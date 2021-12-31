Review of the Year: Justice after 126 years

AS the year drew to a close an historic injustice was finally righted when President Michael D Higgins granted a full Presidential pardon to Kerry man John Twiss, who was executed in 126 years ago for a murder he did not commit.

The Presidential pardon – only the sixth ever granted in the history of the State – was signed by President Higgins at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin on December 16.

The previous month, Justice Minister Helen McEntee made a formal request for President Higgins to grant Mr Twiss the rare posthumous pardon on foot of a full review of his case, carried out by a top UCD law lecturer.

Twiss, from Cordal, was hanged in Cork County Gaol for the murder of John Donovan, the care-taker of an evicted farm at Glenlara, near Newmarket, in County Cork.

Mr Twiss was hanged three weeks after his conviction, and his remains are buried on the grounds of University College Cork.

Following the trial and conviction, which took place in Cork in January 1895, a reprieve campaign for Twiss was organised, and more than 40,000 signatures collected in Ireland and Britain.

Lord Lieutenant, Lord Houghton and Chief Secretary John Morley, however, refused to intervene.

In his speech from the dock, Twiss had illustrated his absolute bewilderment in the face of the proceedings against him.

Twiss wondered how the police, without a ‘four-penny bit under their foot unknownst to them’ could have brought such a case, ‘you will never see a man as innocent as I am of the charge’.

Immediately after his execution, a coroner’s inquest was convened, at which the question of police interference in the conviction of Mr Twiss was examined.

The Twiss family and Castleisland District Heritage Group had been campaigning for a Presidential pardon for several years, and recently a review into the Twiss case was carried out by Dr Niamh Howlin, Law Lecturer in UCD and expert in 19th Century trial law.

Following her investigation, Dr Howlin’s concluded that the evidence could not safely support a guilty verdict.

At the pardon ceremony, Mr Twiss was represented by his great-grandniece, Helen O’Connor, and her family.

Janet Murphy and Noel Nash attended on behalf of Castleisland District Heritage – formerly known as the Michael O’Donohoe Memorial Heritage Project.

The heritage group was praised by President Higgins for its work in bringing Mr Twiss’ cases to public attention and helping secure his pardon.

President Higgins said the case had been one of “long-standing concern” for the people of Kerry, Cork and Limerick.

“While we at this remove cannot undo what happened, we do have the power to acknowledge that what happened to John Twiss was a great wrong, said President Higgins.

“I am pleased to be able to formally grant a Presidential pardon to him today, and to at least set the record straight.

“I hope that my doing so will bring a sense of closure to his family following almost 127 years. I commend them for their efforts,” President Higgins added.

Mr Twiss’ ancestors said they were thankful his name was finally cleared.

“This means an awful lot to us as a family,” his great-grandniece Helen O’Connor said.

“It’s the result of a little community that came together to get this injustice overturned. He was executed as an innocent man, but at least now we have got his name cleared.”