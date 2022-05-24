Runners hit the road in first of ‘Born to Run’ club’s summer series of events

And they're off! Runners pictured hitting the road at the Tralee Born to Run 5km/10km event at the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Members of the 'Born to Run Tralee Marathon Club' pictured before the start of the club's 5km/10km event last Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Liz Nicholson, Liz McMahon and Cara O’Connor getting ready to hit the road at the Tralee Born to Run 5km/10km event at the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Matt Joney and Rachel Stokes getting ready to hit the road at the Tralee Born to Run 5km/10km event at the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Chloe Payne getting ready to hit the road at the Tralee Born to Run 5km/10km event at the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Mike Brosnan, Kevin Roche and Ted Moynihan pictured ready for road at the Born to Run 5km/10km event at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Kieran Nolan, Mary Holly, Carmel Leen and Brenda Lynch pictured ready for road at the start line of the cub's 5km/10km run, the first event in the Tralee 'Born to Run' run series which set off from Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Rita Ryan, Owen Regan and Eileen Casey pictured at the start line of Born to Run's 5km/10km run at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Runners were out in force in Tralee on Sunday morning as over 100 of them set off from Tralee Bay Wetlands for the first event in the Born to Run, Tralee Marathon Club’s summer series of events.

The run kicked off the first of three events that the hugely popular local club will be hosting over the next couple of months as they celebrate the incredible milestone of 10 years since they were founded by Tralee running veteran Marcus Howlett.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday about how the event went, Ann O’Shea said that they were delighted with the success of it:

“It went very well. We’re very pleased with how it went, considering it was the first event of the series. I’d say that there was approximately 100 runners who ran on the day which are great numbers,” she said.

Sunday's event was split into a 5km and a 10km route and runners had the choice of which distance they wanted to tackle on the day.

First home in the 10km run was Aran Lynham who finished in the incredible time of 40:03 and he was closely followed by Matthew Jones in second place in a time of 42:48 with Anthony Murphy following shortly after in third place in a time of 44:46.

Anila Mucaj was the first female runner across the finish line in the impressive time of 48:07.

On the 5km side of things, Danny O'Sullivan was the overall winner as he stormed home in 19:01 and hot on his heels in second and third place were Darren O'Sullivan (19:56) and Rachel Stokes who also had the honour of being the first woman across the finish line in the event (20:02).

Next up for Born to Run is their 10 mile run on July 10 before the club’s run series finishes up on August 7 with a half-marathon.

There is still time to register for either of these two runs.

The link to register can be found here: https://www.active.com/tralee-kerry/running/distance-running-races/born-to-run-race-series-10-mile-to-half-marathon-2022?int=72-3-A3&fbclid=IwAR0ODHvoBFGfTctrpoQvp9QmWFip9908fh9bb40N2yLOGiAvGYIIb4N-tsI