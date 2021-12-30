Review of the year: The Kerryman, what’s in a name?

THE Kerryman normally covers the news, but for a few days this year, the paper – or, rather, our name – became the story.

An unusual few days for the paper began in mid March when Fine Gael Junior Minister Josepha Madigan penned a column for the Irish Mirror in which she called for an end to gendered titles such as “chairman” and “spokesman”.

However, Minister Madigan went further and said that all “masculinised” business names and brands should also be axed.

That is where The Kerryman, and our 117-year-old title, came in.

“My attention was recently drawn to The Kerryman when I found a copy in my department. To my knowledge, The Kerryman is one of the few Irish newspapers to retain a masculinised title.

I am sure the great many Kerry women who read the paper would appreciate a change,” wrote Minister Madigan.

“If Mr Potato Head can become Potato Head, perhaps it’s time for The Kerryman to become The Kerry Person?” she argued.

Her comments quickly lit up social media and, needless to say, took everyone at The Kerryman completely by surprise.

On an otherwise a typical spring morning, we suddenly found ourselves at the centre of a national debate on gender politics.

It was unusual, to say the least, but we were soon heartened by the many hundreds of messages that appeared on Twitter and other social-media sites slamming Minister Madigan’s comments and supporting The Kerryman and our historic title.

One prominent person to come to our support was Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae who branded Minister Madigan’s proposal as “absolute nonsense”.

“I know Minister Madigan to be a great person and a dedicated politician, but what she is saying is the biggest load of absolute nonsense that I’ve heard out of any politician since the foundation of the State – it’s political correctness gone insane,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

“Whether Josepha likes it or not, a man is a man and a woman is a woman. What does she want for us? Not to have any gender whatsoever?” he added.

Mr Healy-Rae added that The Kerryman is like the bible in Kerry, and local people always look forward to reading it.

“It plays an integral role in the community,” he said.

To be clear, at no point during the furore was the notion of changing our paper’s title given even the slightest consideration.

The 117-year-old title and everything it represents is something everyone at The Kerryman is enormously proud of, and we were never going to change it.

Our General Manager Siobhan Murphy explained it well when she was asked about Minister Madigan’s comments.

“As a woman, I don’t have a problem with the name of the paper, I think the brand is iconic, and I’m very proud to be here,” she said.

“I’ve been with The Kerryman for over 40 years and I think the most important thing about the paper is the people and the stories that make us such a recognisable title at home and abroad,” Ms Murphy said.

The content of the paper has “constantly changed, constantly evolved and moved with the times”, she said,

The Kerryman has, for well over a century, informed and entertained the people of Kerry while covering all the news of interest to every man, woman and child in the county, without fear or favour.

That was the charter for the paper set out by its founders – cousins Tom and Daniel Nolan and Maurice Griffin – in August 1904, and the trio’s statement of intent remains the guiding light for the paper to this day.