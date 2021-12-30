PHOTOS: Ballyheigue splashes into frigid Atlantic for Christmas swim

Mick Harken and Don O'Neill of Ballyheigue pictured taking part in the Ballyheigue Swim on Christmas Day to raise money for Ballyheigue Inshore Sea Rescue. on Christmas Day. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Pa O'Regan, Darren Quirke, John Brassil, Declan Behan and Eddie Mullins pictured taking part in the Ballyheigue Swim on Christmas Day to raise money for Ballyheigue Inshore Sea Rescue. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Ballyheigue girls pictured taking part in the Ballyheigue Swim on Christmas Day to raise money for Ballyheigue Inshore Sea Rescue. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Frankie O'Flaherty and Linda Webb pictured taking part in the Ballyheigue Swim on Christmas Day to raise money for Ballyheigue Inshore Sea Rescue. Photo by Joe Hanley.

All smiles from Louise Hobbert, Sarah O'Halloran, Molly O'Regan, Suzanne Barry and Lauren Hobbert who were pictured taking part in the Ballyheigue Swim on Christmas Day to raise money for Ballyheigue Inshore Sea Rescue. Photo by Joe Hanley.

A large crowd pictured taking part in the Ballyheigue Swim on Christmas Day to raise money for Ballyheigue Inshore Sea Rescue. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Kitty, Brian and Christina taking part in the Ballyheigue Swim on Ballyheigue Beach to raise money for Ballyheigue Inshore Sea Rescue on Christmas Day. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Christmas Day swims are a timeless tradition each and every year in locations all around Kerry and no more so than in Ballyheigue where this past Christmas morning, locals bravely dashed into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic to help raise funds for Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service.

The swim – which started at around 11am on the day - was organised by the rescue service, who had volunteers out in force on the day with collection buckets for anyone who wished to spare a few euro to the invaluable service.

It was a wonderful day out for all involved and even the arrival of rain to go with the cold could not dampen the spirits of those taking part.

The support was greatly appreciated by those from the rescue service who took to Facebook after the swim to thank everyone for coming out and supporting them.

"Thanks to all that done the Christmas Day swim this year despite the rain. Thanks to everyone that donated your generosity and kindness will help the unit to continue providing a search and rescue service in the area,” the service wrote.

Additionally, they wrote that if anyone is interested in joining the rescue service, that they can contact them on Facebook or over the phone on 087 098 6044 or by calling into the boathouse on Saturday mornings.