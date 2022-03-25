‘Relief’ as HSE offers GP positions in Ballyduff

THE HSE is this week offering a number of GP positions in Ballyduff in a move set to restore certainty to primary medical cover in the large catchment.

At present the area is being served on a locum basis by just a single doctor following retirements last year in a village that traditionally had two GPs.

The HSE struggled since then to secure a permanent GP for the area, despite having advertised a single position three separate times in the past year.

But it appears that the fourth round of advertising is finally bearing fruit – and the crucial difference appears to be the fact the HSE moved to offer multiple roles in an area populated by roughly 1,200 medical-card holders.

Fine Gael County Councillor Aoife Thornton this week spoke of her relief on the development, having called on the HSE repeatedly in recent months to consider recruiting more than just one position.

The Kerryman understands that if the offers are accepted after issuing this week, the HSE will move to immediately issue the contracts under the General Medical Scheme.

“It’s a large area and I’m glad that the HSE has decided to offer a number of positions,” Cllr Thornton said.

“I had asked the HSE to review the recruitment process after three rounds of advertising the position with a view to taking into consideration that Ballyduff needed more than one GP to serve the area.

“There are roughly 1,200 patients in the catchment who had always been served by two GPs in the village.

“I am so relieved to learn of the offers as the level of cover has led to difficulties for people. That’s through no fault of the locum GP whose hard work at the moment has to be acknowledged,” Cllr Thornton said.

“But there is a need to resource the provision of GP care to a greater degree into the future, and hopefully this process will do that.”

The candidates identified through the interview process have until next Wednesday to indicate their interest. But it would seem that the model now being proposed – of more than a single doctor under contract through the GMS – appeared significantly more attractive to prospective candidates.

“It makes sense from so many angles. It alleviates pressure on larger centres like hospitals and will improve health outcomes no end for so many patients,” Cllr Thornton added.

