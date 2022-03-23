Refugees helping refugees – TIRC to hold coffee morning fundraiser this Friday

Mary Carroll, Carol Cary, Natalia Eramer and Clarisa Lubasko and Mary O'Sullivan at the launch of the Tralee International Resource Centre coffee morning which will take place this coming Friday, March 25 from 11am to 1pm. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

A fundraising coffee morning aimed at supporting the work of the Red Cross as they assist refugees in Ukraine will be held in the Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) this coming Friday morning, March 25 from 11am to 1pm.

Mary Carroll, a Co-ordinator with TIRC< said that the fact that it’s the refugees themselves who have taken it upon them to hold and take charge of this fundraiser to help those who find themselves in a situation they were in not too long ago, shows how far they have come.

“The difference with this coffee morning is that it’s the refugees that we have helped before from Syria and Iraq, they are actually organising it. So, it's a lovely story of refugees helping refugees because they, more than anyone, know what it’s like,” said Mary, speaking to The Kerryman at the centre on Tuesday afternoon.

"They wanted to do something to help so we are just facilitating them. All we are doing is giving them [the refugees] the space and they’re going do everything from the baking and the teas and the coffees and we’re just asking the general public to come along and support it," she continued.

"It is nice because the way we look at is, we support all refugees. We’ve been working with refugees for years and so it’s nice that the people we worked with years ago are now coming back to help and that they are empowered enough to do this.”

“When they came here first, they had no English, nothing and now they’ve come so far, it just shows how far they have come,” she finished.

Entry to the coffee morning will cost just €5 and for that, visitors will get themselves a coffee/tea and a sweet treat.