PHOTOS: Santa pays flying visit to Campus Kids créche in Tralee

Jingle all the way: Santa was hugely impressed with the kid's singing as they sang him his favourite song ever: Jingle Bells! Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

The big man himself, Santa (Seán Scanlon) took the time out of his busy schedule to visit the kids at Campus Kids créche at the North Campus of MTU last Thursday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Matthew Powell can't quite believe his eyes as Santa stops by for a visit at Campus Kids créche in Dromtacker in Tralee last Thursday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Staff and kids from Campus Kids créche at the MTU North Campus in Dromtacker were lucky enough to get a visit from the one and only Santa Claus himself last Thursday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Excited and shocked in equal measure! Some kids can't quite believe their eyes while others simply couldn't keep the smile off their face as they watched Santa arrive to their Campus Kids créche last Thursday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Feeling Festive: one little boy in Campus Kids créche was over the moon at Santa's visit last Thursday. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

Santa (Seán Scanlon) was more than happy to take a trip down from the North Pole last week to ensure that Hannah and Rory Hickey got an extra present or two. Photo by Fergus Dennehy.

With Christmas fast approaching and the rest of us winding down for a few days relaxation, one man in particular is entering the busiest time of his entire year.

Despite his incredibly busy schedule though, the big man in red, Santa Claus, still found the time to pay a flying visit to the good boys and girls of Campus Kids créche in Tralee last week.

With his sleigh no doubt loaded up with toys for all the kids around the world, Santa found himself having to hitch a lift alongside Garda Mary Gardiner to the créche located on MTU’s North Campus.

Excitement levels were through the roof as the kid were brought outside just in time to see Santa arriving in style in a Garda car complete with flashing lights and sirens.

Carrying trusty sack full of toys from the North Pole, Santa asked the boys and girls whether they had all written their letters to him yet and whether they were being extra good for their teachers and parents in the run up to the big day.

Going on, as they promised him that they would be leaving out biscuits and milk for him and a carrot for Rudolph and the other reindeer, Santa asked the kids whether they would be able to sing him his favourite Christmas song, Jingle Bells.

The kids of course knew this famous tune and wasted no time in belting it out for Santa who said that he was amazed at how good they were at singing.

Finally, it was time for Santa to leave but not before handing out a few treats for some of the kids and asking them to make sure that they were asleep when he arrived next Saturday.

Hopping back into Garda Mary’s car, he was whisked away to no doubt put the final touches on the big night in a few days time.