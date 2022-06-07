Prayer service held for Listowel Presentation students to wish them well in exams

This week in Listowel Presentation Secondary School, students were invited to participate in a prayer service in the school’s dedicated quiet reflective Sacred Space. Photo by John Kelliher.

This week in Listowel Presentation Secondary School, students were invited to participate in a prayer service in the school’s dedicated quiet reflective Sacred Space. This prayer service was organised to support students as they prepare to sit their summer exams this week coming.

Conscious that exams can be a stressful time for many, the reflection focused on assisting students ground themselves and listen to some words of inspiration and encouragement. This short prayer service allowed students to reflect on the spoken prayers and offer their own prayers of petition.

Students joined in the service by reading prayers of the faithful and reflecting on the relevance of the closing reflection for themselves. Students thoroughly enjoyed this private and peaceful time.

"Students really appreciated the opportunity to have this prayer service. The importance of reflection and quiet time is valued in the school and occasions such as this afford students opportunity to process now as they prepare for the exams. I wish them every success in the coming days. It was a pleasure to work with them,” said organising teacher Ms Barry.