Popular Tralee restaurant Croí announces it has closed for good

There was a sense of shock in Tralee this week with the news that popular Tralee restaurant, Croí, had closed its doors for good as of Thursday.

The announcement that the restaurant – run and owned by Tralee’s Noel Keane – is now permanently closed was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page last Thursday evening.

You can read the statement below:

“It is with a heavy broken heart I announce Croí has closed it doors and won't be reopening. I want to thank everyone who ever dined with us, it is because of you were there and through the last 2 plus years as we did everything from takeaway to Croí at home, tacos to lobster, ye stayed with us,”

But I have to thank the amazing staff who made Croí what it was past and present to those like Katherina, Nicky, Diallo and Dale who have been there from the start to the others who joined me on this journey for some it, to the rest still with me Hattie, Isobel, Grace, Luke and Ryan, I couldn't have asked for better.

Thank you to all of ye. Croí was my dream and I got to live it. For that I'm thankful to family and friends who always stood by me. There are no words for my gratitude. I wish I had better words today but as I write this through teary eyes and a broken heart it's the best I have today ill miss it all, the staff and guests the food and the laughs.

All bookings will be contacted in the coming days. Any vouchers please email croirestaurant@gmail.com with voucher number value etc and and we will follow up shortly. Goodbye for now.”