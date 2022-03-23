Paul Lucey to be remembered again as ‘Run For The Rock’ to return in May

Members of the Lucey family along with members of the Austin Stacks GAA Club in Tralee pictured launching the fourth annual Paul Lucey Run for the Rock which will take place on the May Bank Holiday Monday, May 8. Photo by Joe Hanley.

The May Bank Holiday weekend just got that little bit more exciting after it was announced this week that the hugely popular ‘Paul Lucey Run for the Rock’ event will return for its latest outing on May 8 at 11am.

While it may the fourth time that the event has been held, organisers are predicting that the 2022 outing may be the most significant to date with the last two years of the pandemic and numerous lockdowns emphasising the importance of not taking freedoms and exercise for granted.

Participants will have a choice of taking part in a 5k or 10k event on the day and they are hoping to attract as many kids, teenagers, parents, grandparents, friends and family on the day to take part.

2018 and 2019 saw over 400 participants each year in what was an amazing community event and a fitting tribute to Paul Lucey, a proud Austin Stacks man who passed away in December 2017.

Paul was a member of the Stacks All Ireland Winning Club Championship team of ’77, and trained many underage and senior teams down through the years, notably the 1986 and 1994 teams, who he coached to County Success, as well as being involved with training the ladies football team in his later years.

This event will begin at the entrance to Austin stacks club house at 11am.

Registration is via https://www.eventbrite.ie/ by searching Paul Lucey Run of register through Austin Stacks Facebook or Twitter or on the morning of the event between 9am and 10.30.