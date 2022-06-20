Return of the KDYS/An Garda Síochána Soccer Blitz

Helena Falvey, KDYS, making a presentation to event founder and her co-organiser, Sgt. John O'Mahony, in appreciation of his abiding interest and constant involvement in the annual KDYS / An Gárda Siochána Soccer Blitz at Castleisland AFC grounds on Limerick Road after the conclusion of the 2018 event. Sgt. O'Mahony retired the following February. Photo by John Reidy

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) in partnership with An Garda Síochána is running its annual seven-a-side Soccer Blitz tournament on Thursday, July 7, beginning at 6pm.

Organised by Helena Falvey, Youth Justice Worker, Key Service, KDYS and Garda Niamh Corkery, the event will be held at Castleisland AFC’s Georgie O’Callaghan Memorial Park situated at Castleisland Community College.

Applications are invited for teams from the Castleisland area who are interested in taking part.

There are three age categories: Primary Schools, fourth, fifth and sixth. There are sections also for U-15s and U-18s.

The blitz will be supported once again by local business: Stuart Auctioneers and Castleisland AFC as well as other volunteers to help coordinate the event.

Teams will comprise of seven to 10 players and any teams interested are asked to contact Helena Falvey on 085 7878039 or call into KDYS Castleisland for an application form.

There is a small charge of €2 per player. Only rubber studs will be allowed on Astro turf pitch so this is included for both players and coaches. Applications must be received by 5pm on Monday, July 4.

Ever since it was founded in 2003 by the now retired Sgt. John O’Mahony, the event is one of the most highly anticipated of the year for young and aspiring soccer players. From the start, all of 19 years ago, Sgt. O’Mahony’s town league initiative caught on because he consulted with the youth of the area before deciding on a format for such a competition which would be back-boned by a policy of inclusivity.

Over all those years, himself and the late Georgie O’Callaghan were in the thick of it from start to finish, aided and abetted by the various KDYS officers.

Now it’s in the safe hands of Helena Falvey of the KDYS and Garda Niamh Corkery and its popularity is persevering within the age group targeted by Sgt. John O’Mahony and Georgie all those years ago.

The KEY Service, under which the KDYS / An Garda Siochána Soccer Blitz is held, is funded by the Ireland EU Structural and Investment fund and the European Social Fund through the Department of Justice and Equality.