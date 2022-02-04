Petition to save Listowel Cinema breaks the 2,000 signature mark

An online petition to help save Listowel Cinema has broken the 2,000 signature mark and is now just over 400 away from hitting its target of 2,500 signatures.

The petition – which is now sitting at 2,093 signatures – was set up by members of the ‘Save Our Cinema’ committee who don't wish to see the local cinema fall into disrepair and be forgotten after it closed earlier this year. They hope that by getting local support for their campaign, that this does not have to be the end for cinema in Listowel.

The Classic Cinema has been in operation for almost 70 years. First as the Astor from 1949 to 1985 and then with the Gleeson family from October 1987 to January 2022. and it is a huge part of Listowel, North Kerry's and West Limerick's creative and cultural heritage.

As part of their petition, the group have written a little about their reasons behind setting up the campaign. This can be read below:

"The pandemic and the rapid shift to streaming has created immense pressures for cinemas all over the world and in particular for the small, independent, and often family owned operations. Many are being forced to close their doors as producers and distributors of theatrical films are simply abandoning traditional cinema in favour of home entertainment,” it states.

"We've been here before in the 80’s when many cinemas struggled with changing viewing habits and economic turmoil - but they reinvented themselves and survived over the last 30 years.” it continued.

“Irish people really love the cinema. Ireland had the highest rate of cinema going in Europe in 2019. In fact, right across Europe that year, cinema admissions increased by 4.5 per cent, resulting in the highest number of admissions since the 1990’s. Then came Covid-19. We believe that cinema can overcome these difficulties again but we need support to cater for discerning tastes and grossly unfair competition.”

"Blockbusters, themed nights, film clubs, kids movies, families, romantic couples, OAPs, people with disabilities, educational viewings, sport and documentaries, professional and private screenings, Irish films, Irish language films, foreign language films, classical concerts, virtual reality - only your local, independent cinema can cater for this variety of cultural and creative entertainment,” it continued.

"Listowel is one of only 27 designated heritage towns in the country. With its public library, art centres and museums all receiving public money, it is time now for the Arts Council to step up and support our independent cinema. Together with the imminent arrival of the North Kerry Greenway with tens of thousands of new visitors the future can only be bright for Listowel and its cinema. Help us please and sign the petition,” the post finished.

Anyone looking to sign the petition can do so here: https://bit.ly/3ooJXxL