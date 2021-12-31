Review of the Year: Crisis at UHK

THOUGH Covid has been the main issue facing the health service for the last two years it was by no means the only crisis facing University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where severe staff shortages have been causing massive problems for several years.

While problems at the hospital had been ongoing for a long time matters came to a head in September when, in an unprecedented move, UHK’s consultants delivered a blistering attack on UHK’s management.

In September and October the UHK Consultants Group wrote two letters outlining a litany of serious issues at the hospital – including severe staff and bed shortages – and said the situation at the hospital had reached “crisis” level and threatened its future as a Level Three acute hospital.

In the October letter to the CEO of the HSE South/South West Hospital Group, Gerry O’Dwyer, on behalf of the UHK Consultant Body, Dr Tom McCormack said a lack of leadership and planning could see the hospital downgraded if the situation is not addressed.

Dr McCormack and his consultant colleagues raised a number of serious concerns including a lack of bed capacity; major deficiencies in the COVID testing regime; a severe shortage of nursing staff and supports for nurses; and the cancellation of elective surgeries.

The lack of resources and support available to Consultant services is also raised, including the stunning revelation that the hospital’s only Consultant Haematologist had, at that point, not even been provided with a microscope.

Dr McCormack said he and his fellow consultants want to continue working together “to deliver excellent health care” and progress the recommendations of Sláintecare which, he said, was a blueprint to deliver “the right care in the right place at the right time”.

However, the consultants said this was not possible due to the current management of the hospital: “Unfortunately we have found it almost impossible to progress plans due to a lack of strong leadership for UHK”

In relation to surgical services at UHK, the consultant group said that there had been no elective surgery in UHK since mid September, and reduced surgical activity for the previous 18 months since Day Ward capacity was cut by more than half.

“As far as we know, UHK is the only hospital nationally to have elective surgery cancelled for this length of time. Has this yielded extra capacity?” the letter asked.

The shocking letter also highlighted the shortage of nursing staff at the hospital and calls for greater supports for UHK’s “excellent” nursing team.

These include security staff to look after “aggressive patients”; structured weekend pharmacy services; ward clerks and porters and social workers to help deal with “complex discharges”.

The consultants said that management’s failure to address these needs could be a factor in the hospital’s difficulties in hiring and retaining nursing staff. Previously hospital management have told SIPTU trade union representatives that approximately 100 additional nurses are needed at the hospital.

“These supports have been requested by the nursing management team regularly in their twice daily operational reports. There has not been a satisfactory response to these requests. These challenges and the lack of response may be factors in the difficulties recruiting and retaining nursing staff,” the letter states.

While the consultant group said they were “acutely aware” of the “finite resources” the HSE must work with, they said they were concerned that UHK’s management have not been able to progress plans to deliver the “capability that UHK needs now”.

“We need leadership drive and intent from the management team to move forwards. Our current trajectory threatens our ability to recruit and retain staff. This will become the biggest risk to our ability to function as a level three hospital”, the letter reads.

“As a consultant body, we have been left with no choice but to draw attention to the ongoing crisis that threatens the hospital”.

On foot of the consultants’ letters the crisis at the hospital, first publicised during the summer, had become a regular topic of debate in the Dáil by mid October with various TDs calling for action.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae called for the army to be sent in to relieve pressure on staff at University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

Deputy Healy-Rae asked Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney if members of the Defence Forces could be made available to assist medical teams in hospitals; operate additional ambulances or to help with care of the elderly in their homes.

“The consultant body of UHK has serious concerns and is worried about the safety of patients in hospital. It says it has lost confidence in the ability of the HSE locally, regionally and nationally to provide safe, timely and effective care of patients. Our hospital is in crisis since the second week in September, with elective surgery cancelled, high numbers of patients on trolleys in emergency departments, staff shortages and staff burnout,” said Deputy Healy-Rae.

“People are losing their lives in Kerry because of the inaction of the HSE. I call on the Minister to deploy whatever manpower or womanpower he can to help out in this exceptional time,” said Deputy Healy Rae.

Pressure quickly mounted on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to act but, after several weeks there was no sign of Donnelly taking any action to address the crisis at UHK.

Since mid September – when the Consultants Body first raised serious concerns about the staffing and management of the hospital – Minister Donnelly had been asked directly about the situation by Kerry TDs on 10 separate occasions.

He failed to answer any of the questions and referred all of the queries – seven of which were made by Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly – to the HSE as they were “service matters”.

Minister Donnelly came in for serious criticism in early November when he failed to appear in the Dáil to respond to Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who had raised the “crisis” at UHK during a Dáil Topical Issues debate, sending his Junior Minister instead.

Deputy Griffin used the opportunity to read sections of the Consultant Group’s October letter into the Dáil record.

Deputy Griffin told the Dáil that the letter made “for grim reading” adding that it was “an absolute shame and disgrace” that a deputy would have to come into the Dáil and read out a letter of “such seriousness”

Rather than face Deputy Griffin in person Minister Donnelly dispatched his Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte to provide a reply. This did not go down well with Deputy Griffin who delivered a scathing response to Minister Donnelly’s absence.

“I am disappointed that the Minister, is not here. I mean no disrespect to the Minister of State but this is a matter relating to an acute hospital and I would have expected that the senior Minister would have shown up for the debate he said.

“The people of Kerry deserve better than that type of shocking, embarrassing and depressing information [contained in the consultants’ letter] which is effectively being ignored by the Minister’s office. I have conveyed all that information to the Minister’s office in writing previously. I have not got anything satisfactory back,” said Deputy Griffin.

“The shocking stories of patient experiences that I have heard through my office and from meeting people in the constituency are infuriating and I am not sensing the urgency from the Minster on solving the problems there,” Deputy Griffin said.

“I hope he [Minister Donnelly] gets to see some of this debate and realises that we are not messing here”.

“This is serious. It is critical and some feel it has gone beyond the point of no return. I am an optimist; I still think the situation can be retrieved but they have almost crossed the Rubicon and the Minister needs to get involved personally,” said Deputy Griffin.

Even Minister Rabbitte said she felt the response that she provided on Minister Donnelly’s behalf was insufficient.

“I sense the Deputy’s annoyance with the Minister not being here this evening to take this response. I have a response but I feel it falls far short of what it should be,” Minister Rabbitte told Deputy Griffin.

In mid December – bowing to pressure – the HSE announced that a full independent review of the management of UHK was to take place.

“A dedicated team from Acute Operations and the Special Delivery Unit (SDU), Operations, Performance and Integration will in the coming days also provide assistance and support to the local managerial and clinical teams at UHK,” a spokesperson for the hospital group told The Kerryman