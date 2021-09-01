‘People are angry. You don't just decide to get in the water like that...’

Swimming coach Kevin Williams is asking that people respect the water when going for a swim following the dramatic rescue of Ruairí McSorley by the RNLI.

Swimming coach Kevin Williams said people need to respect the sea whenever they decide to swim following last week’s dramatic rescue of Ruairí McSorley (aka ‘Frostbit Boy’) by the RNLI.

The Derry native claims he was attempting to swim from Camp Beach to Fenit Lighthouse and back again but was rescued 14-hours later, some two miles from Castlegregory Beach. His actions have angered many people who feel he showed little respect for the rescue services by being unprepared for a swim that normally requires months of mental and physical preparation.

Every year Kevin prepares dozens of swimmers to swim from Derrymore to Fenit (Across the Bay Swim). He said for someone to leave their clothes on the beach and not inform anyone about attempting a swim of that magnitude is irresponsible.