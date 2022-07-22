Rewarding week of learning and fun for all at Gaelcholáiste Gleann Doire in Ballyheigue

It was a fantastic end to a fantastic week of learning and activities for the staff and pupils from Gaelcholáiste Gleann Doire in Ballyheigue, who last week celebrated the end of another great summer session in their new temporary home of Bouleensheere NS.

Normally based in Glenderry NS, the Irish course – now in its eighth year – was forced to relocate this year due to construction works at Glenderry but even this could not stop the fun and craic that was had by all.

In the mornings, the students were kept busy as they studied Irish in the classroom while in the afternoon, they were able to enjoy a variety of activities including field games, surfing, baking, crazy golf in Ballybunion, pitch and putt in Ardfert, water sports in the Maharees at Splash World and the Wetlands in Tralee.

The closing ceremony for the week was held last Friday afternoon and this saw over students receiving awards Sár Scolairí, Árd Gradam awards, Music and Sport. The awards were presented by Séaghan Ó Súilleabháin, AKA the Kerry Cowboy, an Irish TikTok star, who was the special guest on the occasion.

All involved with Gaelcholáiste Gleann Doire said that they were very grateful to Terence Dineen (Principal) and the Board of Management at Naomh Iosaf NS who allowed them to use their wonderful facility for the week.