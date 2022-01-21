Pieta House at the centre of Causeway man’s upcoming Mt Brandon climb

John Martin Carroll (second from left) pictured with his friends Ashling Fleming, Ed McSweeney and Ian Donegan on top of Torc Mountain. John is hoping to recruit a few more of his friends for his upcoming climb of Mt Brandon on Saturday, January 29.

Next Saturday, January 29, will see Causeway man John Martin Carroll tackle Mt Brandon for the very first time – all in aid of his chosen charity of Pieta House – but it certainly won’t be the first time that John, a serial fundraiser, has done his bit for local charities.

The Kerryman has previously covered stories on John’s desire to help raise money for local charities, the most recent of which was back in October of last year when John organised a Halloween-centric 5km walk/jog/run in Ballyduff which raised over €1,000 for Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Now, months later, John is back with his latest idea and he spoke to The Kerryman about his upcoming climb this week and why loves fundraising so much.

"I’m living on my own and I've been going out for a lot of walks, especially over Christmas. It was a Sunday a few weeks ago that I googled walks near me and the Kerry Camino came up – I never knew about it until then – so I was out there walking and I just said to myself ‘why don’t I just go away and do something for charity?’ said John, who settled on Pieta House a his charity of choice.

"Last year as well, I did a fundraiser for Pieta where you walk so many kilometres in a month and while I don't suffer from depression myself, just like a lot of people, especially during COVID, you can get low. So I decided that I was going to do a mountain climb in aid of them and instead of doing it on my own, I said why not grab some friends who want to do it too,” he continued.

This will be John’s first time ever up Mt Brandon following two successful summits of Carrauntoohil last year and he has managed to rope in two friends of his to join him on the day.

Since putting out the call for donations, John says that he has around €250 raised and as an added incentive to get people to donate, John said that he is offering something in return to those who do give money.

"I have a €30 gift voucher so anyone who donates online, I’ll enter them into into a raffle and a name will be pulled out and they’ll get the voucher. It’s just a little thank you from me because people are so generous. Some people have donated €50 and they're not even climbing it,” he said.

"Mental health is number one. Everyone has had a tough two years and maybe most people that donated, they might know someone who has had need of Pieta House, they might have used the service themselves. You never know what people are going through and I’m doing this fundraiser just as a way to help people,” said John.

Finally, John said that he would encourage more people to think about doing their own fundraisers because you never know how much the money you raise will help change someone's life.

"The first fundraiser I ever did was in memory of my dad and a stroke rehab charity and when I was handing over the money, the one thing the lady said to me was ‘you are changing someone’s life here with this money’ and that’s the first time I realised the power of fundraising, It didn’t matter if it was €5 or €5,000, you’re making a change and a difference," he finished.

Anyone looking to donate can do so through this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/598945837843766/4896271080395126/ and if you wish to join John on the climb on January 29, you can contact him on WhatsApp on 087 123 3251.