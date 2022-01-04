Kerry

PHOTOS: 2022 off to a flyer as locals hit ground running at Tralee parkrun

The first parkrun of 2022 was certainly a wet one! 

On your marks, get set, go! Runners started 2022 off on the right note last Saturday morning as they took part in the New Years Day parkrun in Tralee. All photos by Aine O'Shea. Expand
Jesse Brosnan leads runners around the bend at Tralee's New Years Day parkrun last Saturda morning. Expand
5km? No sweat for Tralee's Tom Foley at the weekend as he took part in the New Years Day parkrun in Tralee last Saturday morning. Expand
Ringing in the new year with a smile were these runners at Tralee parkrun's New Years Day run on Saturday morning. Expand
It was an incredibly wet morning at Tralee parkrun last Saturday morning for the first run of 2022. Expand
Waving hello to 2022 was this runner at Tralee parkrun's New Years Day run at the weekend. Expand
Fergus Dennehy enjoyed a very rainy outing at Tralee parkrun last Saturday morning - the first one of 2022. Expand

On your marks, get set, go! Runners started 2022 off on the right note last Saturday morning as they took part in the New Years Day parkrun in Tralee. All photos by Aine O'Shea.

Fergus Dennehy

Stop the presses, it’s a done deal. That’s right folks, last Saturday morning’s parkrun in Tralee was officially the best one of the year!

The New Years Day event – which took place in very wet and windy conditions – saw 160-odd runners and walkers from all over Tralee and further afield (including parkrun tourists from Belfast, Limerick, Tipperary and Ennis) shrug off any lingering doubts about the weather and take the plunge as they took part in the first run of 2022.

While the morning started off bright and dry, runners quickly got a taste for what the weather had in store for them over the three laps of the Tralee Town Park as, during Run Director Stella O’Shea’s start briefing(which then had to be sped up) the heavens opened and runners were soaked to the bone before they’d even started.

Thankfully, the rain was not a constant presence, showing up only intermittingly, albeit in heavy bursts!

Not only was this the first run of 2022 but it also signalled the return of the popular ‘Park Walk’, an annual New Year's initiative to encourage walkers to take part.

The first male finisher home on the day was Stephen Moore in a time of 19:30 while Catherine O’Sullivan was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 21:51.

Anyone looking to find out more about Tralee parkrun, you can head over to their Facebook page. The run takes place every Saturday morning at 9:30am sharp in Tralee Town Park.

