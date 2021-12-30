PHOTOS: Ballyheigue splashes into frigid Atlantic for Christmas swim

Christmas Day swims are a timeless tradition each and every year in locations all around Kerry and no more so than in Ballyheigue where this past Christmas morning, locals bravely dashed into the icy cold waters of the Atlantic to help raise funds for Ballyheigue Inshore Rescue Service.
The swim – which started at around 11am on the day - was organised by the rescue service, who had volunteers out in force on the day with collection buckets for anyone who wished to spare a few euro to the invaluable service.
It was a wonderful day out for all involved and even the arrival of rain to go with the cold could not dampen the spirits of those taking part.
The support was greatly appreciated by those from the rescue service who took to Facebook after the swim to thank everyone for coming out and supporting them.
"Thanks to all that done the Christmas Day swim this year despite the rain. Thanks to everyone that donated your generosity and kindness will help the unit to continue providing a search and rescue service in the area,” the service wrote.
Additionally, they wrote that if anyone is interested in joining the rescue service, that they can contact them on Facebook or over the phone on 087 098 6044 or by calling into the boathouse on Saturday mornings.