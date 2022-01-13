PHOTOS: Aldi unveils brand new Killarney store

Kellyann Egan and Geradline Kennedy pictured shopping at the opening of Aldi’s new store in Killarney, Co. Kerry on Thursday. The €8M store will replace its existing store at Ardshanavooly, and has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, featuring free to use electric car charging points and being powered by 100% green electricity.

Three generations, Paudie Breen, Paula Breen and Mason Pearce pictured shopping at the opening of Aldi's new store in Killarney, Co. Kerry on Thursday.

Mary Sexton Killarney pictured shopping at the opening of Aldi's new store in Killarney on Thursday.

Martin Williams, Milltown snaps himself a bargain lawnmower at the opening of Aldi's new store in Killarney, Co. Kerry on Thursday.

Store Manager Patrick Lawlor pictured with Mayor of Killarney Marie Moloney and from left, Cllr. Niall Kelleher, Cllr. Donal Grady, Danny Healy-Rae, TD, Sean Kelly, MEP and Ciara Griffin, Former Ireland Rugby Captain at the opening of Aldi's new store in Killarney, Co. Kerry on Thursday.

ALDI Store Manager Patrick Lawlor presenting one of the first customers Fernando Galvez and Madeleine O'Brien with a 50euro shopping voucher at the opening of Aldi's new store in Killarney, Co. Kerry on Thursday.

Patrick Lawlor, Store Manager, cuts the ribbon to officially open Aldi’s new store in Killarney, Co. Kerry on Thursday. Also in picture are, MEP Sean Kelly, Ciara Griffin, former Ireland Rugby Captain, Bert Krause and Ada Sipos, store staff. The €8M store will replace its existing store at Ardshanavooly, and has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, featuring free to use electric car charging points and being powered by 100% green electricity. All photos by Don MacMonagle.

Aldi’s nationwide expansion continued this week today with the opening of its brand new store in Killarney which has created seven permanent jobs in the area.

Located on Park Road, the store was officially opened this week by Store Manager Patrick Lawlor. The new €8m store will replace its existing store at Ardshanavooly, a short distance away, which closed on January 10 after 14 years, ahead of the new store opening this week.

The new single-storey supermarket includes an off-licence as well as two smaller retail outlets, and comes after a study of shoppers living or working in Killarney by leading independent market research agency Behaviour & Attitudes revealed that 90 percent of shoppers agree that a bigger Aldi store would be good for Killarney.

As part of the opening of its new premises, Aldi will be offering a wide range of special opening offers at the store store including an Electric Lawnmower for just €49.99 (reduced from €119.99) and a Spiral Kitchen Mixer for just €19.99 (reduced from €49.99).

The new store boasts a large shop floor spanning 1,260sqm, making it 50% larger than the old Killarney store. There are also 113 car park spaces available to customers in Killarney, along with 15 bicycle rack stands. It will also provide access to free-to-use electric vehicle-charging points for customers.

Aldi has also invested in ventilation heat recovery, which will be used to power underfloor heating, in addition to solar panel energy.

“Our brand new Killarney store is fantastic news for local shoppers! The spacious design means customers have a new store with over 50% additional floor space, and our aim is always to ensure that our customers have the very best shopping experience in store. As well as this, it’s great to see new jobs being created in the town,” said Patrick Lawlor, Aldi Killarney Store Manager at the opening.

Welcoming the new Killarney store, Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South, said: “It’s fantastic to see Aldi continue to confidently invest in Kerry and open new stores despite what has been a very challenging time for the retail industry. Aldi’s revamped, larger Killarney store is a very welcome addition to the town.”

The new Aldi Killarney store opening hours are: Monday - Friday 9.00am to 10.00pm, Saturday 9.00am to 9.00pm and Sunday 9.00am to 9.00pm.