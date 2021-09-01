‘People are angry. You don't just decide to get in the water like that...’

Premium
Swimming coach Kevin Williams said people need to respect the sea whenever they decide to swim following last week’s dramatic rescue of Ruairí McSorley (aka ‘Frostbit Boy’) by the RNLI.
The Derry native claims he was attempting to swim from Camp Beach to Fenit Lighthouse and back again but was rescued 14-hours later, some two miles from Castlegregory Beach. His actions have angered many people who feel he showed little respect for the rescue services by being unprepared for a swim that normally requires months of mental and physical preparation.
Every year Kevin prepares dozens of swimmers to swim from Derrymore to Fenit (Across the Bay Swim). He said for someone to leave their clothes on the beach and not inform anyone about attempting a swim of that magnitude is irresponsible.
Kevin is a highly experienced swimmer with several challenging swims under his belt including the Triple Crown of ‘prison break’ swims from Robin Island in South Africa, Alcatraz in San Francisco, and Spike Island in Cork.
“Not only did he [McSorley] put his own life in jeopardy, but he also put the lives of rescue personnel, and anyone else who may have needed assistance, in danger. It’s just ridiculous,” said Kevin.
“People have been coming up to me all week asking about what this guy attempted, people are angry. For anyone to be in the water for over ten hours requires a huge amount of preparation and training. You just don’t decide to get in the water like that, it just doesn’t happen.”
Kevin had been in the same stretch of water that weekend escorting two swimmers – Margaret Gilbert and Caroline Corkery as they swam from the Maherees to Fenit.
“I saw all the rescue commotion going on early that day, the tides were quite strong. Margaret and Caroline did their swim after a year of preparation. It’s an 11km swim that took them around five hours. They were extremely tired and cold. The mental preparation for a swim like this is huge,” said Kevin.
He explained that swimmers need to know the temperatures when attempting a swim; ask people about tides, winds, and currents, have a plan, inform others of where you are going, and always check in when you come back.
“If you don’t do this you will get into trouble, that is something no one wants to see. There are so many aspects involved. Open water swimming is now the thing to do. Most people are very responsible, but you do get the few who think they know everything and get into trouble. No one wants to see this happening,” Kevin said.