Pres Secondary School hitting the road next month for virtual 5km run

Staff and students from Presentation Secondary School in Tralee pictured last week officially launching their 5km virtual run which will be taking place between April 1st and April 3rd and this is co-ordinated by the Parents Council.

Staff and students in Presentation Secondary School in Tralee will be pounding the pavements in Tralee and further afield at the start of next month as part of their virtual 5km fundraising fun which is being co-ordinated by the school’s parent’s council.

Taking place between April 1 and April 3, participants will be able to run, walk or jog the 5km at any time over the few days and it will be operated by ‘My Run Results’. All money raised from the event will go towards general school activities and a portion of the funds will also be donated to the school's chosen charity of choice, Jigsaw Kerry.

If you live in Tralee, the school recommends picking any one of the well-known routes around Tralee; out by the canal and back down by the Aquadome or three times around the Town park, or alternatively, they can download one of the many apps which tell you when you have completed a 5k.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to support the school while keeping fit and healthy along the way,” said teacher Helena Hennessy this week at the launch.

Jigsaw Kerry is a free, non-judgemental and confidential mental health support service for young people aged 12-25 living, working or studying in Kerry. Jigsaw provides guidance and support for young people who are going through a difficult or distressing time and also provides advice and guidance for anyone who is concerned about a young person in their life.

Jigsaw Kerry is part of a national network of Jigsaw services supported by Jigsaw, the National centre for Youth Mental Health. Jigsaw Services aim to provide tailored community-based help for young people’s mental health needs. Jigsaw Kerry can be contacted on (066) 718 6785 or via Email: kerry@jigsaw.ie.

Adult entries for the one are €10, under 18’s €4 and a family entry/team of 6 students is €20.