build their distance profile for other longer events.

Not least among the reasons to run is the fact that the name of Olympian Tom O’Riordan is associated with the 10K as the perpetual shield that goes to the male winner bears his name. Tomo from Tubrid who competed in the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 5000m was more than pleased to be associated with the event from its origin. The perpetual trophy for the 10K female winner carries the name of the late Chris O’Shea, a club official who worked tirelessly for years for St Brendan’s AC before her untimely death a few years ago.

There is a new special bespoke medal for all finishers after being struck for the event as well as cash prizes for the 5K and 10K adult placings. Chip timing by MyRunResults.com will be in operation to ensure accurate timing for all finishers.

Entry to both the Energywise Ireland Banna 5K and 10K is available through MyRunResults.com and the entry fees are €22.50 for the 10K and €12 for the 5K while the juvenile 5K is €7. There is the option to purchase a commemorative tee shirt. Further information may be had from stbrendansa.c.kerry @gmail.com or from 087 7985557.